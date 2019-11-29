We live in the future, and it's a future in which you can buy a robot to clean for you. They don't always come cheap, but you can get a few Ecovacs robot laborers this Black Friday for a bit less than usual. There's the relatively simple Deebot N79S, the mid-range Deebot 661, and the deluxe Deebot Ozmo 920.

The N79S gets praise not for being the best robot vacuum but for being a good deal. It vacuums your floors with a semi-random pattern, bouncing off of walls until it runs low on battery. It's usually, $179.99, but it's on sale for $149.99 ($30 off) today. If you want to spend a little more to add mopping capabilities, the Deebot 661 is a whopping $210 off today only. It's usually $399.99, but you can grab one for $189.99 if you act fast.

Bth the above robots just bounce around the room, hoping they hit everything before the battery runs low. The Ozmo 920 has a laser sensor to map your room, and it's got both vacuum and mopping attachments. It's the most expensive of the current deals by far, though. The Ozmo 920 usually costs $699.99, but it's on sale for $599.99 ($100 off) right now. Whichever version you choose, they're all compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.