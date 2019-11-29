JBL and its sister brand Harman Kardon are hosting numerous deals for Black Friday, and we've put together the best ones for you guys. There is something for everyone here, with headphones, speakers, and soundbars for people who want good audio quality from a trusted brand. Some notable deals include the portable Link Music speaker at $50 (50% off), as well as the Link Bar soundbar with Android TV and Google Assistant built-in for just $250 (38% off). Check them all out below.

Headphones

  • JBL Tune 205BT
    • $19.95 ($20 off, $39.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Live Series
    • Live 400BT
      • $69.95 ($30 off, $99.95 MSRP)
    • Live 500BT
      • $74.95 ($75 off, $149.95 MSRP)
    • Live 650BT
      • $99.95 ($100 off, $199.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Endurance Series
    • Endurance Sprint
      • $39.95 ($10 off, $49.95 MSRP)
    • Endurance Jump
      • $49.95 ($20 off, $69.95 MSRP)
    • Endurance Dive
      • $69.95 ($20 off, $89.95 MSRP)
    • Endurance Peak
      • $99.95 ($20 off, $119.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Free X
    • $74.95 ($75 off, $149.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Reflect Mini 2
    • $49.95 ($50 off, $99.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Reflect Contour 2
    • $49.95 ($50 off, $99.95 MSRP)

Speakers

  • JBL LINK Series
    • LINK Music
      • $59.95 ($60 off, $119.95 MSRP)
    • LINK Portable
      • $99.95 ($80 off, $179.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Party Box
    • PartyBox 100
    • PartyBox 200
    • PartyBox 300
  • JBL Flip 4
    • $59.99 ($39.96 off, $99.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Go 2
    • $19.95 ($20 off, $39.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Jr. Pop
    • $24.95 ($15 off, $39.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Clip 3
    • $29.95 ($40 off, $69.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Charge 4
    • $99.95 ($80 off, $179.95 MSRP)
  • JBL Xtreme 2
  • JBL Boombox

Soundbars

  • JBL LINK
    • LINK Bar
    • LINK Sub
  • JBL Bar Series
    • Bar Studio
      • $99.95 ($50 off, $149.95 MSRP)
    • Bar 2.1
    • Bar 3.1
    • Bar 5.1
If you buy the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar and Link subwoofer in a bundle for $449.95, that's a saving of $249.95 over buying each separately.

Deals from Harman Kardon

  • Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2
    • $99.95 ($50 off, $149.95 MSRP)(reg $149.95)
  • Harman Kardon Enchant Series
    • Harman Kardon Enchant 800
    • Harman Kardon Enchant 1300
      • $699.95 ($300 off, $999.95 MSRP) (Buying both the Enchant 1300 and the Enchant subwoofer gives you 45% off).
  • Harman Kardon Citation Series
    • Harman Kardon Citation One
    • Harman Kardon Citation 100

