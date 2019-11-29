Article Contents
JBL and its sister brand Harman Kardon are hosting numerous deals for Black Friday, and we've put together the best ones for you guys. There is something for everyone here, with headphones, speakers, and soundbars for people who want good audio quality from a trusted brand. Some notable deals include the portable Link Music speaker at $50 (50% off), as well as the Link Bar soundbar with Android TV and Google Assistant built-in for just $250 (38% off). Check them all out below.
Headphones
- JBL Tune 205BT
- $19.95 ($20 off, $39.95 MSRP)
- JBL Live Series
- JBL Endurance Series
- JBL Free X
- $74.95 ($75 off, $149.95 MSRP)
- JBL Reflect Mini 2
- $49.95 ($50 off, $99.95 MSRP)
- JBL Reflect Contour 2
- $49.95 ($50 off, $99.95 MSRP)
Speakers
- JBL LINK Series
- JBL Party Box
- JBL Flip 4
- $59.99 ($39.96 off, $99.95 MSRP)
- JBL Go 2
- $19.95 ($20 off, $39.95 MSRP)
- JBL Jr. Pop
- $24.95 ($15 off, $39.95 MSRP)
- JBL Clip 3
- $29.95 ($40 off, $69.95 MSRP)
- JBL Charge 4
- $99.95 ($80 off, $179.95 MSRP)
- JBL Xtreme 2
- $249.95 ($100 off, $349.95 MSRP)
- JBL Boombox
- $379.95 ($120 off, $499.95 MSRP)
Soundbars
- JBL Bar Series
If you buy the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar and Link subwoofer in a bundle for $449.95, that's a saving of $249.95 over buying each separately.
Deals from Harman Kardon
- Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2
- $99.95 ($50 off, $149.95 MSRP)(reg $149.95)
- Harman Kardon Enchant Series
- Harman Kardon Citation Series
Check back often for more great deal round-ups and for even more Black Friday deals, check out our Black Friday mega-listing.
