JBL and its sister brand Harman Kardon are hosting numerous deals for Black Friday, and we've put together the best ones for you guys. There is something for everyone here, with headphones, speakers, and soundbars for people who want good audio quality from a trusted brand. Some notable deals include the portable Link Music speaker at $50 (50% off), as well as the Link Bar soundbar with Android TV and Google Assistant built-in for just $250 (38% off). Check them all out below.

Headphones

JBL Tune 205BT $19.95 ($20 off, $39.95 MSRP)



JBL Live Series Live 400BT $69.95 ($30 off, $99.95 MSRP) Live 500BT $74.95 ($75 off, $149.95 MSRP) Live 650BT $99.95 ($100 off, $199.95 MSRP)



JBL Endurance Series Endurance Sprint $39.95 ($10 off, $49.95 MSRP) Endurance Jump $49.95 ($20 off, $69.95 MSRP) Endurance Dive $69.95 ($20 off, $89.95 MSRP) Endurance Peak $99.95 ($20 off, $119.95 MSRP)



JBL Free X $74.95 ($75 off, $149.95 MSRP)



JBL Reflect Mini 2 $49.95 ($50 off, $99.95 MSRP)

JBL Reflect Contour 2 $49.95 ($50 off, $99.95 MSRP)



Speakers

JBL LINK Series LINK Music $59.95 ($60 off, $119.95 MSRP) LINK Portable $99.95 ($80 off, $179.95 MSRP)



JBL Party Box PartyBox 100 $279.95 ($70 off, $349.95 MSRP) PartyBox 200 $329.95 ($120 off, $449.95 MSRP) PartyBox 300 $399.95 ($100 off, $499.95 MSRP)



JBL Flip 4 $59.99 ($39.96 off, $99.95 MSRP)

JBL Go 2 $19.95 ($20 off, $39.95 MSRP)

JBL Jr. Pop $24.95 ($15 off, $39.95 MSRP)

JBL Clip 3 $29.95 ($40 off, $69.95 MSRP)

JBL Charge 4 $99.95 ($80 off, $179.95 MSRP)

JBL Xtreme 2 $249.95 ($100 off, $349.95 MSRP)

JBL Boombox $379.95 ($120 off, $499.95 MSRP)



Soundbars

JBL LINK LINK Bar $249.95 ($150 off, $399.95 MSRP) LINK Sub $199.95 ($150 off, $349.95 MSRP)



JBL Bar Series Bar Studio $99.95 ($50 off, $149.95 MSRP) Bar 2.1 $179.95 ($120 off, $299.95 MSRP) Bar 3.1 $299.95 ($200 off, $499.95 MSRP) Bar 5.1 $499.95 ($200 off, 699.95 MSRP)



Deals from Harman Kardon

Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 $99.95 ($50 off, $149.95 MSRP)(reg $149.95)



Harman Kardon Enchant Series Harman Kardon Enchant 800 $499.95 ($200 off, $699.95 MSRP) Harman Kardon Enchant 1300 $699.95 ($300 off, $999.95 MSRP) (Buying both the Enchant 1300 and the Enchant subwoofer gives you 45% off).



Harman Kardon Citation Series Harman Kardon Citation One $159.95 ($70 off, $229.95 MSRP) Harman Kardon Citation 100 $229.95 ($120 off, $349.95 MSRP)



Check back often for more great deal round-ups and for even more Black Friday deals, check out our Black Friday mega-listing.