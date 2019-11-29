Every year Samsung unfailingly puts out a software release roadmaps for its entire smartphone lineup, and this year’s detail when Android 10 is expected to hit eligible Samsung phones. These lists are generally specific to their respective markets, but they do highlight a general global trend. The Galaxy S10 and the Note 10 have been beta testing One UI 2.0 for over a month now, and they’re naturally first in line to get the stable release by January 2020.
In the last few days, we’ve come across at least three Android 10 roadmaps — one each for Israel, India, and Europe (likely). Based on these, the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 units in India and Europe will get Android 10 alongside their follow-ups in January, while the Israeli list suggests April rollout for the S9 (blame Google Translate if that's incorrect). The European release schedule also mentions three 5G models from Samsung, which will get One UI 2.0 starting January.
Left: Israel. Center: India. Right: Europe (possibly)
What’s interesting here is the release timeline for Samsung’s novel Galaxy Fold, which is set for the coming April. That’s around when cheaper models from the Galaxy A and J series will get their Android 10 builds. As per the Indian list, the budget Galaxy M20 and M30 will join 2019 flagships to receive Android 10 before January ends. Among all these entry-level devices, the Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 failed to find a mention on the lists, after having received two major updates.
We assume that these release schedules merely indicate by when you should expect One UI 2.0 to be widely available. Like in Germany, Samsung is already rolling out stable Android 10 builds to some Galaxy S10 units, despite having until January, as per the roadmap.
