Nest is the go-to brand when it comes to smart thermostats. Its products are reliable and look sleek, but they're not necessarily cheap. Thankfully, you'll be able to get one for just $140 if you're a Costco member, which is $110 less than the usual price.

The product is designed to help you save energy, and can automatically learn your preferences based on your usage patterns. It will then automatically adapt to your routine over time and set the temperature to your preferred one when you go to bed, for example.

You have to be a Costco member to benefit from this deal. If you're not, you won't even have the privilege of seeing the price. To make your purchase, simply use the link below to head over to the retailer's site. If you're interested in other Black Friday deals, make sure to check out our detailed deal coverage here.