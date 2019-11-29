Thanks to the Moto Mods, it's easy to snap additional modules onto your phone and expand its capabilities. You can therefore attach an external battery, a projector, a camera, and more to your device in a breeze. If you're interested in these features, you're in luck, as the Moto Z4 just dropped to $390 on Amazon and comes with a free Moto 360 camera Mod.

The device features a 6.4" Full HD+ OLED display, a 3,600mAh battery, a 48MP rear camera, a 25MP selfie shooter, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded thanks to the MicroSD slot. It's powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 675 SoC, which is more than enough for this device, even though it's not the snappiest around.

