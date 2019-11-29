With regards to the wearables market, manufacturers have come and gone, but a few have been consistently delivered some pretty good hardware. Mobvoi has earned quite a few fans for creating some really good watches and earbuds while keeping prices more accessible than many competitors. Of course, there's still room to discount them even further for Black Friday!

Mobvoi's discounts will expire tonight, so you should plan to pull the trigger sooner rather than later. The majority are smartwatches with a pretty decent 25% off discount, but you'll also find the TicPods Free discounted at a pretty bewildering 62% off.

The E2 and S2 earned honorable mentions in our roundup of the best smartwatches of 2019 thanks to their low prices and generally good performance. The Pro models come in at a higher price, but with a bit more style and features. And if you're picking up the Pro from Mobvoi's site, you can also get a TicHome Mini for free.

And of course, for easy listening, you can look at the TicPods Free if you want something that resembles the Apple Airpods, but actually works well with Android.