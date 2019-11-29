Black Friday is in full swing, and the industry's most prominent tech brands are unleashing plenty of deals for the taking. Following up on an entire portfolio of discounts that were announced right after Halloween, Lenovo has taken the wraps off even more Black Friday savings on some of its best Google-powered gadgets, including smart displays, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and more. Here are the highlights worth checking out:
Lenovo smart displays
- Smart Clock with the Google Assistant
- Smart Display 8" with the Google Assistant (new generation)
- Lenovo — $139.99 ($60 off)
- Smart Display 8" with Google Assistant
- Lenovo — $99.99 ($100 off)
- Smart Display 10" with the Google Assistant
- Lenovo — $149.99 ($100 off)
- Smart Clock & 8" Smart Display
- Lenovo — $119.99 ($159.99 off)
- Smart Clock & 10" Smart Display
- Lenovo — $139.99 ($189.99 off)
- Smart Display 10" Plus 2 Smart Plugs and 2 Bulbs
- Lenovo — $294.99 ($74.96 off)
- Smart Display 8" Plus 2 Smart Plugs and 2 Bulbs
- Lenovo — $99.99 ($219.96 off)
Lenovo tablets
- Tab 4 8" and Speaker Bundle
- Lenovo — $149.99 ($59.99 off)
- Yoga Tablet 3 Pro
- Lenovo — $249.99 ($250 off)
- Yoga Tab 3 8"
- Lenovo — $129.99 ($40 off)
- Tab E10 with Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard Folio
- Lenovo — $159.99 ($29.99 off)
- Tab M10
- Tab E10
- Lenovo — $109.99 ($20 off)
- Tab E8
- Lenovo — $39.99 ($60 off)
Lenovo Chromebooks
- Yoga Chromebook 15.6" with UHD display
- Chromebook S330
- 100e Chromebook (2nd Gen)
- Lenovo — $209.40 ($139.60 off)
- 14e Chromebook
- Lenovo — $251.40 ($167.60 off)
- 300e Chromebook (2nd Gen)
- Lenovo — $257.40 ($171.60 off)
- 14e Chromebook
- Lenovo — $353.40 ($235.60 off)
- Yoga Chromebook
- Lenovo — $599.99 ($120 off)
For more Black Friday deals, keep an eye on our roundup here.
