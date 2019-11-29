Black Friday is in full swing, and the industry's most prominent tech brands are unleashing plenty of deals for the taking. Following up on an entire portfolio of discounts that were announced right after Halloween, Lenovo has taken the wraps off even more Black Friday savings on some of its best Google-powered gadgets, including smart displays, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and more. Here are the highlights worth checking out:

Lenovo smart displays

Smart Clock with the Google Assistant Lenovo — $39.99 ($40 off) Best Buy — $39.99 ($40 off) Newegg — $39.99 ($40 off)

Smart Display 8" with the Google Assistant (new generation) Lenovo — $139.99 ($60 off)

Smart Display 8" with Google Assistant Lenovo — $99.99 ($100 off)

Smart Display 10" with the Google Assistant Lenovo — $149.99 ($100 off)

Smart Clock & 8" Smart Display Lenovo — $119.99 ($159.99 off)

Smart Clock & 10" Smart Display Lenovo — $139.99 ($189.99 off)

Smart Display 10" Plus 2 Smart Plugs and 2 Bulbs Lenovo — $294.99 ($74.96 off)

Smart Display 8" Plus 2 Smart Plugs and 2 Bulbs Lenovo — $99.99 ($219.96 off)



Lenovo tablets

Tab 4 8" and Speaker Bundle Lenovo — $149.99 ($59.99 off)

Yoga Tablet 3 Pro Lenovo — $249.99 ($250 off)

Yoga Tab 3 8" Lenovo — $129.99 ($40 off)

Tab E10 with Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard Folio Lenovo — $159.99 ($29.99 off)

Tab M10 Lenovo — $99.99 ($50 off) Amazon — $119.99 ($60 off)

Tab E10 Lenovo — $109.99 ($20 off)

Tab E8 Lenovo — $39.99 ($60 off)



Lenovo Chromebooks

Yoga Chromebook 15.6" with UHD display Lenovo — $689.99 ($210 off) Newegg — $648.05 ($226 off)

Chromebook S330 Lenovo — $182.73 ($67.26 off) Amazon — $219.99 ($68.19 off)

100e Chromebook (2nd Gen) Lenovo — $209.40 ($139.60 off)

14e Chromebook Lenovo — $251.40 ($167.60 off)

300e Chromebook (2nd Gen) Lenovo — $257.40 ($171.60 off)

14e Chromebook Lenovo — $353.40 ($235.60 off)

Yoga Chromebook Lenovo — $599.99 ($120 off)



