Opening the garage door with just a push-button remote is so last-century. Thanks to easily accessible Wi-Fi and LTE coverage, there is little reason not to upgrade your garage door with a smart garage door opener that you can control with your voice and from your phone anywhere in the world; bringing your garage into the 21st century. The MyQ Chamberlain smart garage door opener, a popular and highly-rated system on major retailer sites, is now on sale for just $30 at Amazon, which is $20 off its usual price and 70% off from its original 2017 MSRP.

In addition to being easy to install and set up, the MyQ Chamberlain smart garage door opener offers many other conveniences: open and close your garage door from anywhere using the MyQ mobile app, get real-time alerts and notifications, share guest access with up to three other people, and link it with the Google Assistant or IFTTT for voice control and automation routines. The MyQ works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that use standard safety sensors, and it only requires that a router with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi be located within 50 feet of the MyQ garage hub.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can also use the free Amazon Key in-home delivery service with the MyQ Chamberlain to have the mega-retailer deliver goods inside the garage, on your side of the door, protecting your goods from front porch thieves. All you have to do is install the Amazon Key app on your mobile and link your MyQ account to it.

Best Buy is selling the same unit for $30 as well, which is linked below. For all other Black Friday smart home deals, check out the extensive listing we've put together for you guys.