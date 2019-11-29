Accessory manufacturer Anker has established its reputation by producing affordable yet reliable devices for all of your charging needs. Today's Deal of the Day on Amazon offers discounts on select portable power products from Anker. These range from slim power banks you could easily toss in a bag or suitcase to the Powerhouse 200, a genuinely massive product designed to function as a longer-term power source to take on camping trips or use during emergencies.

Given the variety of chargers on sale, you can expect an equally varied spec sheet depending on which one you choose. Whether you require USB-C for newer products or you can get by with USB Type-A alone, Anker has an option for you. All of the USB Type-A ports on these products support Anker's PowerIQ fast-charge technology, while USB PD ensures speedy top-offs when charging over USB-C.

You may want to act fast as this discount expires at 10 PM ET. For more of the best deals, make sure to check out our Black Friday 2019 hub.