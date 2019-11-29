Deals abound this holiday season, so here's another one for the pile. Nokia's budget 4.2 smartphone has dropped to $159 on both Amazon and B&H, a nice savings of $30 off the MSRP.

For starters, if you're looking for more info on the 4.2, then be sure to check out Scott's review right here. Unfortunately for this little phone, it suffers from performance problems, a poor-quality display, a laggy camera, and sub-par battery life.

For perspective, however, it packs a 5.71" 720x1520 TFT LCD display, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13MP+2MP rear camera setup, and a 3,000mAh battery. As you can see from the screenshot above, it only works on the GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

While it may not be the best phone around, for $159, it'd make for a decent backup device or a starter smartphone. If you're interested, then choose from the buy links below.