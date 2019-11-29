Android-compatible smartwatches are a dime a dozen, but good ones with a good balance of features, responsive UX, and battery life are hard to come by. Among these rarities are Samsung's Tizen smartwatches, and today you can get the fantastic Galaxy Watch Active for $150, an all-time low price.

The Watch Active was announced along the Galaxy S10, so it's not even a year old yet. The Watch Active2 was released after it and cost $80 more, which is why the first model remains an appealing choice, especially since most issues we found with it during our initial review have now been ironed: it has received an update that enables a rotating bezel and adds more watchfaces, and it's also got better swim tracking if you care about that.

With the $50 discount, the Watch Active becomes an excellent value and $30 less than the last time we saw a deal for it.

Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Amazon: $150 ($50 off) Best Buy: $150 ($50 off) Samsung: $150 ($50 off)



