Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices have consistently topped their rivals by bringing a complete package to the table. For this Black Friday, the entire range of 2019 Samsung flagships has been marked down by $200 across several stores. On top of that, Samsung and some other retailers are throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds (worth $129) with all Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models, except for the Galaxy S10e.

You can find this Galaxy Buds bundle only on a handful of sites, including Samsung’s online store, Amazon, B&H, and Walmart. While Best Buy isn’t offering this freebie, it’ll strike off another $100 (total $300) if you choose to activate a line with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon alongside your purchase of an unlocked unit.

The discount is already applied to these phones’ list price, and you simply need to follow the usual checkout process. You can also head to our Black Friday deals roundup to find more tempting deals.