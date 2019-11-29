Hot on the heels of pumping out the final stable build of Android 10 One UI 2.0 for its Galaxy S10 series, Samsung has released the third Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy Note 10 in India and Germany, curiously skipping over South Korea. Besides fixing a whole bunch of bugs, the third beta brings up the Note10 family to the December Android security patch level.
To the dismay of many Note10 owners, the Note10 beta program started a few weeks behind the Galaxy S10; the Galaxy S10 family was on its seventh beta update earlier this week while the Note10 was still stuck on its second. With work on the Galaxy S10 mostly wrapped up, Samsung has shifted its attention to its S Pen-fitted flagship, and many important bugs have been squashed in the third beta update that has rolled out to Note10 and Note10+ users.
Android 10 One UI 2.0 beta 3 changelog from a German Galaxy Note10 (Image: SamMobile)
The most noteworthy fixes are for Bluetooth headset disconnections, sound transmission errors when using earphones, blinking black screens, and errors displaying the SD card in the My files app. There is also a note that says "apply to limit the clock step by step depending on temperature," which is probably related to the phone's temperature management. The Galaxy S10 had some overheating issues early in the beta program which later got patched in its second beta update.
As usual, Note10 beta participants in India and Germany can initiate the software update by going into Settings then tapping on Software update > Download and install. For beta and non-beta testers both, the final build of Android 10 for the Note10 (in some markets, at least) has been tentatively scheduled for release in January 2020.
