The Fossil Gen 5 is currently one of the best Wear OS smartwatches you can get if you want to invest in Google's vision for wearables. Only about three months after the initial release, it's already heavily discounted on Amazon. You can save $90 on the Carlyle Stainless Steel and the more feminine Julianna Stainless Steel variants of the watch as they're down to just $205.

Our own Corbin Davenport says Fossil's fifth-gen watches showcase Wear OS at its best, even if the hardware is fairly standard for most modern wearables equipped with Google's OS: The device comes with a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. However, Fossil managed to optimize the watch so animations are smoother and apps open more quickly compared to most other Wear OS devices. You can even go for about two days on a single charge.

Keep in mind that Google's watch operating system is not necessarily the best out there for everyone, and some problems might require the company to rethink its software considerably. If you really want a Wear OS device though, this is the one to get.

The sale will end at midnight PST, so don't hesitate too long if you want to take advantage of it. It's a much better deal than the Fossil Gen 4 and Sport watches which are currently heavily discounted, too. Also, be sure to check our Black Friday deals roundup for more opportunities to save cash.