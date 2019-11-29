Many parents want their children to be well-versed in STEM skills (science, technology, engineering, and math) because they're integral to fostering creativity and effective problem-solving for a successful learning career later on. Parents also want their kids to enjoy life and not deprive them of their childhood fun. STEM toys fulfill both objectives, educating children while providing a fun and rewarding experience at the same time. Thanks to some fantastic sales going on at Amazon right now, these usually expensive toys have gotten a lot more affordable. Check them out below.

Sphero BOLT $119.95 ($30.04 off, $149.99 MSRP)



Sphero RVR $199.99 ($50 off, $249.99 MSRP)



Sphero Mini Activity Kit $59.99 ($20 off, $79.99 MSRP)



Sphero Specdrums (2 Rings) $69.99 ($30 off, $99.99 MSRP)



Xiaomi MITU Mi Robot Builder Rover $90.00 ($49.99 off, $139.99 MSRP)



Anki Cozmo $109.99 ($70 off, $179.99 MSRP)



Anki Overdrive $59.99 ($110 off, $169.99 MSRP)



Vector Robot by Anki $72.99 ($177 off, $249.99 MSRP)



Good deals on Amazon often disappear quickly so get your order in before the prices go back up. For all the rest of Black Friday 2019 deals, check out our mega-listing.