Even if audiophiles would probably disagree, I'd say you can't go wrong with Bose if you're a regular consumer in need of good sound quality. Amazon must've thought as much when it decided to reduce prices of more than a dozen Bose products such as headphones, soundbars, and smart home speakers. Some of the devices are discounted by more than 50%.

You can save the most money on the Bose SoundTouch series. It consists of wireless speakers that work with Alexa and connect to your phone via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. If you're looking for an upgrade to your Amazon Echo devices or haven't invested into Google/Nest Home speakers yet, they might be worth a look (or listen). The SoundTouch 300 soundbar is also interesting at $400, which is $300 off the MSRP. If you're looking for personal audio devices, the SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones (our review) could be a great-sounding option for the gym – just be aware of its odd design and its relatively short battery life.

Amazon doesn't state how long the deals will remain active, so if you've ever considered one of these devices, now is the best time to purchase them. Check out our deals roundup for more opportunities to find the perfect products this Black Friday.