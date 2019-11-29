Ultimate Ears produces some of the most recognizable, outdoor-ready Bluetooth speakers on the market. Both Amazon and Best Buy currently have several UE products, including the Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 speakers marked down by as much as $30 for Black Friday. Both of these speakers feature IP67 waterproofing with the added benefit of floating atop the water's surface thanks to an internal air pocket.

Any of these speakers would make a great gift or could help supply the tunes at an upcoming holiday party. These deals may not last long, so follow the links above to your retailer of choice. For more deals, make sure to check out our Black Friday 2019 hub.