Roomba is perhaps the most well-recognized brand in the world of robotic vacuums and for good reason; its vacuums are some of the most well-performing on the market, being at the top of many recommendation lists. This Black Friday you can find several flagship models of Roomba and other iRobot products at steep discounts — up to $250 off. Note though that these vacuums don't swear, a feature that must be added manually.

All of these products are compatible with iRobot's phone app and can be controlled with the Google Assistant except for the Roomba 614, which has no WiFi. For more deals, check on our Black Friday deals hub.