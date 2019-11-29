Article Contents
Outfitting your home with various smart sensors, lighting, and appliances can get very expensive, very quickly. That's why you should, quite correctly, wait for most of this stuff to go on sale. Well, today's the day: we've scoured the deals and have over three-dozen smart home gadget discounts we think are good enough to highlight today.
Featured Deal: Smart Home hardware from tink
This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, tink has you covered with exclusive deals on your favorite August, Sonos, and Google Nest smart home products. At $182.95, the August Smart Lock Pro bundle cannot be beaten. Additionally, get a free Google Home Mini or 2 GE smart bulbs with any Google Home Max purchase. At tink, you can find incredible prices on your favorite smart home products on our Black Friday deals page.
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect + Keypad — $182.95 ($156.04 off)
- Google Home Max + free Google Home Mini — $199 ($50 off)
- eve movie night bundle (eve energy + eve light strip) — $79.95 ($20 off)
Thermostats
- Nest thermostats
- Best Buy - Up to $70 off,
- Nest Learning Thermostat
- Target - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
- Google - $179 ($70 off)
- Home Depot - $180 ($70 off)
- Ecobee thermostats
- Best Buy - Up to $50 off at,
- Honeywell smart thermostat
- Best Buy - $120 ($80 off)
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control
- Home Depot - $199 ($50 off)
Smart lighting
- Philips Hue 80" light strip
- Target - $90 with $35 gift card,
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit
- Target - $200 with $55 gift card,
- Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit
- Best Buy - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP)
- LIFX bedroom bundle
- LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
- LIFX gamer bundle
- LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
- LIFX smart starter bundle
- LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
- LIFX massive bundle
- LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)
- LIFX Mini 800-Lumen LED Light Bulb 4-pack
- Amazon - $88 ($35 off recent prices)
- Philips Hue 65-Watt White BR30 two-pack starter kit
- Home Depot - $70 ($10 off)
- Philips Hue White and Color LED Light Strip starter kit
- Home Depot - $89 ($20 off)
- Decora Smart Wi-Fi dimmer
- Home Depot - $35 ($15 off)
Smart outlets
- Wyze Smart Plug two pack
- Home Depot - $18 ($2 off)
- Wemo Mini Smart Plug
- Amazon - $16 ($6-9 off)
- Amazon smart plug
Robot vacuums
- Roomba 675 vacuum
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum
- Best Buy - $400 ($250 off)
- Roomba 675
- Target - $200 ($100 off)
- Roomba 690
- Target - $250 ($100 off)
- Roomba e5 (5150)
- Target - $280 ($95 off)
- Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum
- Best Buy - $300 ($150 off)
- Shark Ion R76
- Target - $180 ($120 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W
- Target - $150 ($130 off)
- Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop
- Best Buy - $400 ($100 off)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S - Works with Alexa & Assistant
- Amazon - $150 ($30 off, ~$50 off recent prices)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 - Works with Alexa & Assistant
- Amazon - $600 ($100-20 off recent prices)
- eufy RoboVac 15C Max
- Amazon - $199.99 w/free Smart Scale using coupon code EUFYSCALEC1, must add both items to cart ($80 off, plus free $30 scale)
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa
- Amazon - $220 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)
- eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid, works with Assistant and Alexa
- Amazon - $380 ($170 off)
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa
- Amazon - $180 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Convertible Vacuuming or Mopping Cleaner, works with Assistant and Alexa
- Amazon - $190 ($110-210 off recent prices)
Sensors
- Nest Protect smoke detector
- Google - $99 ($20 off)
- Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
Security
Arlo
- Arlo Pro 2
- 1-camera kit
- Best Buy - $150 ($49 off, $199 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $129 ($70 off)
- 3-camera kit
- Costco - $280 ($150 off, $430 MSRP)
- Add-on camera
- Best Buy - $140 ($40 off, $180 MSRP)
- 1-camera kit
Nest
- Nest Hello Doorbell
- Target - $149 ($80 off, $229 MSRP)
- Google - $149 ($80 off)
- Best Buy - $150 ($79 off)
- Costco - $170 w/ 6-month subscription ($59 off)
- Home Depot - $149 ($80 off)
- Nest Cam Indoor
- Target - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP)
- Home Depot - $159 ($40 off)
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- Google - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP — plus up to $522 on bundles)
- Home Depot - $160 ($40 off)
Ring
- Video Doorbell 2
- Costco - $130 ($60 off – $190 MSRP)
- Target - $140 ($50 off)
- Home Depot - $129 ($60 off)
- Indoor Cam 2-pack
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle
- Amazon - $189 ($150 off, $329 MSRP)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack
- Costco - $220 ($80 off, $300 MSRP)
- Ring Outdoor Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight
- Home Depot - $199 ($50 off)
Canary
- Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera
- Canary View Indoor Camera
- Camera only
- With one year of premium service
Reolink
- Reolink Argus 2
- Reolink - $61.74 ($33.26 off)
- Reolink RLC-410
- Reolink - $34.39 ($8.60 off)
Reolink Argus PT Reolink - $111.99 ($28 off)
-
- Reolink Argus ECO
- Reolink - $52.49 ($22.50 off)
- Reolink Argus Pro
- Reolink - $55.24 ($29.75 off)
- Reolink E1 Pro
- Reolink - $41.25 ($13.75 off)
- Reolink E1
- Reolink - $30.59 ($5.40 off)
SimpliSafe
- SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System
- Woot - $130 ($140 off MSRP) - TODAY ONLY
Yi
- Yi H30 Outdoor Security Camera
- Home Depot- $65 ($55 off)
Eufy
- Eufy Cam two camera kit
- Home Depot - $269 ($230 off)
- Eufy Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight
- Home Depot - $139 ($60 off)
Connected locks
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
- Best Buy - $150 ($130 off)
- Yale Assure touchscreen lock
- Best Buy - $210 ($70 off)
- Nest x Yale Smart Lock
- Home Depot - $219 ($60 off)
- Schlage Camelot Connect Smart Door Lock with Alarm
- Home Depot - $149 ($50 off)
- Schlage Camelot Encode Wi-Fi Door Lock with Alarm
- Home Depot - $219 ($30 off)
- Schlage Camelot Sense Smart Door Lock
- Home Depot - $179 ($50 off)
Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain
- Simplisafe 7-piece security system
- Best Buy - $150 ($120 off)
- Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit
- Amazon - $185 ($65 off)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
- Best Buy - $30 ($20 off)
Networking
- Nest Wifi
Linksys, Eero, Netgear
- Linksys Velop
- eero Pro Mesh WiFi System
- eero Mesh WiFi System
- NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
- Amazon - $190 ($65-110 off recent prices)
- Netgear Orbi Voice mesh WiFi satellite extender
- Amazon - $180 ($20-70 off recent prices)
- other eero systems
- Best Buy - Up to 30% off
