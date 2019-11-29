Outfitting your home with various smart sensors, lighting, and appliances can get very expensive, very quickly. That's why you should, quite correctly, wait for most of this stuff to go on sale. Well, today's the day: we've scoured the deals and have over three-dozen smart home gadget discounts we think are good enough to highlight today.

Featured Deal: Smart Home hardware from tink

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, tink has you covered with exclusive deals on your favorite August, Sonos, and Google Nest smart home products. At $182.95, the August Smart Lock Pro bundle cannot be beaten. Additionally, get a free Google Home Mini or 2 GE smart bulbs with any Google Home Max purchase. At tink, you can find incredible prices on your favorite smart home products on our Black Friday deals page.

Thermostats

  • Nest thermostats
  • Nest Learning Thermostat
  • Ecobee thermostats
  • Honeywell smart thermostat
  • Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control 

Smart lighting

  • Philips Hue 80" light strip
    • Target - $90 with $35 gift card,
  • Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit
    • Target - $200 with $55 gift card,
  • Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit
  • LIFX bedroom bundle
    • LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
  • LIFX gamer bundle
    • LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
  • LIFX smart starter bundle
    • LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
  • LIFX massive bundle 
    • LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)
  • LIFX Mini 800-Lumen LED Light Bulb 4-pack
    • Amazon - $88 ($35 off recent prices)
  • Philips Hue 65-Watt White BR30 two-pack starter kit
  • Philips Hue White and Color LED Light Strip starter kit
  • Decora Smart Wi-Fi dimmer 

Smart outlets

  • Wyze Smart Plug two pack 
  • Wemo Mini Smart Plug
  • Amazon smart plug
    • Amazon - $5 ($20 off, $25 MSRP) with select Echo devices
    • Best Buy - $5 ($20 off) with select Echo devices

Robot vacuums

  • Roomba 675 vacuum
  • Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum
  • Roomba 675
  • Roomba 690
  • Roomba e5 (5150)
  • Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum
  • Shark Ion R76
  • Ecovacs Deebot N79W
  • Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop
  • Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S - Works with Alexa & Assistant
    • Amazon - $150 ($30 off, ~$50 off recent prices)
  • Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 - Works with Alexa & Assistant
    • Amazon - $600 ($100-20 off recent prices)
  • eufy RoboVac 15C Max
    • Amazon - $199.99 w/free Smart Scale using coupon code EUFYSCALEC1, must add both items to cart ($80 off, plus free $30 scale)
  • eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa
    • Amazon - $220 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)
  • eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid, works with Assistant and Alexa
  • eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa
    • Amazon - $180 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)
  • ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Convertible Vacuuming or Mopping Cleaner, works with Assistant and Alexa
    • Amazon - $190 ($110-210 off recent prices)

Sensors

  • Nest Protect smoke detector
  • Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller

Security

Arlo

  • Arlo Pro 2
    • 1-camera kit
    • 3-camera kit
      • Costco - $280 ($150 off, $430 MSRP)
    • Add-on camera

Nest

  • Nest Hello Doorbell
  • Nest Cam Indoor
  • Nest Cam Outdoor
    • Google - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP — plus up to $522 on bundles)
    • Home Depot - $160 ($40 off)

Ring

  • Video Doorbell 2
  • Indoor Cam 2-pack
    • Amazon - $100 ($20 off, $120 MSRP)
    • Target - $120 with $20 gift card,
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle
    • Amazon - $189 ($150 off, $329 MSRP)
  • Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack
    • Costco - $220 ($80 off, $300 MSRP)
  • Ring Outdoor Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight

Canary

  • Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera
    • Camera only
    • With one year of premium service
      • Canary - $139 ($159 off, $298 MSRP)
    • With two years of premium service
      • Canary - $178 ($199 off, $377 MSRP)
  • Canary View Indoor Camera
    • Camera only
    • With one year of premium service
      • Canary - $99 ($99 off, $198 MSRP)
    • With two years of premium service
      • Canary - $178 ($99 off, $$277 MSRP)

Reolink

  • Reolink Argus 2
  • Reolink RLC-410
  • Reolink Argus PT 
  • Reolink Argus ECO
  • Reolink Argus Pro 
  • Reolink E1 Pro
  • Reolink E1

SimpliSafe

  • SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System
    • Woot - $130 ($140 off MSRP) - TODAY ONLY

Yi

  • Yi H30 Outdoor Security Camera 

Eufy

  • Eufy Cam two camera kit
  • Eufy Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight 

Connected locks

  • August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
  • Yale Assure touchscreen lock
  • Nest x Yale Smart Lock 
  • Schlage Camelot Connect Smart Door Lock with Alarm
  • Schlage Camelot Encode Wi-Fi Door Lock with Alarm 
  • Schlage Camelot Sense Smart Door Lock 

Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain

  • Simplisafe 7-piece security system
  • Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit
  • Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub

Networking

Google

  • Nest Wifi
    • 3-pack ($60 off, $349 MSRP)
    • Router and add-on point ($40 off, $269 MSRP)

Linksys, Eero, Netgear

  • Linksys Velop
    • Single router ($50-100 off)
    • 2-pack ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
  • eero Pro Mesh WiFi System
    • 3-pack ($50-150 off)
    • 1 router + 2 beacons ($80-120 off)
  • eero Mesh WiFi System
    • 3-pack ($89 off)
    • Single Wi-Fi extender ($29 off)
  • NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
    • Amazon - $190 ($65-110 off recent prices)
  • Netgear Orbi Voice mesh WiFi satellite extender
    • Amazon - $180 ($20-70 off recent prices)
  • other eero systems