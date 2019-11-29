Black Friday is upon us, and with it, a sea of deals on smartphones. We'll cut right to the best ones you can grab, with a full list of all the deals we've found so far below.

The very best unlocked phone deals today

  • Pixel 3a
    • Google - $299 ($100 off, $399 MSRP)
  • Pixel 3a XL
  • Galaxy S10e
  • OnePlus 7 Pro
    • OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP)

All the other unlocked phone deals

Google

Samsung

  • Galaxy S10
    • 128GB ($200 off, $900 MSRP)
    • 512GB ($200 off, $1,150 MSRP)
  • Galaxy S10+
    • 128GB ($200 off, $1,000 MSRP)
    • 512GB ($200 off, $1,250 MSRP)
    • 1 TB ($200 off, $1,600 MSRP)
      • Amazon - $1,317 ($283 off), plus free Galaxy Buds
      • Best Buy - $1,400
      • Samsung - $1,400, plus free Galaxy Buds
  • Galaxy S10e
  • Galaxy Note10
    • 256GB ($200 off, $950 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Note10+
    • 256GB ($200 off, $1,100 MSRP)
    • 512GB ($200 off, $1,200 MSRP)
  • Galaxy A50

OnePlus

  • OnePlus 7 Pro
    • OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP)
  • OnePlus 6T
    • OnePlus - $449 ($150 off, $599 MSRP)

ZTE

  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro
    • 8GB RAM  ($100 off, $550 MSRP)
    • 12GB RAM ($100 off, $600 MSRP)
  • ZTE Blade 10
    • ZTE - $129 ($50 off, $179 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $129 ($50 off)
    • B&H - $129 ($50 off)

Budget

  • Blu Vivo XI
  • Blu Vivo XI+
  • LG K8
  • LG Stylo 5
    • Best Buy - $170 ($130 off, $300 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $160 ($140 off MSRP) DEAL OF THE DAY
  • Nokia 4.2
    • Amazon - $159 ($10-30 off recent prices)
    • B&H Photo - $159 ($10-30 off recent prices)
  • Sony Xperia 10
    • B&H Photo - $170 (180 off MSRP) DEAL OF THE DAY