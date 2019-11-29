Asus offers a wide range of capable Chromebooks, and many of them are available for reduced prices this Black Friday. The deals start with the entry-level Chromebook C223, which is available for just $160 across multiple retailers, but you'll see the biggest savings when you get a Chromebook Flip C302 with an Intel Core m5 — it's going for only $450, which is $150 less than the usual price. The other deals hover around reductions of $50 to $100, with many Chromebooks seeing their lowest-ever prices.

You can't go wrong with Asus' higher-end Chromebooks like the Flip C434 and C302 or the C425, which have received glowing reviews here at Android Police. If you don't particularly care for the touchscreen functionality of the Flip C434, I'd recommend the 8GB RAM version of the C425 at $320. Either way, all of the Chromebooks listed here will receive software support until at least June 2023, so you're on the safe side regarding security and longevity.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 Amazon $550 ($50 off) B&H $545 ($55 off)

Asus Chromebook Flip C302 Intel Core m5 Amazon $450 ($150 off) Intel Core m7 Amazon $500 ($100 off)

Asus Chromebook C425 Amazon $320 ($60 off)

Asus Chromebook C223 Amazon $160 (~$50 off) Best Buy $160 (~$50 off)



It's unclear how long the discounts are available — don't think too hard now if you've decided to acquire one of these Chromebooks. You can also check out our Black Friday roundup for even more deals.