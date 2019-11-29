Welcome, one and all, to Android Police's Black Friday app sales roundup. If you were here for Wednesday's post, you'll remember that I said today's list would be, and I quote, a "humdinger." Well, I was right.

Free

Apps

  1. Manual Camera : DSLR Camera Professional (Procam) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Security Box Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Visual Anatomy 2 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Easy Accounting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. MyCal Pro - Percentage & General Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Battle Ships 1988 Revival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Super Brain Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. iLinear Line Puzzle Draw Your Path $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Dementia: Book of the Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Descent: Death Valley HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Dungeon Shooter V1.3 : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Quaddro 2 - Intelligent game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Ticket Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Quantum Dots - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Wave 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Wave $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  4. Merry Christmas 2019 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

  1. Medical ID - In Case of Emergency (ICE) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. TargetScan ISSF Pistol & Rifle $17.99 -> $12.59; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. BackCountry Navigator TOPO GPS PRO $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Bubble Level, Ruler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Cell Coverage Map Pro: mobile operator check $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Compass Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Draw Pixel Art Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  9. Zephyrus Pro Anemometer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  10. Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Cell Signal Monitor Pro: mobile networks monitor $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. HTML/CSS Website Inspector Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  13. Maps Ruler Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  14. Reverse Lookup PLUS - Caller ID and Spam Block $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  15. Solar Walk - Planetarium: Explore Planets System $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  16. Wear Camera for Wear OS (Android Wear) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  17. WiFi Monitor Pro: analyzer of WiFi networks $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  18. DecidApp - decision making $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. Easy Voice Recorder Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  20. Fenix 2 for Twitter $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  21. FK Kernel Manager - for all devices & Kernels $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  22. Hue Music $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  23. Alarm for Smart Things $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  24. Human Japanese $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  25. Human Japanese Intermediate $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  26. Litchi for DJI Mavic / Phantom / Inspire / Spark $24.99 -> $15.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  27. MyScript Calculator 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  28. Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  29. Servers Ultimate Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  30. Sleep as Android Unlock Sleep cycle smart alarm $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  31. Star Walk 2 - Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  32. unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  33. Fibonacci For Stock PRO $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  34. HamStudy.org $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  35. My Tarot App - Card Reading Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  36. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  37. ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  39. DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  40. eRadar HD with Hurricanes, Lightning and Alerts $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  41. PingTools Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  42. Bird Mail - Email App $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Bus Simulator PRO 2 $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Construction Simulator PRO $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Traffix $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  4. Train Simulator PRO 2018 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  5. Truck Simulator PRO Europe $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
  6. Truck Simulator PRO 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  7. AXIO octa $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  9. Kosmos Jagdlexikon $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  10. Magic in your face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  11. Monkey Swag $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  12. Redshift - Astronomy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  13. SpecTrek $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  14. Swim Out $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  15. The Mind by Wolfgang Warsch $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  16. Twice as clever $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  17. Inverter Simulator: Funfair amusement park $3.89 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 2 days
  18. Kamikaze Simulator - Funfair Amusement Parks $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  19. Love Express Simulator - Funfair Amusement Parks $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  20. Tagada Simulator: Funfair amusement park $3.89 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 2 days
  21. Techno Jump - Best Ride Simulators $3.99 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 2 days
  22. To the Edge of the Sky - Premium $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  23. Twister - Best Ride Simulators $3.89 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  24. Viking Ship - Best Ride Simulators $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  25. Wild Mouse: Roller Coaster simulator $3.89 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 2 days
  26. Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  27. Cat Lady - The Card Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  28. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  29. Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  30. Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  31. Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  32. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  33. MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  34. Talisman $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  35. Talisman: The Horus Heresy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  36. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  37. Absolute Drift $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  38. Ancient Battle: Alexander $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  39. Battles of the Ancient World $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  40. Bloons TD 6 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  41. Civil War: 1861 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  42. Civil War: 1865 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  43. Civil War: Bull Run 1861 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  44. Civil War: Gettysburg $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  45. Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  46. Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  47. Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  48. FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $20.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  49. Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  50. Hold the Line: The American Revolution $12.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  51. Iron Marines $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  52. Lost Lands 4 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  53. Monument Valley $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  54. Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  55. New York Mysteries 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  56. Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  57. Sidewords $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  58. Suzy Cube $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  59. Terraria $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  60. The Legacy (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  61. The Room: Old Sins $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  62. This Is the Police $7.99 -> $1.59; Sale ends in 4 days
  63. To the Moon $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  64. Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  65. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  66. Flashback Mobile $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  67. FRAMED $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  68. FRAMED 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  69. G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  70. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  71. Mahjong (Full) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  72. Mahjong 3 (Full) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  73. Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  74. Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  75. Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  76. Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  77. Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  78. Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  79. Death Squared $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  80. Dots Sync - Addictive Symmetric Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  81. Football Drama $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  82. Maze Swap - Think and relax $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  83. Pick and place $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  84. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  85. Tides of Time $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Fluidity - Adaptive Icon Pack (BETA) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Belo [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Dark Glow TR6X UI for Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. FAB $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Flare $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom/klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Impala Widgets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Imperial eXoduX Widgets for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  9. PIXEL Q HD - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 1 day
  10. Spook TR3 X UI for klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  11. Circulus - Material Design Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. Lai - Stretched Style Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  13. Lux Dark - iOS Inspired Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  14. Relevo Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  15. Relevo Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  16. Toca - Material Design Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  17. Calendar Widget by Home Agenda $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. Afterglow Icons Pro $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  20. Fuchsia KWGT - Gradient Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. Glaze Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  22. Griddle Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  23. Phosphor Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  24. Phosphor Carbon Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  25. Retro O Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Hyperdrive for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. MinMaCons Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days