Welcome, one and all, to Android Police's Black Friday app sales roundup. If you were here for Wednesday's post, you'll remember that I said today's list would be, and I quote, a "humdinger." Well, I was right.
Free
Apps
- Manual Camera : DSLR Camera Professional (Procam) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Security Box Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Visual Anatomy 2 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Easy Accounting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fraction Calculator "Fractal MK-12" $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MyCal Pro - Percentage & General Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Battle Ships 1988 Revival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Super Brain Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- iLinear Line Puzzle Draw Your Path $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dementia: Book of the Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Descent: Death Valley HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Shooter V1.3 : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quaddro 2 - Intelligent game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Ticket Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Quantum Dots - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Wave 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Wave $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Merry Christmas 2019 Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
Sale
Apps
- Medical ID - In Case of Emergency (ICE) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- TargetScan ISSF Pistol & Rifle $17.99 -> $12.59; Sale ends in 9 hours
- BackCountry Navigator TOPO GPS PRO $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bubble Level, Ruler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cell Coverage Map Pro: mobile operator check $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Compass Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Draw Pixel Art Pro $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Zephyrus Pro Anemometer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Calligrapher Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cell Signal Monitor Pro: mobile networks monitor $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- HTML/CSS Website Inspector Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Maps Ruler Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Reverse Lookup PLUS - Caller ID and Spam Block $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Solar Walk - Planetarium: Explore Planets System $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wear Camera for Wear OS (Android Wear) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WiFi Monitor Pro: analyzer of WiFi networks $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- DecidApp - decision making $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Easy Voice Recorder Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FK Kernel Manager - for all devices & Kernels $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hue Music $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alarm for Smart Things $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Human Japanese $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Human Japanese Intermediate $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Litchi for DJI Mavic / Phantom / Inspire / Spark $24.99 -> $15.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MyScript Calculator 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Servers Ultimate Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sleep as Android Unlock Sleep cycle smart alarm $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Star Walk 2 - Night Sky View and Stargazing Guide $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fibonacci For Stock PRO $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- HamStudy.org $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Tarot App - Card Reading Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ConstruCalc Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- eRadar HD with Hurricanes, Lightning and Alerts $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PingTools Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bird Mail - Email App $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Bus Simulator PRO 2 $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Construction Simulator PRO $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Traffix $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Train Simulator PRO 2018 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Truck Simulator PRO Europe $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- AXIO octa $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gunslugs: Rogue Tactics $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kosmos Jagdlexikon $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Magic in your face $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Monkey Swag $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Redshift - Astronomy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- SpecTrek $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Swim Out $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Mind by Wolfgang Warsch $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twice as clever $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Inverter Simulator: Funfair amusement park $3.89 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kamikaze Simulator - Funfair Amusement Parks $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Love Express Simulator - Funfair Amusement Parks $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tagada Simulator: Funfair amusement park $3.89 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 2 days
- Techno Jump - Best Ride Simulators $3.99 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 2 days
- To the Edge of the Sky - Premium $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Twister - Best Ride Simulators $3.89 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Viking Ship - Best Ride Simulators $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wild Mouse: Roller Coaster simulator $3.89 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cat Lady - The Card Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Talisman $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Talisman: The Horus Heresy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Absolute Drift $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ancient Battle: Alexander $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Battles of the Ancient World $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bloons TD 6 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Civil War: 1861 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Civil War: 1865 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Civil War: Bull Run 1861 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Civil War: Gettysburg $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Don't Starve: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android $20.99 -> $11.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Hold the Line: The American Revolution $12.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Iron Marines $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lost Lands 4 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Monument Valley $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Monument Valley 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- New York Mysteries 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ravensword: Shadowlands 3d RPG $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sidewords $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Suzy Cube $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Terraria $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Legacy (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Room: Old Sins $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $1.59; Sale ends in 4 days
- To the Moon $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flashback Mobile $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FRAMED $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FRAMED 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mahjong (Full) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mahjong 3 (Full) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Of Awa - Relaxing challenges $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Death Squared $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dots Sync - Addictive Symmetric Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Football Drama $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Maze Swap - Think and relax $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pick and place $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tides of Time $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Fluidity - Adaptive Icon Pack (BETA) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Belo [substratum] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dark Glow TR6X UI for Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- FAB $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flare $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom/klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Impala Widgets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Imperial eXoduX Widgets for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PIXEL Q HD - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 1 day
- Spook TR3 X UI for klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Circulus - Material Design Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lai - Stretched Style Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lux Dark - iOS Inspired Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Relevo Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Relevo Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Toca - Material Design Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Calendar Widget by Home Agenda $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Afterglow Icons Pro $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fuchsia KWGT - Gradient Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Glaze Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Griddle Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Phosphor Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Phosphor Carbon Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Retro O Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hyperdrive for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MinMaCons Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
