Chromebooks come in all different kinds of sizes and forms, but if you prefer one that's small and convertible, the Acer Spin 11 might just be the one for you. The 4GB RAM/32GB storage model is currently available for only $219 at Best Buy, which is $110 cheaper than the usual price.

In our review, we were frustrated with the Spin's original price of $350 as the hardware couldn't quite live up to that. The story is different at $220, though. In contrast to many other devices in this range, the Spin comes with a pair of USB-C ports, two USB A connectors, and a microSD slot. It also manages to uphold Acer's 10-hour battery life claim, and coupled with its small footprint, it could be a great secondary device to toss in your bag. Unlike some rather shady Chromebook "deals" this Black Friday, the Spin also has plenty of software updates left until it hits its expiration date in June 2024.

The Spin 11 is additionally available under a different model name at Amazon and Walmart, but as far as we can tell, the hardware is identical.

Acer Spin 11 R751T Best Buy $219 ($110 off)

Acer Spin 11 CP311-H1 Amazon $240 ($90 off) Walmart $230 ($100 off)



As with many discounts this Black Friday, we're not sure how long this one will last. Be sure to check out our deals roundup for this holiday to see if you'd prefer another Chromebook currently reduced in price.