Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.

Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer, with dates noted if they aren't live yet. If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.

11/29 1:30 PM ET Update: Black Friday sales are in full and continuous swing. Plenty of the best deals have already sold out, and limited-time promotions like Amazon's so-called "Lightning Deals" are coming and going so quickly now that you may first hear about them only after they're over. Still, we've added all the new deals we've spotted in the last few hours to our big roundup list, and we'll be going through momentarily to mark sold-out items. You can cruise the new additions just below: Pixel 4 64GB Amazon - $600 ($200 off)

Pixel 4 XL 64GB Amazon - $700 ($200 off) 128GB Amazon - $800 ($200 off)

iPad (10.2", 2019) Amazon - $250 ($50-80 off recent prices)

Nokia 4.2 Amazon - $159 ($10-30 off recent prices) B&H Photo - $159 ($10-30 off recent prices)

Sony Xperia 10 B&H Photo - $170 (180 off MSRP)

Galaxy S10e B&H: $549 ($200 off) Walmart: $549 ($200 off)

Galaxy S10 B&H: $699 ($200 off) Walmart: $699 ($200 off)

Galaxy S10+ B&H: $799 ($200 off) Walmart: $799 ($200 off)

Galaxy Note 10 B&H: $749 ($200 off) Walmart: $749 ($200 off)

Galaxy Note 10+ B&H: $899 ($200 off) Walmart: $899 ($200 off)

LG Stylo 5 Amazon - $160 ($140 off MSRP)

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 Amazon $550 ($50 off) B&H $545 ($55 off)

Asus Chromebook Flip C302 Intel Core m5 Amazon $450 ($150 off) Intel Core m7 Amazon $500 ($100 off)

Asus Chromebook C425 Amazon $320 ($60 off)

Asus Chromebook C223 Amazon $160 (~$50 off) Best Buy $160 (~$50 off)

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa Amazon - $220 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)

eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid, works with Assistant and Alexa Amazon - $380 ($170 off)

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa Amazon - $180 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)

ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Convertible Vacuuming or Mopping Cleaner, works with Assistant and Alexa Amazon - $190 ($110-210 off recent prices)

Sphero BOLT Amazon - $120 ($5-30 off recent prices)

Sphero RVR Amazon - $200 ($50 off)

Sphero Mini Activity Kit Amazon - $60 ($20 off)

Sphero Specdrums (2 Rings) Amazon - $70 ($30 off)

Xiaomi MITU Mi Robot Builder Rover Amazon - $90 ($10-50 off recent prices)

Anki Cozmo Amazon - $110 ($30-52 off recent prices)

Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition Amazon - $60 ($20-61 off recent prices)

Vector Robot by Anki Amazon - $73 ($13.50-90 off recent prices)

LIFX Mini 800-Lumen LED Light Bulb 4-pack Amazon - $88 ($35 off recent prices)

Xiaomi Mijia Mi Dual-Lens Sphere Action Cam Anazon - $98.46 ($25-101 off recent prices)

Netgear Orbi Voice mesh WiFi satellite extender Amazon - $180 ($20-70 off recent prices)

SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System Woot - $130 ($140 off MSRP) - TODAY ONLY

NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Amazon - $190 ($65-110 off recent prices)

Samsung Q60 series QLED TVs 43" Amazon - $498 ($100-200 off recent prices) 49" Amazon - $598 ($100-200 off recent prices) 55" Amazon - $698 ($100-200 off recent prices) 65" Amazon - $998 ($100-200 off recent prices) 75" Amazon - $1498 ($300-500 off recent prices) 82" Amazon - $1998 ($400-600 off recent prices)

LG C9 Series TVs w/Alexa 55" Amazon - $1497 w/ 12 months of Disney+ ($100 off recent prices plus $70 value) 65" Amazon - $2097 w/12 months of Disney+ ($400-500 off recent prices plus $70 value) 77" Amazon - $4997 w/12 months of Disney+ ($500 off recent prices plus $70 value)

Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa 49" Amazon - $798 ($100-200 off recent prices) 55" Amazon - $998 ($50-150 off recent prices) 65" Amazon - $1098 ($100-300 off recent prices) 75" Amazon - $1798 ($200-700 off recent prices) 85" Amazon - $2998 ($500 off MSRP)

Sony X850G series TVs 85" Amazon - $2298 (200 off recent prices)

LG Nano 8 Series TVs w/Alexa 55" Amazon - $597 w/6 months of Disney+ ($100-200 off, plus $42 value) 65" Amazon - $797 w/6 months of Disney+ ($100-300 off, plus $42 value)

Sony X950G series TVs 65" Amazon - $1398 ($100-200 off recent prices)

Samsung Q70R series TVs 49" Amazon - $798 ($100-200 off recent prices) 55" Amazon - $998 ($100 off recent prices) 65" Amazon - $1198 ($200 off recent prices) 75" Amazon - $1998 ($500-600 off recent prices) 82" Amazon - $2498 ($300-800 off recent prices)

Samsung 7 Series TVs 43" Amazon - $298 ($30 off recent prices) 50" Amazon - $348 ($50 off recent prices) 55" Amazon - $448 ($0-50 off recent prices) 58" Amazon - $498 ($0-50 off recent prices) 65" Amazon - $598 ($50-100 off recent prices) 75" Amazon - $998 ($100-200 off recent prices)



Our full list of deals is just below, containing all the (good) deals that we've been following, plus the most recent ones that we've spotted above. Note that stock may vary — deals sometimes sell out, and several are time-sensitive. Prices are also subject to adjustment since items were last added to this list or checked, especially at stores such as Amazon.

Let's dive in.

Unlocked phones

Google

Samsung

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP)

OnePlus 6T OnePlus - $449 ($150 off, $599 MSRP)



ZTE

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8GB RAM ($100 off, $550 MSRP) ZTE - $450 Newegg - $450 B&H - $450 12GB RAM ($100 off, $600 MSRP) ZTE - $500 Newegg - $500 B&H - $500

ZTE Blade 10 ZTE - $129 ($50 off, $179 MSRP) Newegg - $129 ($50 off) B&H - $129 ($50 off)



Budget

Carrier activation phone deals

Chromebooks

Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

Alexa