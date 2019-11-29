Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.

Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer, with dates noted if they aren't live yet. If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.

11/29 1:30 PM ET Update:

Black Friday sales are in full and continuous swing. Plenty of the best deals have already sold out, and limited-time promotions like Amazon's so-called "Lightning Deals" are coming and going so quickly now that you may first hear about them only after they're over. Still, we've added all the new deals we've spotted in the last few hours to our big roundup list, and we'll be going through momentarily to mark sold-out items.

You can cruise the new additions just below:

  • Pixel 4
    • 64GB
  • Pixel 4 XL
    • 64GB
    • 128GB
  • iPad (10.2", 2019)
    • Amazon - $250 ($50-80 off recent prices)
  • Nokia 4.2
    • Amazon - $159 ($10-30 off recent prices)
    • B&H Photo - $159 ($10-30 off recent prices)
  • Sony Xperia 10
  • Galaxy S10e
  • Galaxy S10
  • Galaxy S10+
  • Galaxy Note 10
  • Galaxy Note 10+
  • LG Stylo 5
    • Amazon - $160 ($140 off MSRP)
  • Asus Chromebook Flip C434
  • Asus Chromebook Flip C302
    • Intel Core m5
    • Intel Core m7
  • Asus Chromebook C425
  • Asus Chromebook C223
  • eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa
    • Amazon - $220 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)
  • eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid, works with Assistant and Alexa
  • eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa
    • Amazon - $180 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)
  • ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Convertible Vacuuming or Mopping Cleaner, works with Assistant and Alexa
    • Amazon - $190 ($110-210 off recent prices)
  • Sphero BOLT
    • Amazon - $120 ($5-30 off recent prices)
  • Sphero RVR
  • Sphero Mini Activity Kit
  • Sphero Specdrums (2 Rings)
  • Xiaomi MITU Mi Robot Builder Rover
    • Amazon - $90 ($10-50 off recent prices)
  • Anki Cozmo
    • Amazon - $110 ($30-52 off recent prices)
  • Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition
    • Amazon - $60 ($20-61 off recent prices)
  • Vector Robot by Anki
    • Amazon - $73 ($13.50-90 off recent prices)
  • LIFX Mini 800-Lumen LED Light Bulb 4-pack
    • Amazon - $88 ($35 off recent prices)
  • Xiaomi Mijia Mi Dual-Lens Sphere Action Cam
    • Anazon - $98.46 ($25-101 off recent prices)
  • Netgear Orbi Voice mesh WiFi satellite extender
    • Amazon - $180 ($20-70 off recent prices)
  • SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System
    • Woot - $130 ($140 off MSRP) - TODAY ONLY
  • NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
    • Amazon - $190 ($65-110 off recent prices)
  • Samsung Q60 series QLED TVs
    • 43"
      • Amazon - $498 ($100-200 off recent prices)
    • 49"
      • Amazon - $598 ($100-200 off recent prices)
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $698 ($100-200 off recent prices)
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $998 ($100-200 off recent prices)
    • 75"
      • Amazon - $1498 ($300-500 off recent prices)
    • 82"
      • Amazon - $1998 ($400-600 off recent prices)
  • LG C9 Series TVs w/Alexa
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $1497 w/ 12 months of Disney+ ($100 off recent prices plus $70 value)
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $2097 w/12 months of Disney+ ($400-500 off recent prices plus $70 value)
    • 77"
      • Amazon - $4997 w/12 months of Disney+ ($500 off recent prices plus $70 value)
  • Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa
    • 49"
      • Amazon - $798 ($100-200 off recent prices)
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $998 ($50-150 off recent prices)
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $1098 ($100-300 off recent prices)
    • 75"
      • Amazon - $1798 ($200-700 off recent prices)
    • 85"
      • Amazon - $2998 ($500 off MSRP)
  • Sony X850G series TVs
    • 85"
      • Amazon - $2298 (200 off recent prices)
  • LG Nano 8 Series TVs w/Alexa
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $597 w/6 months of Disney+ ($100-200 off, plus $42 value)
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $797 w/6 months of Disney+ ($100-300 off, plus $42 value)
  • Sony X950G series TVs
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $1398 ($100-200 off recent prices)
  • Samsung Q70R series TVs
    • 49"
      • Amazon - $798 ($100-200 off recent prices)
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $998 ($100 off recent prices)
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $1198 ($200 off recent prices)
    • 75"
      • Amazon - $1998 ($500-600 off recent prices)
    • 82"
      • Amazon - $2498 ($300-800 off recent prices)
  • Samsung 7 Series TVs
    • 43"
      • Amazon - $298 ($30 off recent prices)
    • 50"
      • Amazon - $348 ($50 off recent prices)
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $448 ($0-50 off recent prices)
    • 58"
      • Amazon - $498 ($0-50 off recent prices)
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $598 ($50-100 off recent prices)
    • 75"
      • Amazon - $998 ($100-200 off recent prices)

Featured Deal: Save big on Smart Home products with tink

Make the most of this Black Friday with tink exclusive deals on brands such as August, Sonos, and Google Nest. Find the perfect smart home products for upgrading your home’s entertainment, security, lighting, and much more. With exceptional deals on your favorite smart home brands, save big on voice assistants that turn on your lights and offer hands-free assistance for other smart devices via voice commands. Check out security locks that help increase your home’s security and speakers that can be set up in minutes to stream your favorite playlists. Get your hands on these Black Friday bundles for irresistible deals and freebies, only at tink.us. Don’t forget to check out our Black Friday page for more incredible offers.

Our full list of deals is just below, containing all the (good) deals that we've been following, plus the most recent ones that we've spotted above. Note that stock may vary — deals sometimes sell out, and several are time-sensitive. Prices are also subject to adjustment since items were last added to this list or checked, especially at stores such as Amazon.

Let's dive in.

Unlocked phones

Featured Deal: Spigen Accessories

This Black Friday, Spigen has exclusive Amazon deals on popular essential products to keep you powered up and on the go. Just use the promo code 30POWERAC at checkout and redeem instant savings on any of these charging accessories by Spigen:

Google

Samsung

  • Galaxy S10
    • 128GB ($200 off, $900 MSRP)
    • 512GB ($200 off, $1,150 MSRP)
  • Galaxy S10+
    • 128GB ($200 off, $1,000 MSRP)
    • 512GB ($200 off, $1,250 MSRP)
    • 1 TB ($200 off, $1,600 MSRP)
      • Amazon - $1,317 ($283 off), plus free Galaxy Buds
      • Best Buy - $1,400
      • Samsung - $1,400, plus free Galaxy Buds
  • Galaxy S10e
  • Galaxy Note10
    • 256GB ($200 off, $950 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Note10+
    • 256GB ($200 off, $1,100 MSRP)
    • 512GB ($200 off, $1,200 MSRP)
  • Galaxy A50

OnePlus

  • OnePlus 7 Pro
    • OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP)
  • OnePlus 6T
    • OnePlus - $449 ($150 off, $599 MSRP)

ZTE

  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro
    • 8GB RAM  ($100 off, $550 MSRP)
    • 12GB RAM ($100 off, $600 MSRP)
  • ZTE Blade 10
    • ZTE - $129 ($50 off, $179 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $129 ($50 off)
    • B&H - $129 ($50 off)

Budget

  • Blu Vivo XI
  • Blu Vivo XI+
  • LG K8
  • LG Stylo 5
    • Best Buy - $170 ($130 off, $300 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $160 ($140 off MSRP) DEAL OF THE DAY
  • Nokia 4.2
    • Amazon - $159 ($10-30 off recent prices)
    • B&H Photo - $159 ($10-30 off recent prices)
  • Sony Xperia 10
    • B&H Photo - $170 (180 off MSRP) DEAL OF THE DAY

Carrier activation phone deals

  • Any Android phone at Verizon over $600
    • Verizon - $200 off over 24 months; $400 prepaid Mastercard with new line on qualifying Unlimited plan with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY
  • Pixel 4
    • Best Buy - Starting at $399 with carrier activation ($400 off)
    • Target - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon
    • T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($799 off)
    • Sprint - Lease two for a total of $33/month with two new lines or one new line and one upgrade
    • US Cellular - $50 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off, $800 MSRP)
    • Google Fi - 50% back in credit with purchase, more details here (50% savings)
  • Pixel 4 XL
  • Pixel 3
    • Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon
    • Sprint - Lease for $10/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
    • US Cellular - $250 over 30 months ($550 off)
  • Pixel 3 XL
    • Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon
    • US Cellular - $350 over 30 months ($550 off)
  • Galaxy S10e
    • Best Buy - Starting at $450 with activation on Verizon or Sprint ($300 off)
    • Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($750 off)
  • Galaxy S10
    • Costco - $430 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $900 MSRP) , in-store only
    • Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, , in-store only
    • Best Buy - Starting at $700 ($200 off)
    • Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon,
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($900 off)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
  • Galaxy S10+
    • Costco - $530 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,000 MSRP), in-store only
    • Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, in-store only
    • Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
  • Galaxy S10 5G
  • Galaxy Note10
  • Galaxy Note 10+
    • Costco - $630 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,100 MSRP) , in-store only
    • Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, in-store only
    • Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,100 off)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free Samsung TV with purchase ($500 off, $500 MSRP)
    • Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
  • Galaxy Note9
    • Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
  • OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
    • Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
  • LG G8 ThinQ
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
  • LG G8X ThinQ
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($780 off, $780 MSRP)
  • Alcatel Onyx
  • Alcatel Insight 
  • Moto G7 Power
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($225 off, $225 MSRP)
  • Moto E6
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($150 off, $150 MSRP)
  • T-Mobile Revvlry+
    • T-Mobile - $150 over 24 months with qualifying new line ($200 off, $350 MSRP)
  • Nokia 3V
    • Verizon - Free over 24 months with qualifying new line ($168 off, $168 MSRP)
  • Galaxy A10e
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)

Chromebooks

  • All Chromebooks
  • Pixel Slate plus free accessories
  • HP Chromebook 15
    • Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP)
  • Samsung Chromebook 3
  • Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus
  • Acer Chromebook Spin
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
  • Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 15.6"
    • UHD
      • Lenovo - $689.99 ($210 off)
    • FHD
      • Lenovo - $600 ($120 off MSRP)
  • Lenovo Chromebook S330 (14")
    • Lenovo - $179.99 w/coupon HOLIDAYDEAL2 ($90 off MSRP)
  • Google Pixelbook
    • i7/512GB
  • Asus Chromebook Flip C434
  • Asus Chromebook Flip C302
    • Intel Core m5
    • Intel Core m7
  • Asus Chromebook C425
  • Asus Chromebook C223

Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

  • Google Home
    • Target - $49 ($50 0ff, $99 MSRP)
  • Nest Hub
  • Nest Hub Max
  • Google Nest Mini
  • Google Home Mini (1st gen)
  • Google Home Max
  • Lenovo Smart Clock
    • Walmart - $39 ($40 off, $79 MSRP)
    • Lenovo - $39.99 ($40 off)
    • Rakuten - $34 w/coupon code LEN6B ($46 off)
  • Lenovo Smart Display 8" with the Google Assistant
    • Lenovo - $100 ($100 off MSRP)
  • JBL Link Portable
  • JBL Link Music
  • JBL Link Bar
  • JBL Link 500 
  • Harman Kardon Citation 100
  • Harman Kardon Citation ONE

Alexa

  • Echo (3rd gen)
  • Echo Dot (3rd gen)
  • Amazon Echo Dot 3-pack
    • Amazon - $65 with coupon DOT3PACK, must have three Echo Dots in cart ($40 off)
  • Echo Dot with clock
    • Amazon - $35 ($25 off, $60 MSRP)
  • Echo Show (2nd gen)
  • Echo Show 5
  • Echo Show 8
  • Facebook Portal
  • Facebook Portal Mini
  • Bose Soundbar 500 with Alexa built-in
  • Bose Soundbar 700 with Alexa built-in

Connected home

Featured Deal: Smart Home hardware from tink

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, tink has you covered with exclusive deals on your favorite August, Sonos, and Google Nest smart home products. At $182.95, the August Smart Lock Pro bundle cannot be beaten. Additionally, get a free Google Home Mini or 2 GE smart bulbs with any Google Home Max purchase. At tink, you can find incredible prices on your favorite smart home products on our Black Friday deals page.

Thermostats

  • Nest thermostats
  • Nest Learning Thermostat
  • Ecobee thermostats
  • Honeywell smart thermostat
  • Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control 

Smart lighting

  • Philips Hue 80" light strip
    • Target - $90 with $35 gift card,
  • Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit
    • Target - $200 with $55 gift card,
  • Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit
  • LIFX bedroom bundle
    • LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
  • LIFX gamer bundle
    • LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
  • LIFX smart starter bundle
    • LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
  • LIFX massive bundle 
    • LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)
  • LIFX Mini 800-Lumen LED Light Bulb 4-pack
    • Amazon - $88 ($35 off recent prices)
  • Philips Hue 65-Watt White BR30 two-pack starter kit
  • Philips Hue White and Color LED Light Strip starter kit
  • Decora Smart Wi-Fi dimmer 

Smart outlets

  • Wyze Smart Plug two pack 
  • Wemo Mini Smart Plug
  • Amazon smart plug
    • Amazon - $5 ($20 off, $25 MSRP) with select Echo devices
    • Best Buy - $5 ($20 off) with select Echo devices,
  • Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite 4-pack

Robot vacuums

  • Roomba 675 vacuum
  • Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum
  • Roomba 675
  • Roomba 690
  • Roomba e5 (5150)
  • Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum
  • Shark Ion R76
  • Ecovacs Deebot N79W
  • Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop
  • Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S - Works with Alexa & Assistant
    • Amazon - $150 ($30 off, ~$50 off recent prices)
  • Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 - Works with Alexa & Assistant
    • Amazon - $600 ($100-20 off recent prices)
  • eufy RoboVac 15C Max
    • Amazon - $199.99 w/free Smart Scale using coupon code EUFYSCALEC1, must add both items to cart ($80 off, plus free $30 scale)
  • eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa
    • Amazon - $220 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)
  • eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid, works with Assistant and Alexa
  • eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, works with Assistant and Alexa
    • Amazon - $180 w/ in-page coupon ($100 off)
  • ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Convertible Vacuuming or Mopping Cleaner, works with Assistant and Alexa
    • Amazon - $190 ($110-210 off recent prices)

Sensors

  • Nest Protect smoke detector
  • Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller

Streaming devices

Google

  • Stadia Premiere with Nest Wifi
  • Chromecast
  • Chromecast Ultra
  • Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle

Amazon

  • Fire TV Stick
  • Fire TV Stick 4K
  • Fire TV Cube
  • Echo Link Amp
    • Amazon - $240 ($60 off, $300 MSRP)

Roku

  • Roku Ultra
  • Roku SE
    • Walmart - $18 ($42 off, $60 MSRP)
  • Roku Streaming Stick+
  • Roku Smart Soundbar
    • Roku - $150 ($30 off, $180 MSRP)

Headphones

  • Master & Dynamic
    • 20% off purchases of $300 or more with code BF20
    • 30% off purchases of $500 or more with code BF30

True wireless earbuds

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds
    • Best Buy - $120 ($10 off, $130 MSRP)
    • AT&T - $104 with purchase of qualifying phone ($26 off)
  • Apple AirPods
    • Walmart - $129 ($30 off, $159 MSRP)
    • Target- $145 ($15 off)
    • Costco - $155 ($10 off)
    • AT&T - $127 with purchase of qualifying phone ($32 off)
  • Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
  • JBL Free X
  • Skullcandy Indy
  • JLab JBuds Air Sport
  • JLab JBuds Air Executive
  • Onn true wireless earbuds
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
  • Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones 
  • JBL Free X true wireless earbuds
  • TicPods Free
  • Jabra Elite 65T True Wireless Headphones
  • Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds
    • Amazon - $ 30 w/on-page coupon ($20 off)

Noise-canceling headphones

  • Sony WHH900N
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I
  • Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones
  • Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC
  • Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Athletic earbuds

  • Bose SoundSport
    • Target - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP)
    • Costco - $100 ($30 off)
  • Powerbeats 3
  • Jabra Elite 65t
  • Jabra Elite Active 65t
  • Jabra Elite 85h
    • Jabra - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 12/1
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
    • Amazon - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
  • Sennheiser HD1 Free
  • Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro
    • Amazon - $17 w/on-page coupon ($22 off recent prices)

Other headphones

  • JLab Studio headphones
    • Walmart - $15 ($15 off, $30 MSRP)
  • Beats Solo3 headphones
    • Walmart - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP)
  • AfterShokz Titanium bone conduction headphones
  • Jabra Move Style Edition
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50R
  • Sennheiser RS 195 
  • Sennheiser RS 135 
  • Sennheiser HD 4.40BT
  • Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless
  • Sennheiser RS 175
  • Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II

Non-smart speakers

  • Anker Rave Bluetooth speaker
    • Walmart - $100 ($49 off, $149 MSRP)
  • JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker
    • Walmart - $50 ($50 off, $100 MSRP)
  • JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker
    • Walmart - $20 ($15 off, $35 MSRP)
  • JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker
  • JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker
  • JBL Clip 3
  • Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
    • Target - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP)
  • Ultimate Ears Megaboom Remix
    • Costco - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
  • Sony XB41 Bluetooth speaker
    • Target - $125 ($125 off, $250 MSRP)
  • Sonos Play:1 two-pack
    • Costco - Black: $230 ($40 off, $270 MSRP)
    • Costco - White: $230 ($40 off)
  • Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker
  • Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar (works w/Alexa)
  • Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker (works w/Alexa)
  • JBL PartyBox 300

Security

Arlo

  • Arlo Pro 2
    • 1-camera kit
    • 3-camera kit
      • Costco - $280 ($150 off, $430 MSRP)
    • Add-on camera

Nest

  • Nest Hello Doorbell
  • Nest Cam Indoor
  • Nest Cam Outdoor
    • Google - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP — plus up to $522 on bundles)
    • Home Depot - $160 ($40 off)

Ring

  • Video Doorbell 2
  • Indoor Cam 2-pack
    • Amazon - $100 ($20 off, $120 MSRP)
    • Target - $120 with $20 gift card,
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle
    • Amazon - $189 ($150 off, $329 MSRP)
  • Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack
    • Costco - $220 ($80 off, $300 MSRP)
  • Ring Outdoor Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight

Canary

  • Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera
    • Camera only
    • With one year of premium service
      • Canary - $139 ($159 off, $298 MSRP)
    • With two years of premium service
      • Canary - $178 ($199 off, $377 MSRP)
  • Canary View Indoor Camera
    • Camera only
    • With one year of premium service
      • Canary - $99 ($99 off, $198 MSRP)
    • With two years of premium service
      • Canary - $178 ($99 off, $$277 MSRP)

Reolink

  • Reolink Argus 2
  • Reolink RLC-410
  • Reolink Argus PT 
  • Reolink Argus ECO
  • Reolink Argus Pro 
  • Reolink E1 Pro
  • Reolink E1

SimpliSafe

  • SimpliSafe 7-Piece Home Security System
    • Woot - $130 ($140 off MSRP) - TODAY ONLY

Yi

  • Yi H30 Outdoor Security Camera 

Eufy

  • Eufy Cam two camera kit
  • Eufy Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight 

Connected locks

  • August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
  • Yale Assure touchscreen lock
  • Nest x Yale Smart Lock 
  • Schlage Camelot Connect Smart Door Lock with Alarm
  • Schlage Camelot Encode Wi-Fi Door Lock with Alarm 
  • Schlage Camelot Sense Smart Door Lock 

Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain

  • Simplisafe 7-piece security system
  • Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit
  • Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub

Tablets and e-readers

Amazon

  • Fire 7
  • Fire 7 Kids Edition
  • Fire HD 8
    • Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)
  • Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
  • Fire HD 10
    • Amazon - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
    • Target - $100 ($50 off)
  • Kindle Paperwhite (2018

Samsung

  • Galaxy Tab A 8"
    • Costco - $110 ($30 off, $140 MSRP)
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying data line ($229 off, $229 MSRP)
    • Verizon - $50 with qualifying two-year contract ($180 off, $229 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Tab A 10.1"
  • Galaxy Tab S4
    • Samsung - $450 ($200 off, $650 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Tab S5e
    • Verizon - $280 with qualifying two-year contract ($200 off, $480 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Tab S6
    • T-Mobile - $363 over 24 months with qualifying new account ($287 off, $650 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $550 ($100 off)

Onn

  • Onn 7" tablet
    • Walmart - $28 ($22 off, $50 MSRP)
  • Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard
    • Walmart - $59 ($40 off, $99 MSRP)

Apple

  • iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen)
    • Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $250 ($50-80 off recent prices)

Lenovo

  • Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with the Google Assistant (this is the new one with Ambient Assistant)
    • Lenovo - $199.99 ($150 off)

Networking

Google

  • Nest Wifi
    • 3-pack ($60 off, $349 MSRP)
    • Router and add-on point ($40 off, $269 MSRP)

Linksys, Eero, Netgear

  • Linksys Velop
    • Single router ($50-100 off)
    • 2-pack ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
  • eero Pro Mesh WiFi System
    • 3-pack ($50-150 off)
    • 1 router + 2 beacons ($80-120 off)
  • eero Mesh WiFi System
    • 3-pack ($89 off)
    • Single Wi-Fi extender ($29 off)
  • NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
    • Amazon - $190 ($65-110 off recent prices)
  • Netgear Orbi Voice mesh WiFi satellite extender
    • Amazon - $180 ($20-70 off recent prices)
  • other eero systems

TVs

All models are 4K unless otherwise noted.

49" and smaller

  • Hisense 32" Android TV (720p)
  • Onn 40" Roku TV (1080p)
  • Samsung 43" NU6900 Series TV
  • Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
  • Samsung Q60 series QLED TVs
    • 43"
      • Amazon - $498 ($100-200 off recent prices)
    • 49"
      • Amazon - $598 ($100-200 off recent prices)
  • Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa
    • 49"
      • Amazon - $798 ($100-200 off recent prices)
  • Samsung Q70R series TVs
    • 49"
      • Amazon - $798 ($100-200 off recent prices)
  • Samsung 7 Series TVs
    • 43"
      • Amazon - $298 ($30 off recent prices)

50" - 59"

  • Onn 50" Roku TV
  • Westinghouse 50" UT4009 Series TV
    • Target - $150 ($160 off, $310 MSRP)
  • Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV
  • Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV
    • Target - $350 ($150 off, $500 MSRP)
  • TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV
    • Target - $280 ($160 off, $440 MSRP)
  • Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV
    • Walmart - $328 ($50 off, $378 MSRP)
  • Samsung 55" RU7100 Series TV
    • Target - $450 ($150 off, $600 MSRP)
  • Samsung 55" Q60 Series
  • Onn 58" Roku TV
  • Insignia 58" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
  • Samsung 58" 6 Series TV
    • Costco - $380 ($50 off, $430 MSRP)
  • Samsung Q60 series QLED TVs
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $698 ($100-200 off recent prices)
  • LG C9 Series TVs w/Alexa
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $1497 w/ 12 months of Disney+ ($100 off recent prices plus $70 value)
  • Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $998 ($50-150 off recent prices)
  • LG Nano 8 Series TVs w/Alexa
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $597 w/6 months of Disney+ ($100-200 off, plus $42 value)
  • Samsung Q70R series TVs
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $998 ($100 off recent prices)
  • Samsung 7 Series TVs
    • 50"
      • Amazon - $348 ($50 off recent prices)
    • 55"
      • Amazon - $448 ($0-50 off recent prices)
    • 58"
      • Amazon - $498 ($0-50 off recent prices)

60" - 69"

  • Vizio 65" V Series TV
    • Walmart - $398 ($130 off, $528 MSRP)
  • LG 65" UM6900PUA Series TV
    • Target - $480 ($220 off, $700 MSRP)
  • Samsung 65" RU7100 Series TV
    • Target - $600 ($300 off, $900 MSRP)
  • Samsung 65" 8 Series TV
    • Costco - $780 ($320 off, $1,100 MSRP)
  • Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV
    • Best Buy - $2,000 ($800 off, $2,800 MSRP)
  • LG 65" B9 Series TV
    • Costco - $1800 ($500 off, $2,300 MSRP)
  • Samsung Q60 series QLED TVs
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $998 ($100-200 off recent prices)
  • LG C9 Series TVs w/Alexa
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $2097 w/12 months of Disney+ ($400-500 off recent prices plus $70 value)
  • Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $1098 ($100-300 off recent prices)
  • LG Nano 8 Series TVs w/Alexa
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $797 w/6 months of Disney+ ($100-300 off, plus $42 value)
  • Sony X950G series TVs
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $1398 ($100-200 off recent prices)
  • Samsung Q70R series TVs
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $1198 ($200 off recent prices)
  • Samsung 7 Series TVs
    • 65"
      • Amazon - $598 ($50-100 off recent prices)

70" and larger

  • Samsung 70" 6 Series TV
  • Vizio 75" PX Series TV
    • Costco - $1,600 ($400-1,100 off, $2,700 MSRP)
  • Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV
    • Best Buy - $2,000 ($700 off, $2,700 MSRP)
  • Samsung Q60 series QLED TVs
    • 75"
      • Amazon - $1498 ($300-500 off recent prices)
    • 82"
      • Amazon - $1998 ($400-600 off recent prices)
  • LG C9 Series TVs w/Alexa
    • 77"
      • Amazon - $4997 w/12 months of Disney+ ($500 off recent prices plus $70 value)
  • Sony X900F series TVs w/Alexa
    • 75"
      • Amazon - $1798 ($200-700 off recent prices)
    • 85"
      • Amazon - $2998 ($500 off MSRP)
  • Sony X850G series TVs
    • 85"
      • Amazon - $2298 (200 off recent prices)
  • Samsung Q70R series TVs
    • 75"
      • Amazon - $1998 ($500-600 off recent prices)
    • 82"
      • Amazon - $2498 ($300-800 off recent prices)
  • Samsung 7 Series TVs
    • 75"
      • Amazon - $998 ($100-200 off recent prices)

Wearables

Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm
    • Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm
    • Best Buy - $270 ($80 off, $350 MSRP)
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months with new account and qualifying new line ($350 off)
    • Samsung - $270 ($80 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE
    • Samsung - $350 ($50 off, $400 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
    • Costco - Black  44mm: $240 ($50 off, $290 MSRP )
    • Costco - Pink Gold 40mm : $220 ($50 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit

Fitbit

  • Fitbit Inspire
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa 2
    • Best Buy - $150 ($50 off, $200 MSRP)
    • Target - $150 ($50 off)
    • Costco - Black: $140 ($60 off)
    • Costco - Copper Rose: $140 ($60 off)
  • Fitbit Charge 3
    • Best Buy - Starting at $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
    • Costco - Graphite: $90 ($60 off)
    • Costco - Rose Gold $90 ($60 off)
  • Fitbit Ace 2

Garmin

  • Garmin Forerunner 35
  • Garmin Jr2
  • Garmin Instinct
  • Garmin Venu
  • Garmin Vivoactive 3
    • Target - $130 ($70 off, $200 off)
  • Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars Edition
    • Target - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP)
  • Garmin vívoactive 4/4S
  • Garmin Forerunner 945
  • Garmin Foreruner 935
  • Garmin Approach S40 
  • Garmin Darth Vader/Rey Legacy Saga Series
  • Garmin First Avenger Legacy Hero Series
  • Garmin vívosmart 4

Fossil

  • Fossil Sport
    • Target - $165 ($110 off, $275 MSRP)

Ticwatch

  • TicWatch S2
    • Mobvoi - $135 ($45 off MSRP)
  • TicWatch E2
    • Mobvoi - $120  ($40 off MSRP)
  • TicWatch C2
    • Mobvoi - $150 ($50 off MSRP)
  • TicWatch Pro
    • Mobvoi - $187.49 ($61.50 off MSRP)

Misfit

  • Misfit Vapor X
    • Misfit - $180 ($100 off MSRP)
  • Misfit Vapor 2
    • Misfit - $149-169 ($100 off MSRP)
  • Misfit Vapor
    • Misfit - $100 ($100 off MSRP

Other

  • Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch (40mm)

Drones

  • Tello
    • DJI - $79 ($20 off, $99 MSRP)
  • Tello Iron Man Edition
    • DJI - $89 ($40 off, $129 MSRP)
  • Mavic 2 Pro
    • DJI $1,379 ($350 off, $1,729 MSRP)

Accessories

Featured Deal: Jackery Power Accessories

Jackery's known for cramming massive power into surprisingly portable packages. At special times this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can save big on these charging products and more:

  • Jackery E160 Power Station — $117.99 ($42 off)
    • Black Friday: 5:30 am - 11:30 am PST
    • Cyber Monday: 12:55 pm - 6:55 pm PST
  • Jackery Power Bar — $89.99 ($30 off)
    • Black Friday: 9:50 am - 3:50 pm PST
    • Cyber Monday: 4:20 am - 10:20 am PST
  • Jackery E500 Power Station — $399 ($100 off)
    • Black Friday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm PST
    • Cyber Monday: 12:00 am - 11:59 pm PST
  • GoPro Hero7 White
  • Tile Mate (2018)
    • Target - $13 ($7 off, $20 MSRP)
  • Tile Mate 4-pack (2018
    • Target - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP)
  • SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD card
    • Target - $9 ($11 off, $20 MSRP)
  • Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh
    • Target - $25 ($15 off, $40 MSRP)
  • OtterBox Symmetry phone cases
  • DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit
    • DJI $629 ($120 off, $749 MSRP)
  • DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit
    • DJI $479 ($80 off, $559 MSRP)
  • DJI Goggles Racing Edition
    • DJI $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP)
  • DJI FPV Air Unit
    • DJI $149 ($30 off, $179 MSRP)
  • Osmo Pocket
    • DJI - $309 ($90 off, $399 MSRP)
  • Osmo Action
    • DJI - $279 ($100 off, $379 MSRP)
  • Echo Auto
    • Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
  • Brydge G-Type keyboard for Pixel Slate
    • Brydge - $80 ($80 off, $160 MSRP)
  • Yubico YubiKey
  • XGIMI MoGo portable projector
    • Amazon - $340 with on-page coupon ($60 off, $400 MSRP) $300 ($100 off MSRP)
  • Insta360 One X
  • Insta360 One Creator Kit
  • Insta360 EVO
  • Insta360 Nano S
  • Insta360 Pro 2
  • Aukey 30,000mAh 30W USB C Quick Charge 3.0 Power Bank 
    • Amazon - $53.89 with in-page coupon ($23.10 off)
  • Anker Roav Bolt 
  • Sandisk microSD cards
  • Hulu
    • Hulu - $2 a month ($23.88 a year) ad-supported plan for new subscribers for one year, details here ($48 off)
  • RAVPower 61W USB C Wall Charger
    • Amazon - $26 w/on-page coupon ($9 off recent prices)
  • Anker 60W Power Port Atom III charger
    • Amazon - $28.15 ($14.84 off)
  • Logitech Harmony Elite
  • Sphero BOLT
    • Amazon - $120 ($5-30 off recent prices)
  • Sphero RVR
  • Sphero Mini Activity Kit
  • Sphero Specdrums (2 Rings)
  • Xiaomi MITU Mi Robot Builder Rover
    • Amazon - $90 ($10-50 off recent prices)
  • Anki Cozmo
    • Amazon - $110 ($30-52 off recent prices)
  • Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition
    • Amazon - $60 ($20-61 off recent prices)
  • Vector Robot by Anki
    • Amazon - $73 ($13.50-90 off recent prices)
  • Xiaomi Mijia Mi Dual-Lens Sphere Action Cam
    • Anazon - $98.46 ($25-101 off recent prices)

There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot them, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.

