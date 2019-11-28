Article Contents
With Amazon and Best Buy already offering many of their holiday discounts, the race to be the first to offer Black Friday sales seems to be one in which Target is not participating. This has not stopped them from offering a huge number of discounts on popular electronics, though. To help you sort through the deals, we've compiled a list of the best discounts you can expect. The deals begin becoming active for Target RedCard cardholders first at 12:01 AM PT on November 27th. If you are a part of Target's Circle reward program, you can expect the deals to become active a few hours later, at 4:00 PM.
Phones
- Google
- Pixel 4 — $300 gift card w/ purchase (requires activation on AT&T or Verizon, from 11/29 to 12/1)
- Pixel 4 XL — $300 gift card w/ purchase (requires activation on AT&T or Verizon, from 11/29 to 12/1)
- Pixel 3 — $550 gift card w/ purchase (requires activation on AT&T or Verizon, from 11/29 to 12/1)
- Pixel 3 XL — $550 gift card w/ purchase (requires activation on AT&T or Verizon, from 11/29 to 12/1)
Smart speakers and displays
- Google
- Google Home — $49 ($50 0ff)
- Google Home Mini — $19 ($30 off)
- Google Nest Mini — $29 $20 off)
- Google Nest Hub — $79 ($50 off)
- Google Nest Hub Max — $199 ($30 off)
- Amazon Echo
- Amazon Echo 3rd gen — $59.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen — $22 ($27.99 off)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 — $49.99 ($40 off)
Chromebooks, tablets, and e-readers
- Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 — $29.99 ($20 off)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition--$59.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition $79.99 ($50 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 — $99.99 ($50 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite (2018) — $84.99 ($45 off)
- Apple, HP, Samsung
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen) — $249.99 ($80 off)
- HP 11.6" Chromebook — $99.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" — $119.99 ($20 off)
Streaming sticks
- Chromecast, Fire TV
- Chromecast — $25 ($10 off)
- Fire TV Stick — $19.99 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K — $24.99 ($25 off)
Cleaning robots
- Roomba
- Roomba 675 — $199.99 ($100 off)
- Roomba 690 — $249.99 ($100 off)
- Roomba e5 (5150) — $279.99 ($95 off)
- Shark, Ecovacs
- Shark Ion R76 — $179.99 ($120 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W — $149.99 ($130 off)
Security
- Ring
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $139.99 ($60 off)
- Ring Indoor Cam 2-pack + $20 gift card — $119.99
- Nest
- Nest Hello Doorbell — $149 ($80 off)
- Nest Cam Indoor — $159 ($40 off)
Smart home
- Philips
- Philips Hue 80" light strip + $35 gift card — $89.99
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit + $55 gift card — $199.99
- Nest
- Nest Learning Thermostat — $179 ($70 off)
Headphones
- Apple, Beats
- Apple AirPods — $144.99 ($15 off)
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case — $169.99 ($30 off)
- Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones — $279.99 ($70 off)
- Bose, JBL, Skullcandy, JBuds
- Bose SoundSport — $99.99 ($30 off)
- JBL Free X True Wireless Earbuds — $74.99 ($75 off)
- Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds — $49.99 ($40 off)
- JBuds Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds — $34.99 ($35 off)
Bluetooth speakers
- Ultimate Ears, Sony, JBL
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom — $39.99 ($40 off)
- Sony XB41 Bluetooth speaker — $124.99 ($125 off)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker — $99.99 ($80 off)
Wearables
- Fitbit
- Fitbit Versa 2 — $149.95 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Versa Lite — $99.95 ($60 off)
- Fitbit Inspire HR — $69.95 ($30 off)
- Fitbit Ace 2 — $49.95 ($20 off)
- Garmin
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 — $129.99 ($70 off)
- Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars — $49.99 ($20 off)
- Fossil, Samsung
- Fossil Sport — $165 ($110 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm — $249.99 ($80 off)
Accessories
- Tile
- Tile Mate (2018) — $12.99 ($7 off)
- Tile Mate 4-pack (2018) — $34.99 ($15 off)
- SanDisk, Anker, Otterbox, GoPro
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD card — $8.99 ($11 off)
- Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh — $24.99 ($15 off)
- OtterBox Symmetry phone cases — 40% off
TVs
Target says all its TVs will be on sale, so we've collected only the best deals.
- Samsung
- Samsung 43" NU6900 Series 4K TV — $229.99 ($70 off)
- Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV — $349.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung 55" RU7100 Series 4K TV — $449.99 ($150 off)
- Samsung 65" RU7100 Series 4K TV — $599.99 ($300 off)
- LG
- LG 49" UM6900PUA Series 4K TV — $269.99 ($110 off)
- LG 65" UM6900PUA Series 4K TV — $479.99 ($220 off)
- TCL, Westinghouse
- TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV — $279.99 ($160 off)
- Westinghouse 50" UT4009 Series 4K TV — $149.99 ($160 off)
These are only the best deals that we've found, so be sure to check out Target's circular and website for their entire list and remember that these deals begin November 27th, with the exact time depending on if you're a RedCard cardholder or Target Circle member. Target also says to expect more deals to be revealed on November 27th, so keep an eye out.
All of Target's Black Friday deals are now live — and it's not even Friday yet! Head on over to check 'em out.
- Source:
- Target
