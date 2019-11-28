Stadia Pro subscribers who pay $10 a month for expanded access and perks to Google's game streaming service currently have free passes for Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown — as long as members keep paying for that subscription, they don't need to purchase the actual game to play it. And soon enough, there will be two more games to add to that list.

Stadia has announced that from 9 a.m. PST on December 1, Pro users will also be able to play Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for free plus get all their associated DLC to boot. As with the previous games, users will need to go to the store in the Stadia app and claim them under the Stadia Pro games section.

Some members in the Stadia community forum responded to the news with dismay as they had just bought the Tomb Raider remaster — a launch title and already on a half-off discount for Pro members — prior to the announcement. Coxilla commented that they were able to process a refund in short order. Others aren't holding their breath. But it's definitely worth ringing up Google for in any case.