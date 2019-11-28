You've probably heard praises sung about the Sony WH-1000XM3 as a pair of active noise canceling wireless headphones. While its name is the bane of tech blog writers (including this one) and practically anyone with decent marketing sense, those praises do shine through. And you might just sing of them, too, if you grab a pair from Amazon right now at a good discount this holiday shopping weekend.

The WH-1000XM3's sound dampening is fantastic if you're looking to block out the world. Furthermore, you'll be able to grab a whole 30 hours of that ANC — and charge it via USB-C, something you can't do with the competing Bose QuietComfort 35 II. And you could probably wear it nearly all of that time as it's a pretty comfy feeling set. You've got one-touch access to Alexa or Google Assistant.

Considering some product factors as well as price trends, we figure the Sony headphones are worth your cash at $278 on Amazon right now — admittedly $50 away from the best price we saw earlier this month, but if you're buying now, it's worth a think — down from that stubborn MSRP of $350. Amazon is offering 5-month financing for customers at the discounted price, but it's no layaway, so you can enjoy some sweet silence and pay for it over time.