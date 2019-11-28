Thanksgiving is great, but I'm more excited that it's Black Friday eve. Like with most companies, Sonos's celebration of Black Friday is bleeding into the day before, letting you grab a few discounts early. The price reductions are mostly the same across all retailers, but Amazon has a few products for even cheaper, which we've indicated below.
Many of Sonos' products are on sale, but if you'd like to pick up a Sonos One or One SL, their only discount is as a part of the 5.x surround sound bundles.
- Sonos Beam
- Sonos Playbar
- Sonos Playbase
- Sonos Sub
- Sonos Amp
- Sonos 3.1 Entertainment Set with Beam and Sub
- Sonos 3.1 Entertainment Set with Playbar and Sub
- Sonos In-Wall Set with Amp and In-Wall Speaker Pair
- Sonos In-Ceiling Set with Amp and In-Ceiling Speaker Pair
- Sonos Outdoor Set with Amp and Outdoor Speaker Pair
- Sonos 5.0 Surround Set with Beam, and One SL pair
- Sonos - $677 ($80 off)
- Sonos 5.1 Surround Set with Beam, Sub, and One SL pair
- Sonos 5.1 Surround Set with Play, Sub, One, and One SL
Expect these discounts to last until December 2nd. For more deals, check our continously updated Black Friday deals hub.
Comments