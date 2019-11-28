As it does for phones, Samsung offers a wide selection of tablets to meet the needs of different people: young kids, streaming media aficionados, and on-the-go working professionals. Amazon has posted a pretty decent selection of various Samsung tablets for sale today with discounts starting from 14% and up to 33% off. Check them out below.

  • Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition, 8”, 32GB, Silver (2019)
    • $99.99 ($50 off, $149.99 MSRP)

  • Galaxy Tab S4, 64GB, Gray
  • Galaxy Tab S4, 256GB, Gray

  • Galaxy Tab S6, 128GB, Mountain Gray
  • Galaxy Tab S6, 128GB, Cloud Blue
  • Galaxy Tab S6, 128GB, Rose Blush
  • Galaxy Tab S6, 256GB, Mountain Gray
  • Galaxy Tab S6, 256GB, Cloud Blue
  • Galaxy Tab S6, 256GB, Rose Blush

We don't know how long Amazon is going to keep this sale going so get your order in before they disappear. For all the rest of Black Friday 2019 deals, check out our mega-listing.