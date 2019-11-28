It's rush time for Black Friday deals, even if it's not actually Friday yet, so you've been watching to see what each company has in store. Moment just started it's Holiday Sale and it's their biggest ever. Over 30 brands are taking part with discounts up to 40% on many items (and a rare few at 50% off if you look closely). There are also deals on Moment's new video tutorials and even upcoming photo tours and workshops.

Moment is obviously best known for its interchangeable lenses, all of which are 25% off. You'll also need a Photo Case to mount the lenses, and those are running 50% off. Even if you're not picking up a lens, the cases are really nice. Check out the full list here because there are bundles that may cost less choosing items individually, but here are a few of the obvious items to check out.

Cases:

Galaxy: $23.99 ($16 off)

Pixel: $23.99 ($16 off)

OnePlus: $23.99 ($16 off)

iPhone (just the most popular) Standard: $31.99 ($8 off) Thin: $15.99 ($4 off)



Lenses:

Moment also makes a large selection of stylish bags and straps to carry your phone, lenses, and other gear. Many of Moment's partners also have products on sale, including DJI, Peak Design, Ona, Freefly, and a couple dozen more. You can pick up tripods, gimbals, lights, and quite a few other things suited to mobile photography. I'm personally a fan of the Freefly Movi gimbal and the revised LitraTorch:

If you're interested in learning more about photography, be it with a smartphone or a dedicated camera, Moment also recently launched a series of tutorials with well-known photographers and videographers. The first three from Natasha Wilson, Andrew Kearns, and Jessie Driftwood are available for between 33% and 50% off. And for those that want to go learn personally travel to scenic locations and learn from the pros, there are also destination workshops and photo tours available, most of which are discounted by as much as $700.

The Moment Holiday Sale officially begins on December 2nd, but the deals are already live for the pre-Black Friday rush. If you wait a little longer for the official sale, there will also be daily deals on gear from December 2nd through the 4th. All orders get free shipping, and orders over $200 get an extra $10 discount.

Moment Holiday Sale