After teasing them last week, Google has made its Black Friday deals live on the Store. These aren't Google's first discounts for the shopping holiday though, as the company already started with the $200 off Pixel 4 and $350 off Pixel Slate with free keyboard and pen. Those offers are still available, but we have lots of new additions today.
Among the deals that just went live, the most interesting is the $100 off the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, bringing the excellent midranger down to a more-than-excellent price. You can also snag the new Nest Mini for $29 instead of $49, and the big badass Google Home Max has dropped to its lowest price yet: $199.
On the other end of the spectrum, there are a few deals you should probably skip. The old Google Home Mini is $25, only $4 less than the new Nest Mini, which is a better value; while plenty of Nest Cam, Protect, and Thermostat products are nowhere near the lowest prices we've seen them at before. I recommend you do your due diligence to see if the "deal" is really one or not.
- Pixels
- Pixel 3a: $299 ($100 off)
- Pixel 3a XL: $379 ($100 off)
- Pixel 3 XL 64GB: $549 ($350 off) - only available in Not Pink
- Pixel 3 XL 128GB: $649 ($350 off) - only available in Not Pink
- Gaming and streaming
- Stadia Premiere Edition with Nest Wifi router and 2 points: $398 ($80 off)
- Chromecast Ultra: $49 ($20 off)
- Chromecast: $25 ($10 off)
- Home Security
- Nest Cam Indoor: $159 ($40 off)
- Nest Cam Indoor 3-pack: $337 ($260 off)
- Nest Cam Indoor 5-pack: $555 ($440 off)
- Nest Cam Outdoor: $159 ($40 off)
- Nest Cam Outdoor 2-pack: $228 ($170 off)
- Nest Cam Outdoor 4-pack: $452 ($344 off)
- Nest Cam Outdoor 6-pack: $672 ($522 off)
- Nest Cam IQ Outdoor: $329 ($70 off)
- Nest Cam IQ Outdoor 2-pack: $578 ($220 off)
- Nest Cam IQ Indoor: $239 ($60 off)
- Nest Cam IQ Indoor 2-pack: $398 ($200 off)
- Nest Protect: $99 ($20 off)
- Nest Protect 3-pack: $299 ($58 off)
- Nest Protect 6-pack: $588 ($126 off)
- Nest Secure Alarm: $299 ($100 off)
- Nest Detect: $39 ($10 off)
- Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect: $219 ($60 off)
- Nest x Yale Lock: $199 ($50 off)
- Smart speakers and displays
- Nest Hub Max: $199 ($30 off)
- Nest Hub: $79 ($50 off)
- Nest Mini 2nd gen: $29 ($20 off)
- Google Home Mini (1st gen): $25 ($24 off)
- Google Home: $49 ($50 off)
- Google Home Max: $199 ($100 off)
- WiFi
- Nest Wifi router: $149 ($20 off)
- Nest Wifi point: $129 ($20 off)
- Nest Wifi router and point: $229 ($40 off)
- Nest Wifi router and 2 points: $289 ($60)
- Thermostats
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $179 ($70 off)
- Nest Learning Thermostat 2-pack: $308
- Nest Thermostat E: $139 ($30 off)
Some of the deals end on December 2 at midnight PST, while others will go on until December 4. Be sure to check the ones you're interested in to avoid missing out on them.
For more savings and discounts, check our list of Black Friday deals.
