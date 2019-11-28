After teasing them last week, Google has made its Black Friday deals live on the Store. These aren't Google's first discounts for the shopping holiday though, as the company already started with the $200 off Pixel 4 and $350 off Pixel Slate with free keyboard and pen. Those offers are still available, but we have lots of new additions today.

Among the deals that just went live, the most interesting is the $100 off the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, bringing the excellent midranger down to a more-than-excellent price. You can also snag the new Nest Mini for $29 instead of $49, and the big badass Google Home Max has dropped to its lowest price yet: $199.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are a few deals you should probably skip. The old Google Home Mini is $25, only $4 less than the new Nest Mini, which is a better value; while plenty of Nest Cam, Protect, and Thermostat products are nowhere near the lowest prices we've seen them at before. I recommend you do your due diligence to see if the "deal" is really one or not.

Some of the deals end on December 2 at midnight PST, while others will go on until December 4. Be sure to check the ones you're interested in to avoid missing out on them.

For more savings and discounts, check our list of Black Friday deals.