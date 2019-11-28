The Google Home Max is getting a little long in the tooth as it's nearing its second birthday, but it's still the best-sounding smart speaker Google offers. It has always been on the more expensive side, and even though it saw a permanent price cut to $300 last year, it has never been as cheap as it is this Black Friday. You can save $100 and get one for only $200 right from Google or third-party resellers like Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Target.

Compared to the regular Home and the Nest Mini, the Max comes with a few extra tricks that justify the higher price tag. You can reposition its magnetic base in order to use it in portrait mode. Thanks to a total of five built-in microphones, the Assistant is able to hear you say "OK Google" even when you're blasting music at full volume. The inclusion of an extra USB Type-C port and an AUX in option can turn it into a versatile multimedia machine. Feel free to check out our review from back in the day for more details.

Despite its age, the Home Max remains the Google speaker to buy if you care about audio quality. Head to the store of your choice through the links below to get one, but don't forget to check out our Black Friday deal roundup for even more discounts before you leave.