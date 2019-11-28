Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.

Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer. Most deals went live today or will tomorrow. If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.

Phones

Any Android phone at Verizon over $600 Verizon - $200 off over 24 months; $400 prepaid Mastercard with new line on qualifying Unlimited plan with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY



Google

Samsung

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP) available now

OnePlus 6T OnePlus - $449 ($150 off, $599 MSRP) available now

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade



LG

LG G8 ThinQ T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)

LG G8X ThinQ AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($780 off, $780 MSRP)

LG K8 Best Buy - $90 ($50 off, $140 MSRP) starts 11/28

LG Stylo 5 Best Buy - $170 ($130 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28



ZTE

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8 GB ZTE - $450 ($100 off, $550 MSRP) available now Newegg - $450 ($100 off) available now B&H - $450 ($100 off) available now

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 12 GB ZTE - $500 ($100 off, $600 MSRP) available now Newegg - $500 ($100 off) available now B&H - $500 ($100 off) available now

ZTE Blade 10 ZTE - $129 ($50 off, $179 MSRP) available now Newegg - $129 ($50 off) available now B&H - $129 ($50 off) available now



Budget

Blu Vivo XI Best Buy - $120 ($100 off, $220 MSRP) starts 11/28

Blu Vivo XI+ Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28

Alcatel Onyx Cricket Wireless - Free with select plans ($60 off, $60 MSRP)

Alcatel Insight Cricket Wireless - Free with $30 rate plan ($30 off, $30 MSRP)

Moto G7 Power T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($225 off, $225 MSRP)

Moto E6 T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($150 off, $150 MSRP)

T-Mobile Revvlry+ T-Mobile - $150 over 24 months with qualifying new line ($200 off, $350 MSRP)

Nokia 3V Verizon - Free over 24 months with qualifying new line ($168 off, $168 MSRP)



Chromebooks

Pixel Slate Google - With accessories: starting at $449 (up to $648 off) starts 11/24 Best Buy - Without accessories: $449 ($350 off, $799 MSRP) starts 11/28

HP Chromebook 15 Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP) starts 11/27

Samsung Chromebook 3 Samsung - $150 ($50 off)

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 Best Buy - $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung Chromebook Plus Best Buy - $299 ($150 off, $449 MSRP) starts 11/28

Acer Chromebook Spin Best Buy, $219 ($110 off, $329 MSRP) starts 11/28

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Samsung - $350 ($150 off)



Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

Google Home Target - $49 ($50 0ff, $99 MSRP) starts 11/28

Nest Hub Target - $79 ($50 off, $129 MSRP) starts 11/28 Google - $79 ($50 off) Best Buy - $80 ($49 off) starts 11/28

Nest Hub Max Target - $199 ($30 off, $229 MSRP) starts 11/28 Google - $199 ($30 off)

Google Nest Mini Target - $29 ($20 off, $49 MSRP) starts 11/28 Google - $29 ($20 off)

Google Home Mini (1st gen) Walmart - $19 ($30 off, $49 MSRP) starts 11/27 Target - $19 ($30 off) - starts 11/28 Best Buy - $20 ($29 off) - starts 11/28

Lenovo Smart Clock Walmart - $39 ($40 off, $79 MSRP) starts 11/27



Alexa