Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.

Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer. Most deals went live today or will tomorrow. If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.

So. Many. Deals.

On this Black Friday Eve (is there another name for today?), we've rounded up another large swath of sales, including a ton of carrier offers. Here are all the new additions:

  • Any Android phone at Verizon over $600
    • Verizon - $200 off over 24 months; $400 prepaid Mastercard with new line on qualifying Unlimited plan with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY
  • Pixel 4
    • T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($799 off, $799 MSRP)
    • Sprint - Lease two for a total of $33/month with two new lines or one new line and one upgrade
    • US Cellular - $50 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off, $800 MSRP)
  • Pixel 4 XL
  • Pixel 3
    • Sprint - Lease for $10/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
    • US Cellular - $250 over 30 months ($550 off, $800 MSRP)
  • Pixel 3 XL
    • US Cellular - $350 over 30 months ($550 off, $900 MSRP)
  • OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
    • Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $550 ($200 off, $750 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+
  • LG G8 ThinQ
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
  • LG G8X ThinQ
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($780 off, $780 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months with new account and qualifying new line ($350 off, $350 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $270 ($80 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE
    • Samsung - $350 ($50 off, $400 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8"
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying data line ($229 off, $229 MSRP)
    • Verizon - $50 with qualifying two-year contract ($180 off, $229 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
    • Samsung - $450 ($200 off, $650 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
    • Verizon - $280 with qualifying two-year contract ($200 off, $480 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
    • T-Mobile - $363 over 24 months with qualifying new account ($287 off, $650 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $550 ($100 off)
  • Alcatel Onyx
  • Alcatel Insight 
  • T-Mobile Revvlry 
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy A10e
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)
  • Moto G7 Power
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($225 off, $225 MSRP)
  • Moto E6
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($150 off, $150 MSRP)
  • T-Mobile Revvlry+
    • T-Mobile - $150 over 24 months with qualifying new line ($200 off, $350 MSRP)
  • Nokia 3V
    • Verizon - Free over 24 months with qualifying new line ($168 off, $168 MSRP)
  • Apple AirPods
    • AT&T - $127 with purchase of qualifying phone ($32 off, $159 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds
    • AT&T - $104 with purchase of qualifying phone ($26 off, $130 MSRP)
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
  • Samsung Chromebook 3
  • Brydge G-Type keyboard for Pixel Slate
    • Brydge - $80 ($80 off, $160 MSRP)
  • Canary Flex + basic service
    • Canary - $119 ($80 off, $199 MSRP)
  • Canary Flex + one-year premium service
    • Canary - $139 ($159 off, $298 MSRP)
  • Canary Flex + two-year premium service
    • Canary - $178 ($199 off, $377 MSRP)
  • Canary View + basic service
    • Canary - $49 ($50 off, $99 MSRP)
  • Canary View + one-year premium service
    • Canary - $99 ($99 off, $198 MSRP)
  • Canary View + two-year premium service
    • Canary - $178 ($99 off, $277 MSRP)
  • ZTE Blade 10
    • ZTE - $129 ($50 off, $179 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $129 ($50 off)
    • B&H - $129 ($50 off)
  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8 GB  
    • ZTE - $450 ($100 off, $550 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $450 ($100 off)
    • B&H - $450 ($100 off)
  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro 12 GB
    • ZTE - $500 ($100 off, $600 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $500 ($100 off)
    • B&H - $500 ($100 off)
  • Jabra Elite 65t
  • Jabra Elite Active 65t
  • Jabra Elite 85h
    • Jabra - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 12/1
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
    • Amazon - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
  • Jabra Move Style Edition
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
  • Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless
  • Sennheiser RS 175
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50R
  • Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless
  • Sennheiser RS 195 
  • Sennheiser RS 135 
  • Sennheiser HD 4.40BT
  • Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Series
  • Sennheiser GSP 500 Gaming Headset
  • Sennheiser IE 60
  • Sennheiser HD1 Free
  • Sennheiser OCX 686 Sports
  • Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear 2
  • Sennheiser HD 2.30
  • Sennheiser CX 1.00
  • Sennheiser CX 300-II Precision Black
  • Yubico YubiKey
  • XGIMI MoGo portable projector
    • Amazon - $340 with on-page coupon ($60 off, $400 MSRP)
  • Master & Dynamic
    • 20% off purchases of $300 or more with code BF20
    • 30% off purchases of $500 or more with code BF30
  • LIFX bedroom bundle
    • LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
  • LIFX gamer bundle
    • LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
  • LIFX smart starter bundle
    • LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
  • LIFX massive bundle 
    • LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)
  • Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller

You'll also find these items throughout this post in their appropriate categories.

Phones

  • Any Android phone at Verizon over $600
    • Verizon - $200 off over 24 months; $400 prepaid Mastercard with new line on qualifying Unlimited plan with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY

Google

  • Pixel 4
    • Google - Starting at $599 ($200 off, $799+ MSRP) starts 11/24
    • Best Buy - Starting at $599 ($200 off) starts 11/28
    • Best Buy - Starting at $399 with carrier activation ($400 off) starts 11/28
    • Target - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29
    • T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($799 off)
    • Sprint - Lease two for a total of $33/month with two new lines or one new line and one upgrade
    • US Cellular - $50 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off, $800 MSRP)
  • Pixel 4 XL
    • Google - Starting at $699 ($200 off, $899+ MSRP) starts 11/24
    • Best Buy - Starting at $699 ($200 off) starts 11/28
    • Target - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29
    • T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • US Cellular - $150 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off)
  • Pixel 3
    • Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29
    • Sprint - Lease for $10/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
    • US Cellular - $250 over 30 months ($550 off)
  • Pixel 3 XL
    • Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon, starts 11/29
    • US Cellular - $350 over 30 months ($550 off)
  • Pixel 3a
    • Google - Starting at $299 ($100 off, $399 MSRP)
  • Pixel 3a XL
    • Starting at $379 ($100 off)
    • Google - Starting at $379 ($100 off, $479 MSRP)
    • Best Buy - Starting at $379 ($100 off) starts 11/28

Samsung

  • Galaxy S10
    • Costco - $430 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $900 MSRP) starts 11/22, in-store only
    • Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, starts 11/22, in-store only
    • Best Buy - Starting at $700 ($200 off) starts 11/28
    • Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($900 off)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • Samsung - $700, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
  • Galaxy S10+
    • Costco - $530 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,000 MSRP) starts 11/22, in-store only
    • Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, starts 11/22, in-store only
    • Best Buy - Starting at $800 ($200 off) starts 11/28
    • Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27
  • Galaxy S10 5G
  • Galaxy S10e
    • Best Buy - Starting at $550 ($200 off, $750 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Best Buy - Starting at $450 with activation on Verizon or Sprint ($300 off) starts 11/28
    • Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($750 off)
    • Samsung - $550 ($200 off)
  • Galaxy Note10
  • Galaxy Note10+
    • Costco - $630 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,100 MSRP) starts 11/22, in-store only
    • Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint) starts 11/22, in-store only
    • Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,100 off)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free Samsung TV with purchase ($500 off, $500 MSRP)
    • Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
    • Samsung - $900, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
  • Galaxy Note9
    • Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon, starts 11/27
  • Galaxy A10e
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)

OnePlus

  • OnePlus 7 Pro
    • OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP) available now
  • OnePlus 6T
    • OnePlus - $449 ($150 off, $599 MSRP) available now
  • OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
    • Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade

LG

  • LG G8 ThinQ
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
  • LG G8X ThinQ
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($780 off, $780 MSRP)
  • LG K8
    • Best Buy - $90 ($50 off, $140 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • LG Stylo 5
    • Best Buy - $170 ($130 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28

ZTE

  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8 GB  
    • ZTE - $450 ($100 off, $550 MSRP) available now
    • Newegg - $450 ($100 off) available now
    • B&H - $450 ($100 off) available now
  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro 12 GB
    • ZTE - $500 ($100 off, $600 MSRP) available now
    • Newegg - $500 ($100 off) available now
    • B&H - $500 ($100 off) available now
  • ZTE Blade 10
    • ZTE - $129 ($50 off, $179 MSRP) available now
    • Newegg - $129 ($50 off) available now
    • B&H - $129 ($50 off) available now

Budget

  • Blu Vivo XI
    • Best Buy - $120 ($100 off, $220 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Blu Vivo XI+
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Alcatel Onyx
  • Alcatel Insight 
  • Moto G7 Power
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($225 off, $225 MSRP)
  • Moto E6
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($150 off, $150 MSRP)
  • T-Mobile Revvlry+
    • T-Mobile - $150 over 24 months with qualifying new line ($200 off, $350 MSRP)
  • Nokia 3V
    • Verizon - Free over 24 months with qualifying new line ($168 off, $168 MSRP)

Chromebooks

  • Pixel Slate
    • Google - With accessories: starting at $449 (up to $648 off) starts 11/24
    • Best Buy - Without accessories: $449 ($350 off, $799 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • HP Chromebook 15
    • Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP) starts 11/27
  • Samsung Chromebook 3
  • Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
    • Best Buy - $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus
    • Best Buy - $299 ($150 off, $449 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Acer Chromebook Spin
    • Best Buy, $219 ($110 off, $329 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

  • Google Home
    • Target - $49 ($50 0ff, $99 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Nest Hub
    • Target - $79 ($50 off, $129 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Google - $79 ($50 off)
    • Best Buy - $80 ($49 off) starts 11/28
  • Nest Hub Max
    • Target - $199 ($30 off, $229 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Google - $199 ($30 off)
  • Google Nest Mini
    • Target - $29 ($20 off, $49 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Google - $29 ($20 off)
  • Google Home Mini (1st gen)
    • Walmart - $19 ($30 off, $49 MSRP)  starts 11/27
    • Target - $19 ($30 off) -  starts 11/28
    • Best Buy - $20 ($29 off) - starts 11/28
  • Lenovo Smart Clock
    • Walmart - $39 ($40 off, $79 MSRP) starts 11/27

Alexa

  • Echo (3rd gen)
    • Amazon - $60 ($40 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Target - $60 ($40 off) starts 11/28
    • Best Buy $60 ($40 off) starts 11/28
  • Echo Dot (3rd gen)
    • Amazon - $22 ($28 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Target - $23 ($27 off)  starts 11/28
    • Best Buy - $23 ($27 off) starts 11/28
  • Echo Dot with clock
    • Amazon - $35 ($25 off, $60 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Echo Show (2nd gen)
    • Amazon - $150 ($80 off, $230 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Best Buy - $150 ($80 off) starts 11/28
  • Echo Show 5
    • Amazon - $50 ($40 off, $90 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Target - $50 ($40 off) starts 11/28
    • Best Buy - $50 ($40 off) starts 11/28
  • Echo Show 8
    • Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Facebook Portal
    • Best Buy - $130 ($50 off, $180 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Facebook Portal Mini
    • Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28

Connected home

Featured Deal: Smart Home hardware from tink

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, tink has you covered with exclusive deals on your favorite August, Sonos, and Google Nest smart home products. At $182.95, the August Smart Lock Pro bundle cannot be beaten. Additionally, get a free Google Home Mini or 2 GE smart bulbs with any Google Home Max purchase. At tink, you can find incredible prices on your favorite smart home products on our Black Friday deals page.

Thermostats

  • Nest thermostats
    • Best Buy - Up to $70 off, starts 11/28
  • Nest Learning Thermostat
    • Target - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Google - $179 ($70 off)
  • Ecobee thermostats
    • Best Buy - Up to $50 off at, starts 11/28
  • Honeywell smart thermostat

Smart lighting

  • Amazon smart plug
    • Amazon - $5 ($20 off, $25 MSRP) with select Echo devices
    • Best Buy - $5 ($20 off) with select Echo devices, starts 11/28
  • Philips Hue 80" light strip
    • Target - $90 with $35 gift card, starts 11/28
  • Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit
    • Target - $200 with $55 gift card, starts 11/28
  • Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit
    • Best Buy - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP)  starts 11/28
  • LIFX bedroom bundle
    • LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
  • LIFX gamer bundle
    • LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
  • LIFX smart starter bundle
    • LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
  • LIFX massive bundle 
    • LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)

Robot vacuums

  • Roomba 675 vacuum
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum
    • Best Buy - $400 ($250 off) starts 11/28
  • Roomba 675
    • Target - $200 ($100 off) starts 11/28
  • Roomba 690
    • Target - $250 ($100 off) starts 11/28
  • Roomba e5 (5150)
    • Target - $280 ($95 off) starts 11/28
  • Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum
    • Best Buy - $300 ($150 off) starts 11/28
  • Shark Ion R76
    • Target - $180 ($120 off) starts 11/28
  • Ecovacs Deebot N79W
    • Target - $150 ($130 off) starts 11/28
  • Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop
    • Best Buy - $400 ($100 off) starts 11/28

Sensors

  • Nest Protect smoke detector
  • Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller

Streaming devices

Google

  • Stadia Premiere with Nest Wifi
  • Chromecast
  • Chromecast Ultra
  • Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle
    • Walmart - $35 ($29 off) starts 11/27

Amazon

  • Fire TV Stick
    • Amazon - $20 ($20 off, $40 MSRP) starts 11/24
    • Best Buy - $20 ($20 off) starts 11/28
    • Target - $20 ($20 off) starts 11/28
  • Fire TV Stick 4K
    • Amazon - $25 ($25 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/24
    • Best Buy - $25 ($25 off) starts 11/28
    • Target - $25 ($25 off) starts 11/28
  • Fire TV Cube
    • Amazon - $90 ($30 off, $120 MSRP) starts 11/24
    • Best Buy - $90 ($30 off) starts 11/28
  • Echo Link Amp
    • Amazon - $240 ($60 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/22

Roku

  • Roku Ultra
    • Walmart - $48 ($52 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/27
    • Amazon - $50 ($50 off) starts 11/28
    • Best Buy - $50 ($50 off) starts 11/28
  • Roku SE
    • Walmart - $18 ($42 off, $60 MSRP) starts 11/27
  • Roku Streaming Stick+
    • Best Buy $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Amazon $30 ($20 off) starts 11/24
  • Roku Smart Soundbar
    • Roku - $150 ($30 off, $180 MSRP) starts 11/28

Headphones

  • Master & Dynamic
    • 20% off purchases of $300 or more with code BF20 — available now
    • 30% off purchases of $500 or more with code BF30 — available now

True wireless earbuds

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds
    • Best Buy - $120 ($10 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • AT&T - $104 with purchase of qualifying phone ($26 off)
  • Apple AirPods
    • Walmart - $129 ($30 off, $159 MSRP) starts 11/27
    • Target- $145 ($15 off) available now
    • Costco - $155 ($10 off) starts 11/28
    • AT&T - $127 with purchase of qualifying phone ($32 off)
  • Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
    • Target - $170 ($30 off) available now
  • JBL Free X
    • Target - $75 ($75 off) starts 11/28
  • Skullcandy Indy
    • Target - $50 ($40 off) starts 11/28
  • JLab JBuds Air Sport
    • Target - $35 ($35 off) starts 11/28
  • JLab JBuds Air Executive
    • Walmart - $34 ($35 off) starts 11/27
  • Onn true wireless earbuds
    • Walmart - $15 ($10 off) starts 11/27
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
    • Sennheiser - $250 ($50 off, $300 MSRP) available now

Noise-canceling headphones

  • Sony WHH900N
    • Costco - $130 ($70 off) starts 11/28
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I
    • Costco - $270 ($30 off) starts 11/28
  • Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones
    • Target - $280 ($70 off) starts 11/28
  • Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless
    • Sennheiser - $200 ($150 off, $350 MSRP) available now
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC
    • Sennheiser - $120 ($50 off, $180 MSRP) available now

Athletic earbuds

  • Bose SoundSport
    • Target - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Costco - $100 ($30 off) starts 11/28
  • Powerbeats 3
    • Walmart - $89 ($30 off) starts 11/27
  • Jabra Elite 65t
    • Jabra - $100 ($70 off, $170 MSRP) available now
    • Best Buy - $100 ($70 off) available now
    • Amazon - $100 ($70 off) available now
  • Jabra Elite Active 65t
    • Jabra - $140 ($50 off, $190 MSRP) available now
    • Best Buy - $140 ($50 off) available now
    • Amazon - $140 ($50 off) available now
  • Jabra Elite 85h
    • Jabra - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 12/1
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
    • Amazon - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
  • Sennheiser HD1 Free
    • Sennheiser - $80 ($120 off, $200 MSRP) available now

Other headphones

  • JLab Studio headphones
    • Walmart - $15 ($15 off, $30 MSRP) starts 11/27
  • Beats Solo3 headphones
    • Walmart - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP) starts 11/27
  • AfterShokz Titanium bone conduction headphones
    • Best Buy - $60 ($20 off, $80 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Jabra Move Style Edition
    • Jabra - $60 ($40 off, $100 MSRP) available now
    • Best Buy - $60 ($40 off) available now
    • Amazon - $60 ($40 off) available now
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50R
    • Sennheiser - $80 ($100 off, $180 MSRP) available now
  • Sennheiser RS 195 
    • Sennheiser - $300 ($150 off, $450 MSRP) available now
  • Sennheiser RS 135 
    • Sennheiser - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP) available now
  • Sennheiser HD 4.40BT
    • Sennheiser - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP) available now
  • Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless
    • Sennheiser - $250 ($150 off, $400 MSRP) available now
  • Sennheiser RS 175
    • Sennheiser - $200 ($80 off, $280 MSRP) available now

Non-smart speakers

  • Anker Rave Bluetooth speaker
    • Walmart - $100 ($49 off, $149 MSRP) starts 11/27
  • JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker
    • Walmart - $50 ($50 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/27
  • JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker
    • Walmart - $20 ($15 off, $35 MSRP) starts 11/27
  • JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker
    • Best Buy - $100 ($80 off, $180 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Target - $100 ($80 off) starts 11/28
  • JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker
    • Best Buy - $60 ($40 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • JBL Clip 3
    • Best Buy - $30 ($40 off, $70 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
    • Target - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Ultimate Ears Megaboom Remix
    • Costco - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Sony XB41 Bluetooth speaker
    • Target - $125 ($125 off, $250 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Sonos Play:1 two-pack
    • Costco - Black: $230 ($40 off, $270 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Costco - White: $230 ($40 off) starts 11/28

Security

Arlo

  • Arlo Pro 2 1-camera kit
    • Best Buy - $200 ($50 off, $250 MSRP) available now
  • Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera
    • Best Buy - $140 ($40 off, $180 MSRP)  available now
  • Arlo Pro 2 3-camera kit
    • Costco - $330 ($100 off, $430 MSRP) starts 11/28

Nest

  • Nest Hello Doorbell
    • Target - $149 ($80 off, $229 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Google - $149 ($80 off)
    • Best Buy - $150 ($79 off)  starts 11/28
    • Costco - $170 ($59 off)  starts 11/28
  • Nest Cam Indoor
    • Target - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Nest Cam Outdoor
    • Google - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP — plus up to $522 on bundles)

Ring

  • Video Doorbell 2
    • Costco - $130 ($60 off – $190 MSRP) starts 11/28
    •  Target - $140 ($50 off) starts 11/28
  • Indoor Cam 2-pack
    • Amazon - $100 ($20 off, $120 MSRP)
    • Target - $120 with $20 gift card, starts 11/28
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle
    • Amazon - $189 ($150 off, $329 MSRP) starts 11/22
  • Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack
    • Costco - $380 ($70 off, $450 MSRP) starts 11/28

Canary

  • Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera
    • Best Buy - $140 ($60 off) starts 11/28
  • Canary View Indoor Camera
  • Canary Flex + basic service
    • Canary - $119 ($80 off, $199 MSRP) available now
  • Canary Flex + one-year premium service
    • Canary - $139 ($159 off, $298 MSRP) available now
  • Canary Flex + two-year premium service
    • Canary - $178 ($199 off, $377 MSRP) available now
  • Canary View + basic service
    • Canary - $49 ($50 off, $99 MSRP) available now
  • Canary View + one-year premium service
    • Canary - $99 ($99 off, $198 MSRP) available now
  • Canary View + two-year premium service
    • Canary - $178 ($99 off, $$277 MSRP) available now

Connected locks

  • August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
    • Best Buy - $150 ($130 off) starts 11/28
  • Yale Assure touchscreen lock
    • Best Buy - $210 ($70 off) starts 11/28

Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain

  • Simplisafe 7-piece security system
    • Best Buy - $150 ($120 off) starts 11/28
  • Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit
    • Amazon - $185 ($65 off) starts 11/27
  • Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub

Tablets and e-readers

Amazon

  • Fire 7
    • Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/22
    • Target - $30 ($20 off) starts 11/28
  • Fire 7 Kids Edition
    • Amazon - $60 ($40 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/22
    • Target - $60 ($40 off) starts 11/28
  • Fire HD 8
    • Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP) starts 11/22
  • Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
    • Amazon - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/22
    • Target - $80 ($50 off) starts 11/28
  • Fire HD 10
    • Amazon - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP) starts 11/22
    • Target - $100 ($50 off) starts 11/28
  • Kindle Paperwhite (2018
    • Amazon - $85 ($45 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/22
    • Target - $85 ($45 off) starts 11/28

Samsung

  • Galaxy Tab A 8"
    • Costco - $110 ($30 off, $140 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying data line ($229 off, $229 MSRP)
    • Verizon - $50 with qualifying two-year contract ($180 off, $229 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Tab A 10.1"
    • Walmart - $149 ($151 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/27
    • Costco - $200 ($100 off) starts 11/28
  • Galaxy Tab S4
    • Samsung - $450 ($200 off, $650 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Tab S5e
    • Verizon - $280 with qualifying two-year contract ($200 off, $480 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Tab S6
    • T-Mobile - $363 over 24 months with qualifying new account ($287 off, $650 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $550 ($100 off)

Onn

  • Onn 7" tablet
    • Walmart - $28 ($22 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/27
  • Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard
    • Walmart - $59 ($40 off, $99 MSRP) starts 11/27

Apple

  • iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen)
    • Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP) starts 11/28

Networking

Google

  • Nest Wifi 3-pack
    • Best Buy - $289 ($60 off, $349 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Nest Wifi router and point:
    • Google - $229 ($40 off, $269 MSRP)

Linksys, Eero

  • Linksys Velop 2-pack
    • Amazon - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/24
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off) starts 11/28
  • Eero systems
    • Best Buy - Up to 30% off, starts 11/28

TVs

All models are 4K unless otherwise noted.

49" and smaller

  • Hisense 32" Android TV (720p)
  • Onn 40" Roku TV (1080p)
  • Samsung 43" NU6900 Series TV
    • Target - $230 ($70 off) starts 11/28
  • Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28

50" - 59"

  • Onn 50" Roku TV
  • Westinghouse 50" UT4009 Series TV
    • Target - $150 ($160 off, $310 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV
    • Walmart - $278 ($52 off, $330 MSRP) starts 11/27
    • Best Buy - $280 ($50 off) starts 11/28
  • Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV
    • Target - $350 ($150 off, $500 MSRP) available now
  • TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV
    • Target - $280 ($160 off, $440 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV
    • Walmart - $328 ($50 off, $378 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Samsung 55" RU7100 Series TV
    • Target - $450 ($150 off, $600 MSRP) available now
  • Samsung 55" Q60 Series
    • Best Buy - $700 ($200 off, $900 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Onn 58" Roku TV
  • Insignia 58" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
    • Best Buy - $200 ($280 off, $480 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Samsung 58" 6 Series TV
    • Costco - $380 ($50 off, $430 MSRP) available now

60" - 69"

  • Vizio 65" V Series TV
    • Walmart - $398 ($130 off, $528 MSRP) starts 11/27
  • LG 65" UM6900PUA Series TV
    • Target - $480 ($220 off, $700 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Samsung 65" RU7100 Series TV
    • Target - $600 ($300 off, $900 MSRP) available now
  • Samsung 65" 8 Series TV
    • Costco - $780 ($320 off, $1,100 MSRP) available now
  • Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV
    • Best Buy - $2,000 ($800 off, $2,800 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • LG 65" B9 Series TV
    • Costco - $2,000 ($300 off, $2,300 MSRP) available now

70" and larger

  • Samsung 70" 6 Series TV
    • Best Buy - $550 ($350 off, $800 MSRP)  starts 11/28
  • Vizio 75" PX Series TV
    • Costco - $1,700 ($800 off, $1,500 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV
    • Best Buy - $2,000 ($700 off, $2,700 MSRP) starts 11/28

Wearables

Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm
    • Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP)  starts 11/28
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm
    • Best Buy - $270 ($80 off, $350 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months with new account and qualifying new line ($350 off)
    • Samsung - $270 ($80 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm
    • Best Buy - $150 ($50 off, $200 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE
    • Samsung - $350 ($50 off, $400 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
    • Costco - Black: $220 ($50 off, $270 MSRP ) starts 11/28
    • Costco - Pink Gold: $22o ($50 off) starts 11/28
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
    • Best Buy - Starting at $230 ($50 off) starts 11/28
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit

Fitbit

  • Fitbit Inspire
    • Best Buy - Up to $30 off, starts 11/28
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
    • Walmart - $69 ($31 off, $100 MSRP) starts 11/27
    • Target - $70 ($30 off) -  starts 11/28
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
    • Walmart - $99 ($61 off, $160 MSRP) starts 11/27
    • Best Buy - $100 ($60 off) starts 11/28
    • Target - $100 ($60 off) starts 11/28
  • Fitbit Versa 2
    • Best Buy - $150 ($50 off, $200 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Target - $150 ($50 off) starts 11/28
    • Costco - Black: $150 ($50 off) starts 11/28
    • Costco - Copper Rose: $150 ($50 off) starts 11/28
  • Fitbit Charge 3
    • Best Buy - Starting at $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Costco - Graphite: $90 ($60 off) starts 11/28
    • Costco - Rose Gold $90 ($60 off) starts 11/28
  • Fitbit Ace 2
    • Best Buy - $50 ($20 off, 70 MSRP) starts 11/28
    • Target - $50 ($20 off) starts 11/28

Garmin

  • Garmin Forerunner 35
    • Best Buy - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Garmin Jr2
    • Best Buy - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Garmin Instinct
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Garmin Venu
    • Best Buy - $300 ($100 off, $400 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Garmin Vivoactive 3
    • Target - $130 ($70 off, $200 off) starts 11/28
  • Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars Edition
    • Target - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP) starts 11/28

Fossil

  • Fossil Sport
    • Target - $165 ($110 off, $275 MSRP) starts 11/28

Drones

  • Tello
    • DJI - $79 ($20 off, $99 MSRP) starts 11/24
  • Tello Iron Man Edition
    • DJI - $89 ($40 off, $129 MSRP) starts 11/24
  • Mavic 2 Pro
    • DJI $1,379 ($350 off, $1,729 MSRP) starts 11/24

Accessories

Featured Deal: Spigen Accessories

This Black Friday, Spigen has exclusive Amazon deals on popular essential products to keep you powered up and on the go. Just use the promo code 30POWERAC at checkout and redeem instant savings on any of these charging accessories by Spigen:

  • GoPro Hero7 White
    • Walmart - $159 ($40 off) available now
  • Tile Mate (2018)
    • Target - $13 ($7 off, $20 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Tile Mate 4-pack (2018
    • Target - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD card
    • Target - $9 ($11 off, $20 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh
    • Target - $25 ($15 off, $40 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • OtterBox Symmetry phone cases
    • Target - 40% off, starts 11/28
  • DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit
    • DJI $629 ($120 off, $749 MSRP) starts 11/24
  • DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit
    • DJI $479 ($80 off, $559 MSRP) starts 11/24
  • DJI Goggles Racing Edition
    • DJI $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP) starts 11/24
  • DJI FPV Air Unit
    • DJI $149 ($30 off, $179 MSRP) starts 11/24
  • Osmo Pocket
    • DJI - $309 ($90 off, $399 MSRP) starts 11/24
  • Osmo Action
    • DJI - $279 ($100 off, $379 MSRP) starts 11/24
  • Echo Auto
    • Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP) starts 11/28
  • Brydge G-Type keyboard for Pixel Slate
    • Brydge - $80 ($80 off, $160 MSRP) available now
  • Yubico YubiKey
  • XGIMI MoGo portable projector
    • Amazon - $340 with on-page coupon ($60 off, $400 MSRP) available now

There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot them, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.

We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.