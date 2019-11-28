Article Contents
Although Amazon has become a massive player when it comes to online Black Friday deals, Best Buy is still known for holding its own in the tech-sphere, hosting major deals on phones, Chromebooks, wearables, and a ton more. If you're in the market for some new gear, you're going to want to check out this colossal list of holiday sales, some of which are happening right now.
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook x360 (white) — $349 ($250 off)
- Samsung 11.6" Chromebook (2GB RAM) — $89 ($100 off)
- Samsung 11.6" Chromebook (4GB RAM) — $119 ($100 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook C330 — $179 ($100 off)
- Pixel Slate without keyboard — $449 ($350 off)
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 — $449 ($100 off)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus — $299 ($150 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin — $219 ($110 off)
Phones
- Moto G7 — $199.99 ($100 off)
- Moto G7 Play — $99.99 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel 4, 4 XL — Starting at $599 ($200 off)
- Google Pixel 4, 4 XL (with carrier activation) — Starting at $399 ($400 off)
- Samsung Note 10+ — Starting at $899.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 — Starting at $699.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ — Starting at $799.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e — Starting at $549.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e (with activation on Verizon or Sprint) — Starting at $449.99 ($300 off)
- Google Pixel 3a XL — Starting at $379.99 ($100 off)
- Blu Vivo XI — $119.99 ($100 off)
- Blu Vivo XI+ — $199.99 ($100 off)
- LG K8 — $89.99 ($50 off)
- LG Stylo 5 — $169.99 ($130 off)
Headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM3 — $279.99 ($70 off)
- Sony WH-CH700N — $89.99 ($110 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t — $109.99 ($60 off)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t — $139.99 ($50 off)
- Jaybird Tarah —$49.99 ($50 off)
- Bose QC35II — $279.99 ($70 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds — $119.99 ($10 off)
- AfterShokz Titanium Bone Conduction Headphones — $59.99 ($20 off)
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Fit — $79.99 ($20 off)
- Fitbit Versa Special Edition (charcoal) — $119.95 ($80 off)
- Garmin Fenix 5X — $299.99 ($300 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 235 — $149.99 ($100 off)
- Select Fossil Wear OS watches — $110 off
- Michael Kors Wear OS watches — $100 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm — $149.99 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm — $269.99 ($80 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 — Starting at $229.99 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Versa Lite — ($99.95) $60 off
- Fitbit Versa 2 — Starting at $149.95 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Ace 2 — $49.95 ($20 off)
- Fitbit Charge 3 — Starting at $99.95 ($50 off)
- Fitbit Inspire — up to $30 off
- Garmin Forerunner 35 — $99.99 ($30 off)
- Garmin Jr2 — $49.99 ($20 off)
- Garmin Instinct — $199.99 ($100 off)
- Garmin Venu — $299.99 ($100 off)
Smart cleaning gadgets
- Roomba 890 vacuum — $279.99 ($220 off)
- Deebot N79SE vacuum — $149.99 ($130 off)
- Roomba 675 vacuum — $199.99 ($100 off)
- Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum — $399.99 ($250 off)
- Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop — $399.99 ($100 off)
- Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum — $299.99 ($150 off)
Smart speakers/displays
- Lenovo Smart Clock — $39.99 ($40 off)
- Echo 3rd gen — $59.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Dot 3rd gen — $22.99 ($27 off)
- Echo Show 5 — $49.99 ($40 off)
- Facebook Portal Mini — $79.99 ($50 off)
- Google Home Mini (1st gen) — $19.99 ($29.01 off)
- Nest Hub — $79.99 ($50 off)
- Facebook Portal — $129.99 ($50 off)
- Echo Show 8 — $79.99 ($50 off)
- Echo Show 2nd gen — $149.99 ($80 off)
Smart lights
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 3-bulb starter kit — $129.99 ($60 off)
- C by GE 4 bulbs + outlet — $34.99 ($35 off)
- LIFX mini multicolor bulb — $29.99 ($15 off)
- LIFX Z Wi-Fi Lightstrip — $79.99 ($20 off)
- LIFX Wi-Fi LED Tile Kit — $99.99 ($50 off)
- Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition 15-panel kit — $249.99 ($50 off)
- Sengled 4-bulb starter kit — $69.99 ($50 off)
- Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Light Strip — $34.99 ($15 off)
Security
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $129.99 ($70 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 w/ chime, Echo Show 5 — $179.99 ($120 off)
- Arlo Pro 2 6-camera bundle — $699.99 ($250 off)
- Arlo Pro 2 4-camera bundle — $399.99 ($250 off)
- Arlo Pro 2 2-camera kit — $279.99 ($120 off)
- Arlo Pro 2 1-camera kit — $149.99 ($100 off)
- Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera — $139.99 ($40 off)
- Simplisafe 7-piece security system — $149.99 ($120 off)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub — $29.99 ($20 off)
- TP-Link Kasa Spot Pan and Tilt indoor cam — $49.99 ($10 off)
- TP-Link Kasa Spot indoor cam — $39.99 ($10 off)
- TP-Link Kasa Cam Indoor — $64.99 ($15 off)
- TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Camera — $84.99 ($15 off)
- Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera — $129.99 ($70 off)
- Canary View Indoor Camera — $49.99 ($30 off)
- Nest Hello Doorbell — $149.99 ($80 off)
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect — $149.99 ($130 off)
- Yale Assure touchscreen lock — $209.99 ($70 off)
Smart home
- Wemo 3-way switch kit — $59.99 ($30 off)
- Wemo dimmer switch — $39.99 ($20 off)
- SmartThings Button — $11.99 ($3 off)
- SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor — $16.99 ($3 off)
- SmartThings Water Leak Sensor — $16.99 ($3 off)
- SmartThings Hub — $59.99 ($10 off)
- SmartThings Motion Sensor — $21.99 ($3 off)
- Nest thermostats — up to $70 off
- Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit — $79.99 ($20 off)
- Honeywell smart thermostat — $119.99 ($80 off)
- Ecobee thermostats — up to $50 off
Mesh Wi-Fi
- Linksys Velop 3-pack — $279.99 ($200 off)
- Linksys Velop 2-pack — $199.99 ($100 off)
- Eero systems — up to 30% off
- Nest Wifi 3-pack — $289 ($60 off)
Smart TVs
- Samsung 75" Q70 Series — $1,999.99 ($700 off)
- Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series — $1,999.99 ($800 off)
- Samsung 55" Q60 Series — $699.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung 70" 6 Series — $549.99 ($350 off)
- Insignia 58" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot — $199.99 ($280 off)
- Samsung 50" NU6900 Series — $279.99 ($50 off)
- Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot — $199.99 ($100 off)
- Hisense 32" Android TV (720p) — $79.99 ($70 off)
- For many more TV deals, check out Best Buy's catalog here.
Bluetooth speakers
- UE Boom 2 LE — $69.99 ($110 off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve — $119.99 ($80 off)
- Marshall Stanmore II — $199.99 ($150 off)
- Harmon Kardon Onyx Studio 5 — $119.99 ($130 off)
- JBL Charge 4 — $99.99 ($80 off)
- JBL Flip 4 — $59.99 ($40 off)
- JBL Clip 3 — $29.99 ($40 off)
- JBL Boombox — $379.99 ($120 off)
Streaming devices
- Fire TV Stick — $19.99 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K — $24.99 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Cube — $89.99 ($30 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ — $29.99 ($20 off)
- Roku Ultra — $49.99 ($50 off)
- Chromecast — $25 ($10 off)
- Chromecast Ultra — $49.99 ($20 off)
Although there are plenty of gadgets and gear here, there will likely be many more deals on the horizon, both at Best Buy and other major retailers. Stay tuned for more coverage over the coming weeks, and be sure to check out our comprehensive deal roundup here.
Comments