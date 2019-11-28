Article Contents
Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.
Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer. Most deals went live today or will tomorrow. If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.
Latest update: 11/28 @ 4:30AM PST
So. Many. Deals.
On this Black Friday Eve (is there another name for today?), we've rounded up another large swath of sales, including a ton of carrier offers. Here are all the new additions:
- Any Android phone at Verizon over $600
- Verizon - $200 off over 24 months; $400 prepaid Mastercard with new line on qualifying Unlimited plan with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY
- Pixel 4
- T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($799 off, $799 MSRP)
- Sprint - Lease two for a total of $33/month with two new lines or one new line and one upgrade
- US Cellular - $50 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off, $800 MSRP)
- Pixel 4 XL
- T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- US Cellular - $150 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off, $900 MSRP)
- Pixel 3
- Sprint - Lease for $10/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
- US Cellular - $250 over 30 months ($550 off, $800 MSRP)
- Pixel 3 XL
- US Cellular - $350 over 30 months ($550 off, $900 MSRP)
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
- Samsung - $550 ($200 off, $750 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($900 off, $900 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- Samsung - $700, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,000 off, $1,000 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- Samsung - $800, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,100 off, $1,100 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- Sprint - Lease for $30/month on a new line of service
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($950 off, $950 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free Samsung TV with purchase ($500 off, $500 MSRP)
- Samsung - $750, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,100 off, $1,100 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free Samsung TV with purchase ($500 off, $500 MSRP)
- Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
- Samsung - $900, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
- LG G8 ThinQ
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
- LG G8X ThinQ
- AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($780 off, $780 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch
- Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE
- Samsung - $350 ($50 off, $400 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8"
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung - $450 ($200 off, $650 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Verizon - $280 with qualifying two-year contract ($200 off, $480 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
- Alcatel Onyx
- Cricket Wireless - Free with select plans ($60 off, $60 MSRP)
- Alcatel Insight
- Cricket Wireless - Free with $30 rate plan ($30 off, $30 MSRP)
- T-Mobile Revvlry
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)
- Moto G7 Power
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($225 off, $225 MSRP)
- Moto E6
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($150 off, $150 MSRP)
- T-Mobile Revvlry+
- T-Mobile - $150 over 24 months with qualifying new line ($200 off, $350 MSRP)
- Nokia 3V
- Verizon - Free over 24 months with qualifying new line ($168 off, $168 MSRP)
- Apple AirPods
- AT&T - $127 with purchase of qualifying phone ($32 off, $159 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds
- AT&T - $104 with purchase of qualifying phone ($26 off, $130 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
- Samsung - $350 ($150 off)
- Samsung Chromebook 3
- Samsung - $150 ($50 off)
- Brydge G-Type keyboard for Pixel Slate
- Brydge - $80 ($80 off, $160 MSRP)
- Canary Flex + basic service
- Canary - $119 ($80 off, $199 MSRP)
- Canary Flex + one-year premium service
- Canary - $139 ($159 off, $298 MSRP)
- Canary Flex + two-year premium service
- Canary - $178 ($199 off, $377 MSRP)
- Canary View + basic service
- Canary - $49 ($50 off, $99 MSRP)
- Canary View + one-year premium service
- Canary - $99 ($99 off, $198 MSRP)
- Canary View + two-year premium service
- Canary - $178 ($99 off, $277 MSRP)
- ZTE Blade 10
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8 GB
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro 12 GB
- Jabra Elite 65t
- Jabra Elite Active 65t
- Jabra Elite 85h
- Jabra Move Style Edition
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
- Sennheiser - $250 ($50 off, $300 MSRP)
- Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless
- Sennheiser - $250 ($150 off, $400 MSRP)
- Sennheiser RS 175
- Sennheiser - $200 ($80 off, $280 MSRP)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC
- Sennheiser - $120 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50R
- Sennheiser - $80 ($100 off, $180 MSRP)
- Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless
- Sennheiser - $200 ($150 off, $350 MSRP)
- Sennheiser RS 195
- Sennheiser - $300 ($150 off, $450 MSRP)
- Sennheiser RS 135
- Sennheiser - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP)
- Sennheiser HD 4.40BT
- Sennheiser - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP)
- Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Series
- Sennheiser - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP)
- Sennheiser GSP 500 Gaming Headset
- Sennheiser - $150 ($80 off, $230 MSRP)
- Sennheiser IE 60
- Sennheiser - $100 ($150 off, $150 MSRP)
- Sennheiser HD1 Free
- Sennheiser - $80 ($120 off, $200 MSRP)
- Sennheiser OCX 686 Sports
- Sennheiser - $44 ($66 off, $110 MSRP)
- Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear 2
- Sennheiser - $70 ($150 off, $220 MSRP)
- Sennheiser HD 2.30
- Sennheiser - $20 ($70 off, $90 MSRP)
- Sennheiser CX 1.00
- Sennheiser - $10 ($40 off, $50 MSRP)
- Sennheiser CX 300-II Precision Black
- Sennheiser - $15 ($45 off, $60 MSRP)
- Yubico YubiKey
- $20 off any two of the following or $100 off orders of $400 or more
- YubiKey 5 NFC - $45
- YubiKey 5 Nano - $50
- YubiKey 5C - $50
- YubiKey 5C Nano - $60
- YubiKey 5Ci - $70
- $20 off any two of the following or $100 off orders of $400 or more
- XGIMI MoGo portable projector
- Amazon - $340 with on-page coupon ($60 off, $400 MSRP)
- Master & Dynamic
- 20% off purchases of $300 or more with code BF20
- 30% off purchases of $500 or more with code BF30
- LIFX bedroom bundle
- LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
- LIFX gamer bundle
- LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
- LIFX smart starter bundle
- LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
- LIFX massive bundle
- LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)
- Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
You'll also find these items throughout this post in their appropriate categories.
Unlocked phones
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Google - Starting at $299 ($100 off, $399 MSRP)
- Pixel 3a XL
Samsung
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Best Buy - Starting at $800 ($200 off)
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Note10
- Samsung - $750, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
- Galaxy Note10+
- Samsung - $900, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
OnePlus
ZTE
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8 GB
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro 12 GB
- ZTE Blade 10
Budget
- Blu Vivo XI
- Best Buy - $120 ($100 off, $220 MSRP)
- Blu Vivo XI+
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- LG K8
- Best Buy - $90 ($50 off, $140 MSRP)
- LG Stylo 5
- Best Buy - $170 ($130 off, $300 MSRP)
Carrier activation phone deals
- Any Android phone at Verizon over $600
- Verizon - $200 off over 24 months; $400 prepaid Mastercard with new line on qualifying Unlimited plan with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY
- Pixel 4
- Best Buy - Starting at $399 with carrier activation ($400 off)
- Target - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon
- T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($799 off)
- Sprint - Lease two for a total of $33/month with two new lines or one new line and one upgrade
- US Cellular - $50 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off, $800 MSRP)
- Pixel 4 XL
- Target - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon
- T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- US Cellular - $150 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off)
- Pixel 3
- Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon
- Sprint - Lease for $10/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
- US Cellular - $250 over 30 months ($550 off)
- Pixel 3 XL
- Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon
- US Cellular - $350 over 30 months ($550 off)
- Galaxy S10e
- Best Buy - Starting at $450 with activation on Verizon or Sprint ($300 off)
- Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($750 off)
- Galaxy S10
- Costco - $430 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $900 MSRP) , in-store only
- Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, , in-store only
- Best Buy - Starting at $700 ($200 off)
- Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon,
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($900 off)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 5G
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,100 off, $1,100 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- Sprint - Lease for $30/month on a new line of service
- Galaxy Note10
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($950 off, $950 MSRP)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free Samsung TV with purchase ($500 off, $500 MSRP)
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Costco - $630 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,100 MSRP) , in-store only
- Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, in-store only
- Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,100 off)
- T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
- AT&T - Free Samsung TV with purchase ($500 off, $500 MSRP)
- Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
- Galaxy Note9
- Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
- LG G8 ThinQ
- T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
- LG G8X ThinQ
- AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($780 off, $780 MSRP)
- Alcatel Onyx
- Cricket Wireless - Free with select plans ($60 off, $60 MSRP)
- Alcatel Insight
- Cricket Wireless - Free with $30 rate plan ($30 off, $30 MSRP)
- Moto G7 Power
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($225 off, $225 MSRP)
- Moto E6
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($150 off, $150 MSRP)
- T-Mobile Revvlry+
- T-Mobile - $150 over 24 months with qualifying new line ($200 off, $350 MSRP)
- Nokia 3V
- Verizon - Free over 24 months with qualifying new line ($168 off, $168 MSRP)
- Galaxy A10e
- T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)
Chromebooks
- Pixel Slate
- HP Chromebook 15
- Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook 3
- Samsung - $150 ($50 off)
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
- Best Buy - $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus
- Best Buy - $299 ($150 off, $449 MSRP)
- Acer Chromebook Spin
- Best Buy, $219 ($110 off, $329 MSRP)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
- Samsung - $350 ($150 off)
Smart speakers and displays
Google Assistant
- Google Home
- Target - $49 ($50 0ff, $99 MSRP)
- Nest Hub
- Nest Hub Max
- Google Nest Mini
- Google Home Mini (1st gen)
- Lenovo Smart Clock
- Walmart - $39 ($40 off, $79 MSRP)
Alexa
- Echo (3rd gen)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen)
- Echo Dot with clock
- Amazon - $35 ($25 off, $60 MSRP)
- Echo Show (2nd gen)
- Echo Show 5
- Echo Show 8
- Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP)
- Facebook Portal
- Best Buy - $130 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)
- Facebook Portal Mini
- Best Buy - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP)
Connected home
Thermostats
- Nest thermostats
- Best Buy - Up to $70 off,
- Nest Learning Thermostat
- Ecobee thermostats
- Best Buy - Up to $50 off at,
- Honeywell smart thermostat
- Best Buy - $120 ($80 off)
Smart lighting
- Amazon smart plug
- Philips Hue 80" light strip
- Target - $90 with $35 gift card,
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit
- Target - $200 with $55 gift card,
- Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit
- Best Buy - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP)
- LIFX bedroom bundle
- LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
- LIFX gamer bundle
- LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
- LIFX smart starter bundle
- LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
- LIFX massive bundle
- LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)
Robot vacuums
- Roomba 675 vacuum
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum
- Best Buy - $400 ($250 off)
- Roomba 675
- Target - $200 ($100 off)
- Roomba 690
- Target - $250 ($100 off)
- Roomba e5 (5150)
- Target - $280 ($95 off)
- Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum
- Best Buy - $300 ($150 off)
- Shark Ion R76
- Target - $180 ($120 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W
- Target - $150 ($130 off)
- Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop
- Best Buy - $400 ($100 off)
Sensors
- Nest Protect smoke detector
- Google - $99 ($20 off)
- Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
Streaming devices
- Stadia Premiere with Nest Wifi
- Google - $398 ($80 off)
- Chromecast
- Chromecast Ultra
- Best Buy - $50 ($20 off)
- Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle
- Walmart - $35 ($29 off)
Amazon
- Fire TV Stick
- Fire TV Stick 4K
- Fire TV Cube
- Echo Link Amp
- Amazon - $240 ($60 off, $300 MSRP)
Roku
- Roku Ultra
- Roku SE
- Walmart - $18 ($42 off, $60 MSRP)
- Roku Streaming Stick+
- Roku Smart Soundbar
- Roku - $150 ($30 off, $180 MSRP)
Headphones
- Master & Dynamic
- 20% off purchases of $300 or more with code BF20
- 30% off purchases of $500 or more with code BF30
True wireless earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds
- Apple AirPods
- Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
- Target - $170 ($30 off)
- JBL Free X
- Target - $75 ($75 off)
- Skullcandy Indy
- Target - $50 ($40 off)
- JLab JBuds Air Sport
- Target - $35 ($35 off)
- JLab JBuds Air Executive
- Walmart - $34 ($35 off)
- Onn true wireless earbuds
- Walmart - $15 ($10 off)
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
- Sennheiser - $250 ($50 off, $300 MSRP)
Noise-canceling headphones
- Sony WHH900N
- Costco - $130 ($70 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I
- Costco - $270 ($30 off)
- Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones
- Target - $280 ($70 off)
- Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless
- Sennheiser - $200 ($150 off, $350 MSRP)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC
- Sennheiser - $120 ($50 off, $180 MSRP)
Athletic earbuds
- Bose SoundSport
- Powerbeats 3
- Walmart - $89 ($30 off)
- Jabra Elite 65t
- Jabra Elite Active 65t
- Jabra Elite 85h
- Sennheiser HD1 Free
- Sennheiser - $80 ($120 off, $200 MSRP)
Other headphones
- JLab Studio headphones
- Walmart - $15 ($15 off, $30 MSRP)
- Beats Solo3 headphones
- Walmart - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP)
- AfterShokz Titanium bone conduction headphones
- Best Buy - $60 ($20 off, $80 MSRP)
- Jabra Move Style Edition
- Sennheiser HD 4.50R
- Sennheiser - $80 ($100 off, $180 MSRP)
- Sennheiser RS 195
- Sennheiser - $300 ($150 off, $450 MSRP)
- Sennheiser RS 135
- Sennheiser - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP)
- Sennheiser HD 4.40BT
- Sennheiser - $80 ($20 off, $100 MSRP)
- Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless
- Sennheiser - $250 ($150 off, $400 MSRP)
- Sennheiser RS 175
- Sennheiser - $200 ($80 off, $280 MSRP)
Non-smart speakers
- Anker Rave Bluetooth speaker
- Walmart - $100 ($49 off, $149 MSRP)
- JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker
- Walmart - $50 ($50 off, $100 MSRP)
- JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker
- Walmart - $20 ($15 off, $35 MSRP)
- JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker
- JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker
- Best Buy - $60 ($40 off, $100 MSRP)
- JBL Clip 3
- Best Buy - $30 ($40 off, $70 MSRP)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
- Target - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom Remix
- Costco - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
- Sony XB41 Bluetooth speaker
- Target - $125 ($125 off, $250 MSRP)
- Sonos Play:1 two-pack
Security
Arlo
- Arlo Pro 2 1-camera kit
- Best Buy - $200 ($50 off, $250 MSRP)
- Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera
- Best Buy - $140 ($40 off, $180 MSRP)
- Arlo Pro 2 3-camera kit
- Costco - $330 ($100 off, $430 MSRP)
Nest
- Nest Hello Doorbell
- Nest Cam Indoor
- Target - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP)
- Nest Cam Outdoor
- Google - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP — plus up to $522 on bundles)
Ring
- Video Doorbell 2
- Indoor Cam 2-pack
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle
- Amazon - $189 ($150 off, $329 MSRP)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack
- Costco - $380 ($70 off, $450 MSRP)
Canary
- Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera
- Best Buy - $140 ($60 off)
- Canary View Indoor Camera
- Best Buy - $50 ($30 off)
- Canary Flex + basic service
- Canary - $119 ($80 off, $199 MSRP)
- Canary Flex + one-year premium service
- Canary - $139 ($159 off, $298 MSRP)
- Canary Flex + two-year premium service
- Canary - $178 ($199 off, $377 MSRP)
- Canary View + basic service
- Canary - $49 ($50 off, $99 MSRP)
- Canary View + one-year premium service
- Canary - $99 ($99 off, $198 MSRP)
- Canary View + two-year premium service
- Canary - $178 ($99 off, $$277 MSRP)
Connected locks
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
- Best Buy - $150 ($130 off)
- Yale Assure touchscreen lock
- Best Buy - $210 ($70 off)
Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain
- Simplisafe 7-piece security system
- Best Buy - $150 ($120 off)
- Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit
- Amazon - $185 ($65 off)
- Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
- Best Buy - $30 ($20 off)
Tablets and e-readers
Amazon
- Fire 7
- Fire 7 Kids Edition
- Fire HD 8
- Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
- Amazon - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP)
- Target - $80 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 10
- Kindle Paperwhite (2018
Samsung
- Galaxy Tab A 8"
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1"
- Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung - $450 ($200 off, $650 MSRP)
- Galaxy Tab S5e
- Verizon - $280 with qualifying two-year contract ($200 off, $480 MSRP)
- Galaxy Tab S6
-
Onn
- Onn 7" tablet
- Walmart - $28 ($22 off, $50 MSRP)
- Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard
- Walmart - $59 ($40 off, $99 MSRP)
Apple
- iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen)
- Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP)
Networking
- Nest Wifi 3-pack
- Best Buy - $289 ($60 off, $349 MSRP)
- Nest Wifi router and point:
- Google - $229 ($40 off, $269 MSRP)
Linksys, Eero
- Linksys Velop 2-pack
- Eero systems
- Best Buy - Up to 30% off,
TVs
All models are 4K unless otherwise noted.
49" and smaller
- Hisense 32" Android TV (720p)
- Best Buy - $80 ($70 off)
- Onn 40" Roku TV (1080p)
- Walmart - $98,
- Samsung 43" NU6900 Series TV
- Target - $230 ($70 off)
- Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
50" - 59"
- Onn 50" Roku TV
- Walmart - $148,
- Westinghouse 50" UT4009 Series TV
- Target - $150 ($160 off, $310 MSRP)
- Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV
- Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV
- Target - $350 ($150 off, $500 MSRP)
- TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV
- Target - $280 ($160 off, $440 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV
- Walmart - $328 ($50 off, $378 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" RU7100 Series TV
- Target - $450 ($150 off, $600 MSRP)
- Samsung 55" Q60 Series
- Best Buy - $700 ($200 off, $900 MSRP)
- Onn 58" Roku TV
- Walmart - $198,
- Insignia 58" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
- Best Buy - $200 ($280 off, $480 MSRP)
- Samsung 58" 6 Series TV
- Costco - $380 ($50 off, $430 MSRP)
60" - 69"
- Vizio 65" V Series TV
- Walmart - $398 ($130 off, $528 MSRP)
- LG 65" UM6900PUA Series TV
- Target - $480 ($220 off, $700 MSRP)
- Samsung 65" RU7100 Series TV
- Target - $600 ($300 off, $900 MSRP)
- Samsung 65" 8 Series TV
- Costco - $780 ($320 off, $1,100 MSRP)
- Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV
- Best Buy - $2,000 ($800 off, $2,800 MSRP)
- LG 65" B9 Series TV
- Costco - $2,000 ($300 off, $2,300 MSRP)
70" and larger
- Samsung 70" 6 Series TV
- Best Buy - $550 ($350 off, $800 MSRP)
- Vizio 75" PX Series TV
- Costco - $1,700 ($800 off, $1,500 MSRP)
- Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV
- Best Buy - $2,000 ($700 off, $2,700 MSRP)
Wearables
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm
- Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm
- Best Buy - $150 ($50 off, $200 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE
- Samsung - $350 ($50 off, $400 MSRP)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
- Best Buy - Starting at $230 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Fit
- Best Buy - $80 ($20 off)
Fitbit
- Fitbit Inspire
- Best Buy - Up to $30 off,
- Fitbit Inspire HR
- Fitbit Versa Lite
- Fitbit Versa 2
- Fitbit Charge 3
- Fitbit Ace 2
Garmin
- Garmin Forerunner 35
- Best Buy - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP)
- Garmin Jr2
- Best Buy - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP)
- Garmin Instinct
- Best Buy - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP)
- Garmin Venu
- Best Buy - $300 ($100 off, $400 MSRP)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3
- Target - $130 ($70 off, $200 off)
- Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars Edition
- Target - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP)
Fossil
- Fossil Sport
- Target - $165 ($110 off, $275 MSRP)
Drones
- Tello
- DJI - $79 ($20 off, $99 MSRP)
- Tello Iron Man Edition
- DJI - $89 ($40 off, $129 MSRP)
- Mavic 2 Pro
- DJI $1,379 ($350 off, $1,729 MSRP)
Accessories
- GoPro Hero7 White
- Walmart - $159 ($40 off)
- Tile Mate (2018)
- Target - $13 ($7 off, $20 MSRP)
- Tile Mate 4-pack (2018
- Target - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP)
- SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD card
- Target - $9 ($11 off, $20 MSRP)
- Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh
- Target - $25 ($15 off, $40 MSRP)
- OtterBox Symmetry phone cases
- Target - 40% off,
- DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit
- DJI $629 ($120 off, $749 MSRP)
- DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit
- DJI $479 ($80 off, $559 MSRP)
- DJI Goggles Racing Edition
- DJI $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP)
- DJI FPV Air Unit
- DJI $149 ($30 off, $179 MSRP)
- Osmo Pocket
- DJI - $309 ($90 off, $399 MSRP)
- Osmo Action
- DJI - $279 ($100 off, $379 MSRP)
- Echo Auto
- Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
- Brydge G-Type keyboard for Pixel Slate
- Brydge - $80 ($80 off, $160 MSRP)
- Yubico YubiKey
- $20 off any two of the following or $100 off orders of $400 or more
- YubiKey 5 NFC - $45
- YubiKey 5 Nano - $50
- YubiKey 5C - $50
- YubiKey 5C Nano - $60
- YubiKey 5Ci - $70
- $20 off any two of the following or $100 off orders of $400 or more
- XGIMI MoGo portable projector
- Amazon - $340 with on-page coupon ($60 off, $400 MSRP)
There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot them, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.
