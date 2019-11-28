Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.

Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer. Most deals went live today or will tomorrow. If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.

Unlocked phones

Google

Pixel 4 Google - Starting at $599 ($200 off, $799+ MSRP) Best Buy - Starting at $599 ($200 off)

Pixel 4 XL Google - Starting at $699 ($200 off, $899+ MSRP) Best Buy - Starting at $699 ($200 off)

Pixel 3a Google - Starting at $299 ($100 off, $399 MSRP)

Pixel 3a XL Google - Starting at $379 ($100 off, $479 MSRP) Best Buy - Starting at $379 ($100 off)



Samsung

Galaxy S10 Best Buy - Starting at $700 ($200 off) Samsung - $700, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)

Galaxy S10+ Best Buy - Starting at $800 ($200 off)

Galaxy S10e Best Buy - Starting at $550 ($200 off, $750 MSRP) Samsung - $550 ($200 off)

Galaxy Note10 Samsung - $750, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)

Galaxy Note10+ Samsung - $900, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)



OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP)

OnePlus 6T OnePlus - $449 ($150 off, $599 MSRP)



ZTE

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8 GB ZTE - $450 ($100 off, $550 MSRP) Newegg - $450 ($100 off) B&H - $450 ($100 off)

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 12 GB ZTE - $500 ($100 off, $600 MSRP) Newegg - $500 ($100 off) B&H - $500 ($100 off)

ZTE Blade 10 ZTE - $129 ($50 off, $179 MSRP) Newegg - $129 ($50 off) B&H - $129 ($50 off)



Budget

Carrier activation phone deals

Chromebooks

Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

Alexa