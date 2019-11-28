Black Friday is barreling toward us like a freight train. Thankfully, retailers are kind enough to warn us about many of the deals they intend to run ahead of time, which helps us help you make the best possible holiday shopping decisions. Here, for your convenience, we've rounded up all the best deals we've spotted in advance.

Discounts are shown as reported by their retailer. Most deals went live today or will tomorrow. If you're on the hunt for something specific, go ahead and ctrl + F that sucker, because this list is a doozy. Otherwise, feel free to use the handy red article contents menu to skip around, or just browse at your leisure. Happy shopping.

Latest update: 11/28 @ 4:30AM PST

So. Many. Deals.

On this Black Friday Eve (is there another name for today?), we've rounded up another large swath of sales, including a ton of carrier offers. Here are all the new additions:

  • Any Android phone at Verizon over $600
    • Verizon - $200 off over 24 months; $400 prepaid Mastercard with new line on qualifying Unlimited plan with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY
  • Pixel 4
    • T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($799 off, $799 MSRP)
    • Sprint - Lease two for a total of $33/month with two new lines or one new line and one upgrade
    • US Cellular - $50 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off, $800 MSRP)
  • Pixel 4 XL
  • Pixel 3
    • Sprint - Lease for $10/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
    • US Cellular - $250 over 30 months ($550 off, $800 MSRP)
  • Pixel 3 XL
    • US Cellular - $350 over 30 months ($550 off, $900 MSRP)
  • OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
    • Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $550 ($200 off, $750 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+
  • LG G8 ThinQ
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
  • LG G8X ThinQ
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($780 off, $780 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months with new account and qualifying new line ($350 off, $350 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $270 ($80 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE
    • Samsung - $350 ($50 off, $400 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8"
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying data line ($229 off, $229 MSRP)
    • Verizon - $50 with qualifying two-year contract ($180 off, $229 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
    • Samsung - $450 ($200 off, $650 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
    • Verizon - $280 with qualifying two-year contract ($200 off, $480 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
    • T-Mobile - $363 over 24 months with qualifying new account ($287 off, $650 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $550 ($100 off)
  • Alcatel Onyx
  • Alcatel Insight 
  • T-Mobile Revvlry 
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy A10e
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)
  • Moto G7 Power
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($225 off, $225 MSRP)
  • Moto E6
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($150 off, $150 MSRP)
  • T-Mobile Revvlry+
    • T-Mobile - $150 over 24 months with qualifying new line ($200 off, $350 MSRP)
  • Nokia 3V
    • Verizon - Free over 24 months with qualifying new line ($168 off, $168 MSRP)
  • Apple AirPods
    • AT&T - $127 with purchase of qualifying phone ($32 off, $159 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds
    • AT&T - $104 with purchase of qualifying phone ($26 off, $130 MSRP)
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
  • Samsung Chromebook 3
  • Brydge G-Type keyboard for Pixel Slate
    • Brydge - $80 ($80 off, $160 MSRP)
  • Canary Flex + basic service
    • Canary - $119 ($80 off, $199 MSRP)
  • Canary Flex + one-year premium service
    • Canary - $139 ($159 off, $298 MSRP)
  • Canary Flex + two-year premium service
    • Canary - $178 ($199 off, $377 MSRP)
  • Canary View + basic service
    • Canary - $49 ($50 off, $99 MSRP)
  • Canary View + one-year premium service
    • Canary - $99 ($99 off, $198 MSRP)
  • Canary View + two-year premium service
    • Canary - $178 ($99 off, $277 MSRP)
  • ZTE Blade 10
    • ZTE - $129 ($50 off, $179 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $129 ($50 off)
    • B&H - $129 ($50 off)
  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8 GB  
    • ZTE - $450 ($100 off, $550 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $450 ($100 off)
    • B&H - $450 ($100 off)
  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro 12 GB
    • ZTE - $500 ($100 off, $600 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $500 ($100 off)
    • B&H - $500 ($100 off)
  • Jabra Elite 65t
  • Jabra Elite Active 65t
  • Jabra Elite 85h
    • Jabra - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 12/1
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
    • Amazon - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
  • Jabra Move Style Edition
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
  • Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless
  • Sennheiser RS 175
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50R
  • Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless
  • Sennheiser RS 195 
  • Sennheiser RS 135 
  • Sennheiser HD 4.40BT
  • Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Series
  • Sennheiser GSP 500 Gaming Headset
  • Sennheiser IE 60
  • Sennheiser HD1 Free
  • Sennheiser OCX 686 Sports
  • Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear 2
  • Sennheiser HD 2.30
  • Sennheiser CX 1.00
  • Sennheiser CX 300-II Precision Black
  • Yubico YubiKey
  • XGIMI MoGo portable projector
    • Amazon - $340 with on-page coupon ($60 off, $400 MSRP)
  • Master & Dynamic
    • 20% off purchases of $300 or more with code BF20
    • 30% off purchases of $500 or more with code BF30
  • LIFX bedroom bundle
    • LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
  • LIFX gamer bundle
    • LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
  • LIFX smart starter bundle
    • LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
  • LIFX massive bundle 
    • LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)
  • Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller

You'll also find these items throughout this post in their appropriate categories.

Unlocked phones

Google

  • Pixel 4
    • Google - Starting at $599 ($200 off, $799+ MSRP)
    • Best Buy - Starting at $599 ($200 off)
  • Pixel 4 XL
    • Google - Starting at $699 ($200 off, $899+ MSRP)
    • Best Buy - Starting at $699 ($200 off)
  • Pixel 3a
    • Google - Starting at $299 ($100 off, $399 MSRP)
  • Pixel 3a XL
    • Google - Starting at $379 ($100 off, $479 MSRP)
    • Best Buy - Starting at $379 ($100 off)

Samsung

  • Galaxy S10
    • Best Buy - Starting at $700 ($200 off)
    • Samsung - $700, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
  • Galaxy S10+
    • Best Buy - Starting at $800 ($200 off)
  • Galaxy S10e
    • Best Buy - Starting at $550 ($200 off, $750 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $550 ($200 off)
  • Galaxy Note10
    • Samsung - $750, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)
  • Galaxy Note10+
    • Samsung - $900, plus free Galaxy Buds ($200 off)

OnePlus

  • OnePlus 7 Pro
    • OnePlus - $549 ($150 off, $699 MSRP)
  • OnePlus 6T
    • OnePlus - $449 ($150 off, $599 MSRP)

ZTE

  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro 8 GB  
    • ZTE - $450 ($100 off, $550 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $450 ($100 off)
    • B&H - $450 ($100 off)
  • ZTE Axon 10 Pro 12 GB
    • ZTE - $500 ($100 off, $600 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $500 ($100 off)
    • B&H - $500 ($100 off)
  • ZTE Blade 10
    • ZTE - $129 ($50 off, $179 MSRP)
    • Newegg - $129 ($50 off)
    • B&H - $129 ($50 off)

Budget

  • Blu Vivo XI
  • Blu Vivo XI+
  • LG K8
  • LG Stylo 5

Carrier activation phone deals

  • Any Android phone at Verizon over $600
    • Verizon - $200 off over 24 months; $400 prepaid Mastercard with new line on qualifying Unlimited plan with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY
  • Pixel 4
    • Best Buy - Starting at $399 with carrier activation ($400 off)
    • Target - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T or Verizon
    • T-Mobile - Up to $300 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($799 off)
    • Sprint - Lease two for a total of $33/month with two new lines or one new line and one upgrade
    • US Cellular - $50 over 30 months with qualifying new line ($750 off, $800 MSRP)
  • Pixel 4 XL
  • Pixel 3
    • Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon
    • Sprint - Lease for $10/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
    • US Cellular - $250 over 30 months ($550 off)
  • Pixel 3 XL
    • Target - $550 gift card activation on AT&T or Verizon
    • US Cellular - $350 over 30 months ($550 off)
  • Galaxy S10e
    • Best Buy - Starting at $450 with activation on Verizon or Sprint ($300 off)
    • Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($750 off)
  • Galaxy S10
    • Costco - $430 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $900 MSRP) , in-store only
    • Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, , in-store only
    • Best Buy - Starting at $700 ($200 off)
    • Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon,
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($900 off)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
  • Galaxy S10+
    • Costco - $530 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,000 MSRP), in-store only
    • Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, in-store only
    • Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
  • Galaxy S10 5G
  • Galaxy Note10
  • Galaxy Note 10+
    • Costco - $630 over two years with activation on Verizon ($470 off, $1,100 MSRP) , in-store only
    • Costco - With $420 gift card with activation on AT&T or Sprint, in-store only
    • Walmart - $450 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($1,100 off)
    • T-Mobile - Up to $400 off over 24 months with qualifying trade-in
    • AT&T - Free Samsung TV with purchase ($500 off, $500 MSRP)
    • Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
  • Galaxy Note9
    • Walmart - $300 gift card with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
  • OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
    • Sprint - Lease for $20/month with qualifying new line or upgrade
  • LG G8 ThinQ
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months ($750 off, $750 MSRP)
  • LG G8X ThinQ
    • AT&T - Free over 30 months when activated on new line with qualifying unlimited plan ($780 off, $780 MSRP)
  • Alcatel Onyx
  • Alcatel Insight 
  • Moto G7 Power
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($225 off, $225 MSRP)
  • Moto E6
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($150 off, $150 MSRP)
  • T-Mobile Revvlry+
    • T-Mobile - $150 over 24 months with qualifying new line ($200 off, $350 MSRP)
  • Nokia 3V
    • Verizon - Free over 24 months with qualifying new line ($168 off, $168 MSRP)
  • Galaxy A10e
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying new account ($200 off, $200 MSRP)

Chromebooks

  • Pixel Slate
    • Google - With accessories: starting at $449 (up to $648 off)
    • Best Buy - Without accessories: $449 ($350 off, $799 MSRP)
  • HP Chromebook 15
    • Walmart - $299 ($170 off, $469 MSRP)
  • Samsung Chromebook 3
  • Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus
  • Acer Chromebook Spin
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus V2

Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

  • Google Home
    • Target - $49 ($50 0ff, $99 MSRP)
  • Nest Hub
  • Nest Hub Max
    • Target - $199 ($30 off, $229 MSRP)
    • Google - $199 ($30 off)
  • Google Nest Mini
  • Google Home Mini (1st gen)
  • Lenovo Smart Clock
    • Walmart - $39 ($40 off, $79 MSRP)

Alexa

  • Echo (3rd gen)
  • Echo Dot (3rd gen)
  • Echo Dot with clock
    • Amazon - $35 ($25 off, $60 MSRP)
  • Echo Show (2nd gen)
  • Echo Show 5
  • Echo Show 8
  • Facebook Portal
  • Facebook Portal Mini

Connected home

Thermostats

  • Nest thermostats
  • Nest Learning Thermostat
    • Target - $179 ($70 off, $249 MSRP)
    • Google - $179 ($70 off)
  • Ecobee thermostats
  • Honeywell smart thermostat

Smart lighting

  • Amazon smart plug
    • Amazon - $5 ($20 off, $25 MSRP) with select Echo devices
    • Best Buy - $5 ($20 off) with select Echo devices,
  • Philips Hue 80" light strip
    • Target - $90 with $35 gift card,
  • Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance 4-bulb kit
    • Target - $200 with $55 gift card,
  • Lutron Caseta smart lighting kit
  • LIFX bedroom bundle
    • LIFX - $79 ($41 off, $120 MSRP)
  • LIFX gamer bundle
    • LIFX - $149 ($111 off, $260 MSRP)
  • LIFX smart starter bundle
    • LIFX - $230 ($100 off, $330 MSRP)
  • LIFX massive bundle 
    • LIFX - $599 ($301 off, $900 MSRP)

Robot vacuums

  • Roomba 675 vacuum
  • Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-connected vacuum
  • Roomba 675
  • Roomba 690
  • Roomba e5 (5150)
  • Shark IQ RV1001 vacuum
  • Shark Ion R76
  • Ecovacs Deebot N79W
  • Braava Jet M6 Wi-Fi-connected mop

Sensors

  • Nest Protect smoke detector
  • Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller

Streaming devices

Google

  • Stadia Premiere with Nest Wifi
  • Chromecast
  • Chromecast Ultra
  • Google Home Mini + Chromecast bundle

Amazon

  • Fire TV Stick
  • Fire TV Stick 4K
  • Fire TV Cube
  • Echo Link Amp
    • Amazon - $240 ($60 off, $300 MSRP)

Roku

  • Roku Ultra
  • Roku SE
    • Walmart - $18 ($42 off, $60 MSRP)
  • Roku Streaming Stick+
  • Roku Smart Soundbar
    • Roku - $150 ($30 off, $180 MSRP)

Headphones

  • Master & Dynamic
    • 20% off purchases of $300 or more with code BF20
    • 30% off purchases of $500 or more with code BF30

True wireless earbuds

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds
    • Best Buy - $120 ($10 off, $130 MSRP)
    • AT&T - $104 with purchase of qualifying phone ($26 off)
  • Apple AirPods
    • Walmart - $129 ($30 off, $159 MSRP)
    • Target- $145 ($15 off)
    • Costco - $155 ($10 off)
    • AT&T - $127 with purchase of qualifying phone ($32 off)
  • Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
  • JBL Free X
  • Skullcandy Indy
  • JLab JBuds Air Sport
  • JLab JBuds Air Executive
  • Onn true wireless earbuds
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Noise-canceling headphones

  • Sony WHH900N
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 Series I
  • Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling headphones
  • Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC

Athletic earbuds

  • Bose SoundSport
    • Target - $100 ($30 off, $130 MSRP)
    • Costco - $100 ($30 off)
  • Powerbeats 3
  • Jabra Elite 65t
  • Jabra Elite Active 65t
  • Jabra Elite 85h
    • Jabra - $200 ($100 off, $300 MSRP) starts 12/1
    • Best Buy - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
    • Amazon - $200 ($100 off) starts 12/1
  • Sennheiser HD1 Free

Other headphones

  • JLab Studio headphones
    • Walmart - $15 ($15 off, $30 MSRP)
  • Beats Solo3 headphones
    • Walmart - $129 ($70 off, $199 MSRP)
  • AfterShokz Titanium bone conduction headphones
  • Jabra Move Style Edition
  • Sennheiser HD 4.50R
  • Sennheiser RS 195 
  • Sennheiser RS 135 
  • Sennheiser HD 4.40BT
  • Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless
  • Sennheiser RS 175

Non-smart speakers

  • Anker Rave Bluetooth speaker
    • Walmart - $100 ($49 off, $149 MSRP)
  • JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth speaker
    • Walmart - $50 ($50 off, $100 MSRP)
  • JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker
    • Walmart - $20 ($15 off, $35 MSRP)
  • JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker
  • JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker
  • JBL Clip 3
  • Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
    • Target - $40 ($40 off, $80 MSRP)
  • Ultimate Ears Megaboom Remix
    • Costco - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
  • Sony XB41 Bluetooth speaker
    • Target - $125 ($125 off, $250 MSRP)
  • Sonos Play:1 two-pack
    • Costco - Black: $230 ($40 off, $270 MSRP)
    • Costco - White: $230 ($40 off)

Security

Arlo

  • Arlo Pro 2 1-camera kit
  • Arlo Pro 2 add-on camera
  • Arlo Pro 2 3-camera kit
    • Costco - $330 ($100 off, $430 MSRP)

Nest

  • Nest Hello Doorbell
  • Nest Cam Indoor
    • Target - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP)
  • Nest Cam Outdoor
    • Google - $159 ($40 off, $199 MSRP — plus up to $522 on bundles)

Ring

  • Video Doorbell 2
    • Costco - $130 ($60 off – $190 MSRP)
    •  Target - $140 ($50 off)
  • Indoor Cam 2-pack
    • Amazon - $100 ($20 off, $120 MSRP)
    • Target - $120 with $20 gift card,
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle
    • Amazon - $189 ($150 off, $329 MSRP)
  • Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 3-pack
    • Costco - $380 ($70 off, $450 MSRP)

Canary

  • Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Camera
  • Canary View Indoor Camera
  • Canary Flex + basic service
    • Canary - $119 ($80 off, $199 MSRP)
  • Canary Flex + one-year premium service
    • Canary - $139 ($159 off, $298 MSRP)
  • Canary Flex + two-year premium service
    • Canary - $178 ($199 off, $377 MSRP)
  • Canary View + basic service
    • Canary - $49 ($50 off, $99 MSRP)
  • Canary View + one-year premium service
    • Canary - $99 ($99 off, $198 MSRP)
  • Canary View + two-year premium service
    • Canary - $178 ($99 off, $$277 MSRP)

Connected locks

  • August Smart Lock Pro + Connect
  • Yale Assure touchscreen lock

Simplisafe, Blink, Chamberlain

  • Simplisafe 7-piece security system
  • Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit
  • Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub

Tablets and e-readers

Amazon

  • Fire 7
  • Fire 7 Kids Edition
  • Fire HD 8
    • Amazon - $50 ($30 off, $80 MSRP)
  • Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
    • Amazon - $80 ($50 off, $130 MSRP)
    • Target - $80 ($50 off)
  • Fire HD 10
    • Amazon - $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
    • Target - $100 ($50 off)
  • Kindle Paperwhite (2018

Samsung

  • Galaxy Tab A 8"
    • Costco - $110 ($30 off, $140 MSRP)
    • T-Mobile - Free over 24 months with qualifying data line ($229 off, $229 MSRP)
    • Verizon - $50 with qualifying two-year contract ($180 off, $229 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Tab A 10.1"
  • Galaxy Tab S4
    • Samsung - $450 ($200 off, $650 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Tab S5e
    • Verizon - $280 with qualifying two-year contract ($200 off, $480 MSRP)
  • Galaxy Tab S6
    • T-Mobile - $363 over 24 months with qualifying new account ($287 off, $650 MSRP)
    • Samsung - $550 ($100 off)

Onn

  • Onn 7" tablet
    • Walmart - $28 ($22 off, $50 MSRP)
  • Onn 10.1" tablet with keyboard
    • Walmart - $59 ($40 off, $99 MSRP)

Apple

  • iPad 10.2-inch (7th gen)
    • Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP)

Networking

Google

  • Nest Wifi 3-pack
  • Nest Wifi router and point:
    • Google - $229 ($40 off, $269 MSRP)

Linksys, Eero

  • Linksys Velop 2-pack
  • Eero systems

TVs

All models are 4K unless otherwise noted.

49" and smaller

  • Hisense 32" Android TV (720p)
  • Onn 40" Roku TV (1080p)
  • Samsung 43" NU6900 Series TV
  • Insignia 43" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot

50" - 59"

  • Onn 50" Roku TV
  • Westinghouse 50" UT4009 Series TV
    • Target - $150 ($160 off, $310 MSRP)
  • Samsung 50" NU6900 Series TV
  • Samsung 50" RU7100 Series 4K TV
    • Target - $350 ($150 off, $500 MSRP)
  • TCL 55" S425 Series Roku TV
    • Target - $280 ($160 off, $440 MSRP)
  • Samsung 55" NU6900 Series TV
    • Walmart - $328 ($50 off, $378 MSRP)
  • Samsung 55" RU7100 Series TV
    • Target - $450 ($150 off, $600 MSRP)
  • Samsung 55" Q60 Series
  • Onn 58" Roku TV
  • Insignia 58" Fire TV plus free Echo Dot
  • Samsung 58" 6 Series TV
    • Costco - $380 ($50 off, $430 MSRP)

60" - 69"

  • Vizio 65" V Series TV
    • Walmart - $398 ($130 off, $528 MSRP)
  • LG 65" UM6900PUA Series TV
    • Target - $480 ($220 off, $700 MSRP)
  • Samsung 65" RU7100 Series TV
    • Target - $600 ($300 off, $900 MSRP)
  • Samsung 65" 8 Series TV
    • Costco - $780 ($320 off, $1,100 MSRP)
  • Sony Bravia 65" A8G Series TV
    • Best Buy - $2,000 ($800 off, $2,800 MSRP)
  • LG 65" B9 Series TV
    • Costco - $2,000 ($300 off, $2,300 MSRP)

70" and larger

  • Samsung 70" 6 Series TV
  • Vizio 75" PX Series TV
    • Costco - $1,700 ($800 off, $1,500 MSRP)
  • Samsung 75" Q70 Series TV
    • Best Buy - $2,000 ($700 off, $2,700 MSRP)

Wearables

Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm
    • Target - $250 ($80 off, $330 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm
    • Best Buy - $270 ($80 off, $350 MSRP)
    • T-Mobile - Buy one get one free over 24 months with new account and qualifying new line ($350 off)
    • Samsung - $270 ($80 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE
    • Samsung - $350 ($50 off, $400 MSRP)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
    • Costco - Black: $220 ($50 off, $270 MSRP )
    • Costco - Pink Gold: $22o ($50 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
  • Samsung Galaxy Fit

Fitbit

  • Fitbit Inspire
  • Fitbit Inspire HR
  • Fitbit Versa Lite
  • Fitbit Versa 2
    • Best Buy - $150 ($50 off, $200 MSRP)
    • Target - $150 ($50 off)
    • Costco - Black: $150 ($50 off)
    • Costco - Copper Rose: $150 ($50 off)
  • Fitbit Charge 3
    • Best Buy - Starting at $100 ($50 off, $150 MSRP)
    • Costco - Graphite: $90 ($60 off)
    • Costco - Rose Gold $90 ($60 off)
  • Fitbit Ace 2

Garmin

  • Garmin Forerunner 35
  • Garmin Jr2
  • Garmin Instinct
  • Garmin Venu
  • Garmin Vivoactive 3
    • Target - $130 ($70 off, $200 off)
  • Garmin Vivofit jr. 2 Star Wars Edition
    • Target - $50 ($20 off, $70 MSRP)

Fossil

  • Fossil Sport
    • Target - $165 ($110 off, $275 MSRP)

Drones

  • Tello
    • DJI - $79 ($20 off, $99 MSRP)
  • Tello Iron Man Edition
    • DJI - $89 ($40 off, $129 MSRP)
  • Mavic 2 Pro
    • DJI $1,379 ($350 off, $1,729 MSRP)

Accessories

  • GoPro Hero7 White
  • Tile Mate (2018)
    • Target - $13 ($7 off, $20 MSRP)
  • Tile Mate 4-pack (2018
    • Target - $35 ($15 off, $50 MSRP)
  • SanDisk Ultra Plus 64GB microSD card
    • Target - $9 ($11 off, $20 MSRP)
  • Anker PowerCore 15,600 mAh
    • Target - $25 ($15 off, $40 MSRP)
  • OtterBox Symmetry phone cases
  • DJI Ronin-S Standard Kit
    • DJI $629 ($120 off, $749 MSRP)
  • DJI Ronin-S Essentials Kit
    • DJI $479 ($80 off, $559 MSRP)
  • DJI Goggles Racing Edition
    • DJI $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP)
  • DJI FPV Air Unit
    • DJI $149 ($30 off, $179 MSRP)
  • Osmo Pocket
    • DJI - $309 ($90 off, $399 MSRP)
  • Osmo Action
    • DJI - $279 ($100 off, $379 MSRP)
  • Echo Auto
    • Amazon - $30 ($20 off, $50 MSRP)
  • Brydge G-Type keyboard for Pixel Slate
    • Brydge - $80 ($80 off, $160 MSRP)
  • Yubico YubiKey
  • XGIMI MoGo portable projector
    • Amazon - $340 with on-page coupon ($60 off, $400 MSRP)

There are sure to be tons more deals announced before the big day. We'll update this list when we spot them, so be sure to check back often over the coming weeks.

