Black Friday is only two weeks away, and the internet is bursting at the seams with potential savings. Joining the fray of deals that have graced the front page of Android Police — like the ones from Best Buy, Target, Amazon, and more — the retail behemoth Walmart has unveiled its list of Black Friday discounts.

The following deals are valid right now through November 17, 2019:

These online sale prices start on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 p.m. Eastern time unless otherwise noted:

Phones $450 Walmart gift card with Galaxy S10, S10+, or Note10+ with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. $300 Walmart gift card with Galaxy S10e or Note9 with activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.



Misc. gadgets GoPro Hero7 White – $169 ($30 off) (Available now)



