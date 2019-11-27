Article Contents
Home Depot may not be known as the biggest tech retailer, but if you're outfitting a smart home it is the place to go especially now, as their Black Friday sale brings many of the most popular smart home and security products down in price. We've compiled some of the best deals so you don't have to hunt through the catalog yourself. All the following deals will be available starting Thanksgiving morning at 6AM EST, though some others can be had now — availability is noted in both cases.
Eufy
- Eufy Cam two camera kit - $269 ($230 off) Available now
- Eufy Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight - $139 ($60 off) Available 11/28
Google/Nest
- Google Chromecast - $25 ($10 off) Available 11/28
- Nest Cam Indoor - $159 ($40 off) Available 11/28
- Nest Cam Outdoor - $160 ($40 off) Available 11/28
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell - $149 ($80 off) Available 11/28
- Nest Hub Max - $199 ($30 off) Available 11/28
- Nest Learning Thermostat - $180 ($70 off) Available 11/28
- Nest x Yale Smart Lock - $219 ($60 off) Available 11/28
Philips Hue
- Philips Hue 65-Watt White BR30 two-pack starter kit - $70 ($10 off) Available now
- Philips Hue White and Color LED Light Strip starter kit- $89 ($20 off) Available now
Ring
- Ring Outdoor Spotlight Cam - $99 off 2 cameras (it's unclear whether this is $99 off the $350 bundle of two, or $99 off two separate cameras, which would effectively be only $50 off) Available 11/28
- Ring Outdoor Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight - $199 ($50 off) Available now
- Ring Smart Video Doorbell 2 - $129 ($60 off) Available now
Schlage
- Schlage Camelot Connect Smart Door Lock with Alarm - $149 ($50 off) Available 11/28
- Schlage Camelot Encode Wi-Fi Door Lock with Alarm - $219 ($30 off) Available 11/28
- Schlage Camelot Sense Smart Door Lock - $179 ($50 off) Available 11/28
Others
- Anker Roav Bolt - $29 ($21 off) Available now
- Arlo Pro 2 single camera kit - $129 ($70 off) Available 11/28
- Decora Smart Wi-Fi dimmer - $35 ($15 off) Available 11/28
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control - $199 ($50 off) Available now
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus - $29 ($21 off) Available now
- Wyze Smart Plug two pack - $18 ($2 off) Available 11/28
- Yi H30 Outdoor Security Camera - $65 ($55 off) Available 11/28
These are only our favorite tech deals, if you'd like to see the rest of Home Depot's deals check out its Black Friday page. And for more tech deals, keep it locked into our Black Friday deals hub.
