Mobile accessory maker (and maker of other things like mini projectors) Anker has a boatload of products on sale right now on Amazon and its flash deal site, Woot. You can save a whole bunch on car chargers, wireless chargers, Bluetooth speakers, AA batteries, and so much more. But where should you go to save the most?

Let's go on the level, here: Amazon is running parallel sales on most of the Anker products that Woot is discounting right now. However, it seems that Woot has the price edge on most of these products and you can also plop in coupon code ANKER1 at Woot's checkout to take another $5 off your total bill. And if you have Amazon Prime, you get free standard shipping (which isn't as fast as one-day shipping, but you're saving a couple more dollars overall).

So, we'll dive in here and give you all the info on what's for sale at both Amazon and Woot. Keep in mind that we'll be listing Woot prices without the basket discount, but will be including Amazon's product-specific coupons where applicable. Some products may also be unavailable on Amazon or have sold out on Woot.

Power accessories

PowerCore 20,000mAh High Capacity Dual-Port Portable Charger: Woot - $40 ($10 off) / Amazon - $35

PowerCore II Slim 10,000mAh Ultra Slim Power Bank: Woot - $25 ($10 off) / Amazon - $34

PowerWave 10W Pad Wireless Charger: Woot - $11 ($5 off) / Amazon - $10

PowerWave 7.5W Wireless Charging Stand: Woot - $16 ($14 off) / Amazon - $18

Alkaline AA Batteries with Powerlock Technology - 48 Pack: Woot - $17 ($5 off) / Amazon - $19

3-Outlet & 3 PowerIQ USB Port Surge Protector: Woot - $17 ($9 off) / Amazon - $26

Mini 24W 4.8A Metal Dual USB Car Charger: Woot - $8 ($6 off) / Amazon - $9

Other accessories

Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini 200 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector: Woot - $320 ($80 off)/ Amazon - $400

Nebula by Anker 40-Inch Portable Projector Screen: Woot - $60 ($30 off)/ Amazon - $90

Soundcore Icon Mini Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker: Woot - $21 ($9 off)/ Amazon - $22

Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector: Woot - $250 ($120 off)/ Amazon - $300

Soundcore Icon Water-Resistant Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Woot - $35 ($15 off)/ Amazon - $35

Soundcore Rave Portable Party 160W Speaker: Woot - $200 ($50 off)

Soundcore Flare Wireless Water-Resistant Speaker with 360° Sound: Woot - $45 ($15 off)/ Amazon - $62

Soundcore Ace A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Woot - $15 ($5 off)/ Amazon - $18

USB-C 3-in-1 Hub w/ 4K USB-C to HDMI Adapter: Woot - $21 ($9 off)

As a reminder, these deals are up until 10 p.m. PST.