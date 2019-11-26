Dark theme and night mode are a boon for those who like to stare at their smartphone screens in a pitch-dark room while regretting staying up late. What further adds to this convenience is an in-app option to automatically match the default system theme settings. Wikipedia is bringing exactly that to its beta app for Android.

Under the App theme section of the Settings menu, you’ll find a new toggle switch with Match system theme mentioned against it. Enabling that option will default the app’s color scheme to your phone’s system setting. This will override any manual setting, though you’ll still be able to choose between two shades each of light and dark themes. The toggle will only appear on phones running Android 10, while the rest won’t see any change in the interface.

Left: With light system theme. Right: With dark system theme.

Wikipedia introduced the toggle to its beta app with version 2.7.50304 that was released yesterday. You can download the app right away from the Play Store and test out the feature on your phone running Android 10. Wikipedia’s stable Android app already has a manual dark mode and it should get the new automatic switch following beta testers’ approval.