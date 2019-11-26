If you're on the hunt for a cheap Chromebook this Black Friday, you may want to jump on this deal. One of Asus' large 15-inch models, the C523, is now just $174.99 refurbished from Amazon-owned Woot. That's roughly $100 less than the new price.

This is an entry-level Chromebook, with a low-power Intel Pentium N4200 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a 15.6-inch 1080p screen. The CPU isn't anything special, but the 1080p screen is better than the display on just about every other Chromebook around this price range.

Keep in mind this isn't a 2-in-1 Chromebook, so you can't flip the screen around and turn it into a monstrous tablet. On the bright side, Google says this model will get Chrome OS updates until June 2024, so it should be an up-to-date and secure computer for as long as you'll probably use it.

This is refurbished by Asus itself, not a third-party, and it comes with a 90-day warranty. The sale is only live for the rest of today, so don't wait long.