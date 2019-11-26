If you like your phones big, tall, and new, the Sony Xperia 1 might be your go-to. But man, that list price of $1,000 has never felt right, especially when we reviewed it and all the little annoyances and stumbling blocks brought down the sum of its parts. However, the 1 is one of Amazon's Deals of the Day today and you might consider this lower price a bit fairer... if you're willing to accept Alexa and Amazon apps into your life.

The Alexa edition of the Xperia 1 simply puts Alexa above Google Assistant in the voice assistant settings and pre-loads a bunch of Amazon apps that you might or might not use. You're free to do with them how you want, but if you'd like to use the 6.5" 21:9 4K OLED display with Dolby Atmos sound for your viewing eye's content, go for it.

The Xperia 1 has been hanging out around $900 the past couple months and a pure unlocked version currently costs $848, but today's Deal of the Day brings it down to $800 until midnight PST. Tack on Sony's pretty awesome noise-cancelling wireless headphones (the creatively named WH1000XM3) for just $100 more (a $178 savings).