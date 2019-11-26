Ahead of an influx of TV deals during the oncoming Black Friday sales, Sony’s 49-inch X900F Android TV from 2018 is retailing at its lowest price ever. Right now, you can get one of these for just $798, making it an attractive addition to your entertainment setup for your weekend binge-watch sessions. The 4K HDR TV has been selling at around $900 for a while without attracting a discount alongside its larger-sized peers.

This variant is the smallest TV in Sony’s X900F lineup, and the 2019 series skips the 49-inch screen size altogether to start at 55 inches for its base model. If you’ve been eyeing for a Sony TV smaller than 55 inches due to space constraints, then the 49-inch X900F should serve you well owing to its respectable internals and rich software. Its 4K panel is enabled for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and uses X-Motion Clarity to reduce motion blur while offering a peak refresh rate of 120Hz.

This deal is already live across various online stores, and you don’t need to follow any additional steps to get this discounted price. In case you’re looking for a larger TV, we’ve got a ton of deals listed on our comprehensive Black Friday deals page.