It's rare that earbuds get significant new features after launch, but Sony is doing that for the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds. The WF-1000MX3s were already fantastic, but now they've gotten even better with Alexa support, volume controls, and more.

The new update adds three new features, two of which are rather substantial. Here's the changelog.

Amazon Alexa support

Volume control via the headset

Visible battery level of the charging case in the Sony | Headphones Connect app

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds already had Assistant support at launch, but now there's a second voice assistant option built in. That's great for people who are already in Amazon's ecosystem. Likewise, the earbuds had touch controls, but only for playback, Assistant, and noise cancelling mode. To turn on volume controls, you'll have to sacrifice one of the other features as there's just a single touch button on each earbud.

The update is available in the Sony Headphones Connect app, which is also where you'll be able to check the case's charge level. The app always showed the charge of each earbud, but you had to guess at how much juice remained in the case until now.