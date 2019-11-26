If you're looking for a pair of headphones that offer great audio quality but don't need active noise canceling, the Sennheiser HD 4.40 is worth considering. When it came out, its official MSRP was $150, but you can now get it for just $70 on Amazon.

The device features an over-ear design, which improves wearing comfort and helps isolate you from your surroundings, even though there's no ANC. Battery life is impressive, as the pair can provide up to 25 hours of playback time. There's also a built-in 3.5mm audio jack, which will let you connect to a source even when you're out of juice. Lastly, you'll get Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX, which will help avoid audio lag when watching videos.