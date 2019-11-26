The Samsung Galaxy A50 is a great mid-range phone, though it's something of a sleeper hit here in the United States. Now you can get the device from B&H photo for just $274.99, a $75 discount from the original price, and $25 cheaper than the last time it was on sale.

The Galaxy A50 is rocking an Exynos 9610 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (with microSD support), a USB Type-C port for charging, a headphone jack, a 6.4-inch 2340x1080 OLED screen screen (with a droplet notch at the top), NFC, a large 4,000mAh battery, and even FM radio. There's also an in-screen fingerprint scanner for authentication. The camera setup is composed of a 25MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 25MP front camera.

While you can easily find international variants of the A50 on sites like eBay and Rakuten, perhaps even for a bit less money, this US model supports all major carriers (including Verizon and Sprint). You also get a 1-year warranty from Samsung.