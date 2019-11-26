Last week we learned that Feral Interactive's port of GRID Autosport would arrive on Android on November 26th, and the studio has indeed kept its word since the racer is finally available on the Google Play Store as of this morning. The title has existed on mobile since 2017 thanks to an iOS release, but today marks the first day that Android users can get in on the fun. As expected, GRID Autosport is a premium racing game, which means you can grab the entirety of the title today for $9.99.

The buildup to the release of GRID Autosport on Android has been a long one, but if you're curious as to what you can expect from this racer, the release trailer above should provide a quick look. Originally GRID Autosport was designed for PC and consoles in 2014, and so the title has always existed as a premium racer. Luckily Feral has done little to change this setup for its mobile ports, though the game has been tweaked for touchscreen play, of course, physical controller support is also included for those that prefer something more tactile. At its core, this is a racer that offers a plethora of racing modes and cars, which makes it suitable for just about any racing fan. Whether you prefer racing on dirt or city streets, GRID Autosport has you covered. I'd also like to mention that there are many different difficulty options on offer, so no matter your skill level, you can adjust the difficulty so that you can enjoy all of your races.

As I already stated, GRID Autosport is a premium release, so you can pick up the Android port today for $9.99 without having to worry about any advertisements or in-app purchases interrupting your gameplay. Keep in mind that this is a demanding game, so you will need about 4GB of free storage just to install the title, and your device will have to be running Android 9 or later. Of course, if you're worried that you may not be able to run the game, Feral has been kind enough to offer a device support list, which I've pasted below.

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

HTC U12+

Huawei Honor 10

Huawei Mate 20

LG V30+

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Nokia 8

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6T

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Xiaomi Pocophone F1

Over the years, I've seen many people ask what the best racer is on Android, and I've never actually had a solid answer to this question, that is, until today. Hands down GRID Autosport is one of the most visually impressive racers available on Android, and the fact that it's a premium release easily places this title above many of its competitors on the Play Store. Honestly, if you're looking for a worthwhile console racing experience on mobile, GRID Autosport is what you're looking for. So if this sounds good to you, and you'd like to purchase the title today, you can do so through the Play Store widget below.