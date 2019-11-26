Google released the Pixel Stand last year, to coincide with the first Pixel phones capable of wirelessly charging. The dock was definitely overpriced when it first went on sale for $80, but now you can get it for a slightly better price: $61.99.

The Pixel Stand is a wireless charging dock, capable of charging the Pixel 3/4 at 10W. When sitting on the dock, Assistant on the Pixel switches to always-listening mode, turning the phone into something closer to an Assistant smart display. The phone can show recent photos and activate Do Not Disturb as well when connected, though options in the Settings app.

You can read our full review of the Pixel Dock here, and you can buy it from the links below.