



Bringing the pictures you've taken on your phone to life has become pretty easy with the advent of dedicated cloud photo storage — Google Photos, for example, helps you get albums out to your friends and relatives in just a few days. But what if you want a faster solution? Something that doesn't involve optical scans of your phone's screen? Well, CVS and Walmart have made it possible to get same-day Google Photos prints at over 11,000 locations.

Google is now participating in Kodak Moments Prints partner API program which makes Photos users' photos printable on machines available in over 7,400 CVS stores and more than 3,500 Walmarts.

You can now order up to 200 4x6" prints at a time via your personal Google Photos account. Crop and add effects to each picture to your delight, then and schedule pickup — again, within the same day — at a participating Kodak Moments print shop.

A quick check for our nearby locations show that Walmart is charging 25 cents per print while CVS is charging 33 cents — your price may vary. Once you place your order, you just have to head to the store at the appointed time, give your contact name to a store associate, and pay the price plus tax.