Like pretty much everyone else during this time of the year, DJI will be offering some nice discounts on its products, such as the popular Mavic 2 Pro flagship drone and its Ronin-S 3-axis gimbal for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. As it did last year, DJI is kicking off the sales a bit early, beginning on November 24th and lasting through December 4th.

Drones

  • Tello
  • Tello Iron Man Edition
    • DJI - $89 ($40 off, $129 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $89 ($40 off)
    • Best Buy - $89 ($40 off)
    • B&H - $89 ($40 off)
  • Mavic 2 Pro
    • DJI - $1,379 ($350 off, $1,729 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $1,379 ($350 off)
    • Best Buy - $1,379 ($350 off)
    • B&H - $1,379 ($350 off)

Cameras

  • Osmo Pocket
    • DJI - $309 ($90 off, $399 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $308 ($91 off)
    • Best Buy - $310 ($89 off)
    • B&H - $309 ($90 off)
  • Osmo Action
    • DJI - $279 ($100 off, $379 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $279 ($100 off)
    • Best Buy - $280 ($99 off)
    • B&H - $279 ($100 off)

Accessories

  • Ronin-S Standard Kit
    • DJI - $629 ($120 off, $739 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $629 ($120 off)
    • Best Buy - $630 ($119 off)
    • B&H - $629 ($120 off)
  • Ronin-S Essentials Kit
    • DJI - $479 ($80 off, $559 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $479 ($80 off)
    • Best Buy - $480 ($79 off)
    • B&H - $479 ($80 off)
  • Goggles Racing Edition
    • DJI - $449 ($100 off, $549 MSRP)
    • Amazon - $449 ($100 off)
    • B&H - $449 ($100 off)
  • FPV Air Unit
    • DJI - $149 ($30 off, $179)
    • Amazon - $149 ($30 off)
    • B&H - $149 ($30 off)

There will likely be more deals coming up, both from DJI for Cyber Monday and from other merchants. Be sure to keep an eye on our giant roundup of the best deals.

Many of these deals are also available from other retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. The above list has been updated accordingly.