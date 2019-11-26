Like pretty much everyone else during this time of the year, DJI will be offering some nice discounts on its products, such as the popular Mavic 2 Pro flagship drone and its Ronin-S 3-axis gimbal for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. As it did last year , DJI is kicking off the sales a bit early, beginning on November 24th and lasting through December 4th.

There will likely be more deals coming up, both from DJI for Cyber Monday and from other merchants. Be sure to keep an eye on our giant roundup of the best deals.