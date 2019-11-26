Disney+ is the hottest video streaming service around, but being new, it lacks a lot of features. One of these is the ability to resume where you left off in a movie or TV show. Thankfully though, the option has started showing up for some users.

On the Disney+'s app homescreen, you should start seeing a new Continue Watching section with your ongoing movies and episodes, as well as next episodes to be played from the TV series you're following. The row isn't showing up for us on the mobile Android app, but it's there on Android TV. It's a server-side change too, so you may need to wait until it comes to your devices.

According to Cord Cutter News, the feature was supposed to be there when the service launched in the US, but high demand put a strain on servers, and Disney preferred to momentarily remove it then add it when things were stable again.